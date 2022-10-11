Fashion Seasonal Trends Fall Fashion It’s Official: These Are the 50 Best Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale for Up to 59% Off Get your holiday shopping done early with huge savings across fashion, beauty, home, and tech. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 11, 2022 @ 03:30AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/ InStyle In the blink of an eye, summer is over and fall is officially in full swing. Before you know it, the holiday season will be here, and you’ll find yourself scrambling to get your gifts in order. To help prevent that last-minute chaos, Amazon launched a two-day sale event, and it’s full of hundreds of thousands of deals on everything from clothing to skincare to home goods. The Prime Early Access Sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so make sure you’re logged into your account or signed up for a free 30-day trial to access the deals. It began at 3 a.m. ET, and will run through tomorrow night, so you only have two days to take advantage of the incredible savings. I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale Since a sitewide sale event can feel overwhelming, we narrowed it down to the 50 best deals in the fashion, beauty, home, and tech departments. You can save on Levi’s jeans, Sunday Riley skincare, Yankee candles, and Apple AirPods — just to name a few. We’d also recommend checking out Amazon’s new Top 100 list, which features an assortment of the retailer’s highest discounts from the sale event. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, your loved ones, or both, don’t miss out on these epic holiday deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon Shop now: $162 (Originally $180); amazon.com Best Overall Deals: Miholl Long-Sleeve Lace Blouse, $26 (Originally $38) Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, $42 (Originally $70) Anrabess Turtleneck Asymmetric-Hem Sweater, $40 (Originally $55) Sam Edelman Lani Heeled Fashion Boot, $90 (Originally $160) Ugg Harrison Moto Fashion Boot, $85 (Originally $160) Dr. Martens 1460 Rose-Embroidered Combat Boot, $162 (Originally $180) Staud Shirley Tall Tote, $138 (Originally $275) Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Anti-Wrinkle Oil, $67 (Originally $84) Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow, $8 (Originally $20) Apple AirPods Max, $479 (Originally $549) Now that you’ve gotten a taste of the best deals available, keep scrolling through to check out 40 more can’t-miss fashion, beauty, home, and tech deals from the Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); amazon.com Best Fashion Deals: The fashion department features deals on clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Levi’s, Barefoot Dreams, and Circus by Sam Edelman. But the biggest discount on the list is this Calvin Klein handbag that’s on sale for 53 percent off. The vegan leather shoulder bag has secure pockets both inside and out, and is on sale in a fall-ready caramel colorway. Grab it for yourself or check a purse-lover off your holiday list. Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $17 (Originally $28) The Drop Uma High-Rise Flare Pants, $40 (Originally $50) Goodthreads Georgette High-Low Ruffle Maxi Skirt, $32 (Originally $40) Daily Ritual Boxy Crewneck Sweater, $21 (Originally $31) New Balance Fresh Foam X70 V1 Sneaker, $49 (Originally $80) Vera Bradley Microfiber Bucket Crossbody Purse, $64 (Originally $85) Circus by Sam Edelman Giovanny Combat Boot, $58 (Originally $90) Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Faux-Shearling Trucker Jacket, $69 (Originally $98) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan, $87 (Originally $116) Calvin Klein Shoulder Bag, $83 (Originally $178) Amazon Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); amazon.com Best Beauty Deals: It wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without amazing beauty deals, and the selection for the Prime Early Access certainly doesn’t disappoint. You can save on Urban Decay eyeshadow, Mario Badescu drying lotion, and Olaplex strengthening shampoo. Plus, the Revlon One-Step hair dryer is going for just $26, which is 56 percent off the original price, making it the most impressive discount on the beauty list. L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara, $8 (Originally $12) Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $12 (Originally $17) Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $46 (Originally $66) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $17 (Originally $24) Elevate Hair-Growth Oil, $18 (Originally $35) Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $26 (Originally $60) Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil, $30 (Originally $40) Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $24 (Originally $30) Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette, $41 (Originally $54) T3 Micro Cura Digital Ionic Professional Hair Dryer, $209 (Originally $245) Amazon Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); amazon.com Best Home Deals: If you find yourself staying home more as the weather cools down, you might as well give your space a cozy refresh. Start off with a $17 Yankee candle to bring in some warmth, add in a $30 fuzzy throw blanket for extra comfort, and finish it off with a new set of spa-like towels for 49 percent off. To take advantage of the biggest discount on the home deals list, go with this Moroccan-inspired NuLoom shag rug that’s on sale for 53 percent less than its original price. Yankee Candle Balsam- and Cedar-Scented 22-Ounce Jar Candle, $17 (Originally $28) Lomao Fuzzy Throw Blanket, $30 (Originally $40) O’Bright Industrial Floor Lamp, $33 with coupon (Originally $45) Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock, $40 (Originally $60) Creative Scents Dublin Decorative Tray and Orbs Set, $40 (Originally $50) Hammam Linen White Bath Towels 4-Pack, $41 (Originally $80) Umbra 34-Inch Round Mirror, $77 (Originally $153) NuLoom Vasiliki Moroccan Shag Tasseled Area Rug, $97 (Originally $208) Ninja Air Fryer, $90 (Originally $130) Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville, $120 (Originally $160) Amazon Shop now: $235 (Originally $249); amazon.com Best Tech Deals: An Amazon sale is the best time to buy electronics for less. This two-day event includes discounts on Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, and Amazon devices, like the Echo Show 5, which is going for 59 percent off. With more than 88,600 five-star ratings from happy shoppers, the Alexa-powered, Echo Show 5 display tablet makes an excellent gift for anyone on your list. And at the $35 price point, you might as well throw one in for yourself as well. Pipishell TV Wall Mount for 26- to 65-Inch TVs, $35 with coupon (Originally $50) Echo Show 5, $35 (Originally $85) HP DeskJet 4155e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer, $95 (Originally $125) Fitbit Charge Five Advanced Fitness and Health Tracker, $130 (Originally $150) Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $100 (Originally $200) Shark SV1106 Navigator Freestyle Upright Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum, $137 (Originally $160) Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $130 (Originally $200) Apple AirPods Pro, $235 (Originally $249) Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad, $368 (Originally $398) Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K, $300 (Originally $370) Ring Video Doorbell, $70 (Originally $100) Amazon Shop now: $26 (Originally $38); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $42 (Originally $70); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $40 (Originally $55); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $90 (Originally $160); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $85 (Originally $160); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $138 (Originally $275); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $67 (Originally $84); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $8 (Originally $20); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $479 (Originally $549); amazon.com Shop More Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale: Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Flattering Jeans Are Up to 70% Off Now for Amazon’s Second Prime Day The Serum From a TikTok-Viral Brand That “Takes Five Years Off” Shoppers’ Skin Is on Sale Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Designer Fashion From Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Prada, and More Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit