Fashion Seasonal Trends Fall Fashion Amazon Just Dropped Tons of Epic Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 59% Off Including Ugg slippers, Sunday Riley Skincare, and more. Published on October 7, 2022 @ 04:00AM Photo: Amazon/ InStyle While Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale doesn't officially begin until Tuesday, October 11, the retailer has already dropped thousands of incredible deals. Popular clothes, shoes, beauty products, and home goods are all majorly discounted ahead of the two-day sale event. For the fashion lovers, the clothing sale section is packed with celeb-approved pieces for less, like these Levi’s straight-leg jeans that Hilary Duff recently wore. You’ll also find fall wardrobe staples, like faux-leather leggings and black ankle booties. Now is your chance to save on the classic pieces you can wear on repeat all season long. I’m a Picky Beauty Editor, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale As we head into the driest months of the year, it’s also a great time to stock up on nourishing skincare products, like this rich face cream from StriVectin that soothes and softens the most sensitive skin. Your hair also deserves some TLC, so grab this R+Co blowout balm to protect your locks from heat damage and give them some extra shine. Finishing off with the home department, everything from decor to cleaning supplies to cookware is on sale. You can get a shaggy area rug for 59 percent off its original price and a set of two white ceramic vases for $38. Plus, a customer-loved Keurig single-serve coffee maker is on sale for 27 percent off. We’d recommend investing in the appliance now, so you can quickly and easily make yourself warm drinks all fall and winter long. Below, we rounded up the 35 early fashion, beauty, and home deals we’ve got our eye on, starting with our top five picks. Amazon Shop now: $119 (Originally $149); amazon.com Top 5 Early Deals: If you have to choose just five early deals to shop, these are the ones to buy. Starting with fashion, the Hanes zip-up hoodie has more than 27,800 five-star ratings, and it’s on sale for just $13, making it a no-brainer. You also can’t leave behind a pair of Levi’s jeans for nearly half-off, or these timeless Franco Sarto booties that’ll go with virtually anything in your wardrobe. In the beauty department, this Sunday Riley vitamin C face oil is a must-have, as it “brightens up skin and doesn’t clog pores,” according to a reviewer. And for your home, you can never have too many cozy blankets, like this chenille throw that’s on sale for $29. Hanes Zip-Up Hoodie, $13 (Originally $28) Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $42 (Originally $80) Franco Sarto Waxton Ankle Boot, $119 (Originally $149) Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil, $30 (Originally $40) Recyco Chenille Throw Blanket With Fringe, $29 (Originally $40) Of course, we had to delve deeper into the deals and find the ten in each category we recommend checking out. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your fall wardrobe, develop a new skincare routine, or add some new decor to your home, we’ve got you covered with customer-loved items for less. Shop now: $27 (Originally $42); amazon.com Best Early Fashion Deals: In the fashion sale section, save on clothes, shoes, and accessories from well-known brands. There’s tons of cozy loungewear to choose from, like these Champion joggers and these Ugg tie-dye sweatpants. You can also get a pair of fluffy Ugg slippers on sale for 54 percent off and a beanie from The North Face for $27 to finish off the comfy look. For more formal occasions, check out this Norma Kamali jumpsuit that’s on sale for 15 percent off and this Staud handbag that’s going for half-off its original price. You truly can’t beat those discounts on such well-known designer brands. Champion Powerblend Joggers, $27 (Originally $45) The North Face Oh Mega Fur Pom Beanie, $27 (Originally $42) Prettygarden Drop-Shoulder Pullover Sweater, $39 (Originally $49) Ugg Daniella Tie-Dye Sweatpant, $53 (Originally $98) LifeStride Adriana Ankle Bootie, $60 (Originally $85) Lysse Matilda Foil Legging, $60 (Originally $98) Ugg Super Fluff Slipper, $55 (Originally $120) Cosabella Cutie Five-Pack Thong, $66 (Originally $115) Norma Kamali Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit, $108 (Originally $165) Staud Pucky Bag, $248 (Originally $495) Shop now: $24 (Originally $40); amazon.com Best Early Beauty Deals: The early beauty deals include upgrades for your skincare, makeup, and hair care routines. To brighten and even out your skin tone, grab the Internet-famous TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for $22. An anti-aging night serum from RoC is also heavily discounted, coming in at $25. For a sun-kissed look even in the fall and winter, grab the Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer for $10. And to smooth out your hair, this mini T3 hair dryer is on sale for 15 percent off in a cute white and rose gold colorway. Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Towel Scrunchie, $8 (Originally $14) Physicians Formula Skin Booster Vitamin Shot Dark Spot Reducing Serum, $10 (Originally $14) Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer, $10 (Originally $16) TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $22 (Originally $30) R+Co Park Ave Blowout Balm, $23 (Originally $32) RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum, $25 (Originally $33) Hot Tools Pro Signature 24K Gold Curling Iron/Wand, $22 (Originally $40) StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle Wrinkle Recode Moisture Rich Barrier Cream, $74 (Originally $99) Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Eyelid Lift Serum, $96 (Originally $122) T3 Micro T3 Fit Ionic Compact Hair Dryer, $127 (Originally $150) Courtesy of Amazon Shop now: $29 (Originally $39); amazon.com Best Early Home Deals: There’s no better time to refresh your home decor than during an Amazon sale event. Start off your shopping cart with a 22-ounce Yankee candle for $23 and add in this rainbow doormat that will make you smile on the grayest of days. For your bedroom, the Casper Sleep Essential Pillow is a no-brainer, and this Umbra tray is a great place to store your jewelry. We’d also recommend grabbing an appliance or two while they’re discounted, like the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker or a Vitamix blender. Umbra Wave Tray, $24 (Originally $34) Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Scented 22-Ounce Single-Wick Candle, $23 (Originally $28) Novogratz Aloha Collection Rainbow Doormat, $27 (Originally $39) Montecito Home Decorative Coffee Table Tray, $38 (Originally $50) White Ceramic Vase 2-Piece Set, $38 (Originally $45) Casper Sleep Essential Standard Pillow, $40 (Originally $45) Flash Furniture Elon Series White Plastic Chair With Wooden Legs, $67 (Originally $108) Igloo Automatic Portable Electric Countertop Ice Maker Machine, $119 (Originally $160) Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug, $145 (Originally $350) Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, $139 (Originally $190) Vitamix 5200 Blender, $470 (Originally $550) 