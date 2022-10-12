Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Is Chock-Full of Incredible Deals Under $50 — but Only for 1 More Day

Including Olaplex hair care, Ugg slippers, and New Balance sneakers.

By Rebecca Brown
Published on October 12, 2022 @ 12:00AM

PEAS Under-$50 Deals
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

If you’ve been holding off on updating your closet with all the latest essentials for fall, you’re in luck: Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is stocked with everything you need to round out your wardrobe for the season. You’ll find oversized sweaters ideal for tucking into your favorite jeans, fuzzy slippers for indoor or outdoor use, and ankle boots you can wear from the office to a night out. But the deals don’t stop there — popular skincare and makeup is also majorly discounted. The best part: Many of the items are less than $50.

The two-day sale event began yesterday and runs through tonight, so now is your last chance to take advantage of the sitewide deals. Ahead, you’ll find beauty picks from brands like Olaplex and Anastasia Beverly Hills, as well as fashion selections from Ugg, New Balance, and more. Be sure to log into your Amazon Prime account (or sign up for a free 30-day trial) and add these epic under-$50 deals to your cart.

Shop Under-$50 Fashion and Beauty Deals:

Dry hair is no match for the power of Olaplex’s award-winning maintenance conditioner (check out our full review of this fan-favorite line). Meant for all hair types, the sulfate-free conditioner works best when you lather it into your strands from the middle to the ends and let it sit for roughly three minutes before washing it out. One reviewer with self-described “straw hair” said the conditioner made their hair “feel like pure silk.” Try it for yourself while it’s on sale. 

Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); amazon.com

There’s never been a better time to grab a pair of celeb-approved slippers. The Ugg Fluff Yeah slippers are arguably Hollywood’s most-worn fuzzy slingbacks with Megan Fox, Selena Gomez, and Gigi Hadid as fans, and now, they can be your favorites, too. Slip them on as soon as you wake up for indoor wear, or take them for a spin outside like this shopper who loves that “the rubber sole… gives good traction.”

UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

Amazon

Shop now: $44 (Originally $100); amazon.com

This everyday sweater from Goodthreads will quickly become your next throw-on-and-go knit. It features a mock-neck collar and balloon sleeves, and has the ideal shape for tucking into the waistband of your favorite jeans, pleated maxi skirts, or even minis. It’s available in 12 shades, including a dreamy emerald green and pastel lilac.

Amazon Brand Goodthreads balloon-sleeve sweater

Amazon

Shop now: $31 (Originally $49); amazon.com

If there’s one dress you get for the season, this floral turtleneck number should be it. The fit-and-flare mini comes in 33 autumnal prints and has slight puff-sleeves with ruffle details on the cuffs, an elastic waistband, and flowy skirt. Wear it with over-the-knee boots and a long cardigan or trench coat for a chic fall outfit. 

Floerns Mock Neck Long Sleeve Floral Print Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $39); amazon.com

Ugly dad sneakers remain a top choice for the season because they offer as much utility as they do style. This New Balance pair is designed for the outdoors, but will also look great with everyday outfits thanks to its tonal sage green color palette. Wear these trainers on the trails, then dust them off when you’re ready to wear them with black trousers and a long trench.

New Balance Women's 410 V7 Trail Running Shoe

Amazon

Shop now: $33 (Originally $65); amazon.com

It’s all about the statement vest this season, and this soft polyester style will work with all sorts of looks. For a casual moment, throw it on over a long-sleeve henley shirt and jeans. For some extra zhush, wear the vest with leather trousers and a roomy sweater. This long, double-breasted option comes in 29 shades and even has pockets. One shopper confirmed it’s “not super heavy, so it doesn't make you hot or feel like you’re [wearing] a bulky layer.”

SheIn Double Breasted Long Vest Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $28 (Originally $41); amazon.com

Hair care brand Keranique is known for its comprehensive growth system, and the Intensive Overnight Hair Serum works overtime to strengthen and protect thinning hair. Sulfate-, dye-, and paraben-free, this powerful treatment stimulates and nourishes hair follicles to promote growth. As one happy customer put it: “I had a bald spot, and now you can't find where it was.”

Keranique Intensive Overnight Hair Serum

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $48); amazon.com

We’ve introduced you to this ultra-cozy zip-up before, and now you can get your hands on the best-seller at a deep discount. It’s available in 35 earthy shades, including wine red, khaki, and camel. The faux-shearling jacket has received more than 15,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who were looking for something oh-so-warm. One customer said it reminds them of “having a blanket wrapped around [them].”

Lightweight Jackets

Amazon

Shop now: $28 (Originally $40); amazon.com

This purple hair mask is a must for anyone who colors their hair — brunettes included — because it removes brassiness and extends the life of your highlights. The best-selling hair mask is free of sulfates and parabens and will hydrate and brighten your color-treated hair, leaving it “feeling super soft and silky,” as one shopper said

Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Consider this the powder contour kit of all powder contour kits — Anastasia knows what she’s doing when it comes to highlighting the face. The palette features six powders (three highlighters and three contour shades), so you can sculpt your face to the nines or just create subtle dimensions. Use the darker shades to accentuate the shadows around your cheek bones, forehead, and jawline, and use the highlighters to illuminate your cupid's bow, nose, and chin. 

Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit

Amazon

Shop now: $28 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Shop More Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale:

