Amazon Just Announced Its Prime Early Access Sale, and You Can Shop Fashion and Beauty Deals Early for Up to 76% Off Here are the 35 best deals from Levi's, Ugg, Marc Jacobs, Maybelline, and more. By Eden Lichterman Published on September 26, 2022 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Now that it's officially fall, it's time to fill your wardrobe with cozy sweaters, trendy boots, and cold-weather accessories. And lucky for you, Amazon just made it a whole lot easier to get high-quality pieces at affordable prices. The retailer announced a Prime Early Access Sale that will take place on October 11 and 12, 2022 — and the deals are going to be just as good as (if not better than) Prime Day. While we’re still two weeks away from the sale, Amazon has already released tons of incredible fashion and beauty deals that are available to shop now. You’ll find discounts on everything from Levi’s jeans and Dr. Martens boots to Staud handbags and Maybelline mascara. Below, learn more details about the sale event that rivals Prime Day and check out the 30 early deals you won’t want to miss. 10 Best Amazon Fashion and Beauty Deals to Shop Now: Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans, $45 (Originally $80) Sam Edelman Bellamie Ankle Boot, $48 with coupon (Originally $200) Alo Yoga High-Waist Moto Legging, $66 (Originally $118) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardi, $75 (Originally $116) BlankNYC Quilted Drop-Shoulder Jacket, $85 (Originally $128) Staud Shirley Tall Tote, $193 (Originally $275) Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, $10 (Originally $15) L’Oreal Paris 1.5 Percent Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $20 (Originally $33) Keranique Intensive Overnight Hair Serum, $30 (Originally $48) Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer, $36 (Originally $46) When Is the Prime Early Access Sale? The Prime Early Access Sale begins on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 and runs through Wednesday, October 12. This is the first time since 2020 that Amazon has held a sale event in October. What Is the Prime Early Access Sale? The Prime Early Access Sale is a site-wide Amazon event that includes discounts on fashion, beauty products, tech, and home goods — just to name a few of the categories. Thousands of brands will be participating in the sale, including both small businesses and well-known labels. Do You Need an Amazon Prime Membership to Access the Deals? While many of the deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, there are also discounts for non-subscribers. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial that will give you access to all of the deals and free, two-day shipping. What Will Be on Sale During the Event? The sale spans all of Amazon’s categories, including clothes, shoes, accessories, beauty products, electronics, furniture, and home decor. Right now, you can already save on popular items like Levi’s jeans, Ugg boots, Marc Jacobs sunglasses, and the Revlon One-Step hair dryer. Below, check out more early deals. Amazon Shop now: $43 (Originally $53); amazon.com Shop Amazon Clothing Deals: The clothing sale section is full of staple pieces you’ll wear on repeat this fall. You can never have enough comfy sweaters, so we recommend grabbing this Ugg cowl-neck pullover for $69 and a turtleneck sweater dress for $43. If you’re heading into the office, this Billabong three-quarter-sleeve blouse is a no-brainer. Plus, you can get this Theory cardigan for up to 69 percent off, so you’ll have an extra layer to keep you warm when the office AC is blasting. And of course, it wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without discounted Levi’s jeans. Billabong Love You More Blouse, $36 (Originally $60) Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $43 (Originally $53) Levi’s Low Pro Jeans, $60 (Originally $80) Ugg Cowl-Neck Fuzzy Sweater, $69 (Originally $88) Theory Lace-Trim Cardigan, $100 (Originally $325) Amazon Shop now: $101 (Originally $170); amazon.com Shop Amazon Shoe Deals: Unsurprisingly, the shoe department has tons of popular boots at steep discounts, with a few pairs of sneakers thrown in the mix. Footwear favorites — like these Dr. Martens Chelsea boots and these Reebok leather sneakers — are on sale for incredibly low prices. You’ll also find Tommy Hilfiger rain boots and Clarks heeled booties both marked down to $51. If you’re looking for something a bit funkier, go for these leopard print Uggs. Reebok Princess Sneaker, $35 (Originally $50) Clarks Lace-Up Heeled Boot, $51 (Originally $130) Tommy Hilfiger Kippa Rain Boot, $51 (Originally $79) Ugg Classic Mini Panther Fashion Boot, $79 (Originally $160) Dr. Martens Vegan Leather Chelsea Boot, $101 (Originally $170) Amazon Shop now: $102 (Originally $120); amazon.com Shop Amazon Accessory Deals: Accessories are the trick to bringing any look together, and the Amazon sale includes discounts on handbags, hats, and even designer sunglasses. You can go for this classic cable-knit beanie with a pom on top, or switch up your hat game with this vegan leather bucket style that’s on sale for $57. For bags, take this opportunity to get a new everyday crossbody, like this woven JW Pei option, or go for a statement purse, like this beaded mini bag from Staud. Finish off your fashion haul with these Marc Jacobs oversized sunglasses for a whopping 56 percent off. Pendleton Cable-Knit Beanie, $25 (Originally $50) Lack of Color Vegan Leather Wave Bucket Hat, $57 (Originally $99) Marc Jacobs Square Sunglasses, $62 (Originally $140) JW Pei Crossbody Maze Bag, $102 (Originally $120) Staud Beaded Bean Bag, $137 (Originally $195) Amazon Shop now: $13; amazon.com Shop Amazon Beauty Deals: In the beauty department, makeup, skincare, and hair products are all heavily discounted. Now is the time to stock up on the classic Maybelline Sky High Mascara for $9 and the Haus Laboratories shimmery liquid eyeshadow for $10. The skincare deals are just as impressive, with a Bliss body butter on sale for $13 and this StriVectin moisturizer for wrinkles and stretch marks going 25 percent off. And to keep your hair looking and feeling healthy this fall, it’s worth adding Amazon’s best-selling hair regrowth product, the Bellisso hair-growth shampoo and conditioner set, to your cart while it’s just $26. SNTE Hair Wax Stick, $8 (Originally $13) Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara, $9 with coupon (Originally $13) Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow, $10 (Originally $20) Bliss Body Butter, $13 (Originally $29) NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette, $14 (Originally $18) MakeUp Eraser Towel, $20 (Originally $40) Bellisso Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth, $26 with coupon (Originally $40) Perricone MD No Makeup Blush, $30 (Originally $35) Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $32 (Originally $60) StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate for Wrinkles and Stretch Marks, $104 (Originally $139)