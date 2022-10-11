7 Amazon Fashion Deals I’m Convinced Everyone Should Buy for Up to 73% Off in Today’s Big Sale

I shop for a living. Yes, it’s the dream, and yes, I’ll never get tired of saying that’s what I do for work. I spend eight-plus hours a day on my computer, scouring the internet for the best deals you absolutely have to know about. Sometimes, it’s digging for hours to find the exact shoes that Bella Hadid wore during Paris Fashion Week; sometimes, it’s dishing out all the details on the latest need-to-have products that wowed me the second I tried them. All that to say, I consider myself a shopping expert, and that’s why when I tell you to buy something, I feel fairly confident you, too, will like them.

I’m sure you’re well aware of the fact that Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale is in full swing, and it’s been on my mind for a while now. It can easily get overwhelming, but an insider hack? Before any big sale, I go through my closet and try to figure out which pieces I’m missing (and TBH, I actually always try to keep a running list, though I can’t always keep up), and I do my shopping based on that. Intentional buying is my M.O. these days, which is why I gravitate toward the basics (aka, pieces that you’ll never get tired of wearing), with a mix of trend-forward yet practical pieces (looking at you, Ugg rain boots) that I know will infuse my wardrobe with a welcome dose of pizzaz.

Ready to see what I’m buying during the Prime Early Access Sale? Below, get an inside look at what’s currently in my cart (and soon to be en route to my apartment).

Fashion Editor-Approved Amazon Prime Early Access Deals

Ugg Tasman X Rain Boot

Don’t hate on these: I own a pair of these Ugg Tasman X rain boots in green and am about to add another color to my collection because they really are that good. From their waterproof exterior that’s ideal for rainy fall days to the removable socks that make them winter-friendly, there’s really nothing bad to say about these Uggs. Even Irina Shayk is a fan.

Shop now: $60 (Originally $80); amazon.com

Anrabess Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Dress

My favorite two-piece outfit for fall? A cozy turtleneck sweater dress and tall black boots. It’s so easy, cozy, and looks like you actually tried, when in reality, all it took you to get ready was less than five minutes. We stan a no-brainer outfit formula, and because I already own enough boots, this sweater dress has all my attention. It looks designer, and I’m obsessed with the oversized, ribbed material.

Shop now: $37 with coupon (Originally $57); amazon.com

Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans

I have a feeling the name of these jeans might scare some people — the idea of a “wedgie” when wearing denim is not appealing at all, but let me tell you: I’ve heard nothing but great things about this particular Levi’s style, and that’s why I’ve decided to bite the bullet and finally test drive them. They’re nearly 50 percent off, so there’s really no reason not to buy a pair, right?

Shop now: $42 (Originally $80); amazon.com

Splendid 1x1 Rib Long-Sleeve Crew T-Shirt Top

When I tell you that Splendid makes the softest basics there ever were, I mean it. The fabric is unlike anything you’ve probably ever worn, and because I know for certain that I love everything the brand designs, I always make it a goal to refresh my collection of wardrobe staples with (at least) one new Splendid piece. This time around? This long-sleeve ribbed top that I can wear on its own or paired with a blazer.

Shop now: $15 (Originally $54); amazon.com

Free People Ruby Jacket

This is the jacket I’ll be wearing all fall long — for apple picking, outdoor bonfires, and even hiking trips with friends. It’s stylish but practical, and it has that utilitarian flair that’s trending for fall 2022. Bonus: I can wear it as a jacket or a shirt, and more styling options means I’ll definitely be getting a lot of use out of it.

Shop now: $96 (Originally $128); amazon.com

Steve Madden Fantsie Boot

Okay, I lied: I always need more shoes, especially when they’re as good as these Steve Madden boots that are plucked straight from my '70s fashion dream. There’s so much to love about these chunky ankle booties, from the gorgeous tan leather upper to the wooden platform sole and the square-toe front. But the thing I like the most? The price tag, which is the lowest it's been in 30 days, according to Amazon — as if I needed another reason to buy them.

Shop now: $130 (Originally $160); amazon.com

Brixton Jo Rancher Hat

I never thought I would say this, but summer 2022 was the year I fully converted into a hat person. Baseball hats, bucket hats, you name it, I own it — but the one style I have yet to take out for a spin? A rancher hat, like this gorgeous Brixton find that’s certain to upgrade all of my fall outfits. I love the crisp white hue, plus the ribbon trim adds a dainty touch.

Shop now: $89 (Originally $99); amazon.com