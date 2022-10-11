It’s Official: These Are the 50 Best Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale for Up to 59% Off

In the blink of an eye, summer is over and fall is officially in full swing. Before you know it, the holiday season will be here, and you’ll find yourself scrambling to get your gifts in order. To help prevent that last-minute chaos, Amazon launched a two-day sale event, and it’s full of hundreds of thousands of deals on everything from clothing to skincare to home goods.

The Prime Early Access Sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so make sure you’re logged into your account or signed up for a free 30-day trial to access the deals. It began at 3 a.m. ET, and will run through tomorrow night, so you only have two days to take advantage of the incredible savings.

Since a sitewide sale event can feel overwhelming, we narrowed it down to the 50 best deals in the fashion, beauty, home, and tech departments. You can save on Levi’s jeans, Sunday Riley skincare, Yankee candles, and Apple AirPods — just to name a few. We’d also recommend checking out Amazon’s new Top 100 list, which features an assortment of the retailer’s highest discounts from the sale event.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself, your loved ones, or both, don’t miss out on these epic holiday deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Best Overall Deals:

Now that you’ve gotten a taste of the best deals available, keep scrolling through to check out 40 more can’t-miss fashion, beauty, home, and tech deals from the Prime Early Access Sale.

Best Fashion Deals:

The fashion department features deals on clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Levi’s, Barefoot Dreams, and Circus by Sam Edelman. But the biggest discount on the list is this Calvin Klein handbag that’s on sale for 53 percent off. The vegan leather shoulder bag has secure pockets both inside and out, and is on sale in a fall-ready caramel colorway. Grab it for yourself or check a purse-lover off your holiday list.

Best Beauty Deals:

It wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without amazing beauty deals, and the selection for the Prime Early Access certainly doesn’t disappoint. You can save on Urban Decay eyeshadow, Mario Badescu drying lotion, and Olaplex strengthening shampoo. Plus, the Revlon One-Step hair dryer is going for just $26, which is 56 percent off the original price, making it the most impressive discount on the beauty list.

Best Home Deals:

If you find yourself staying home more as the weather cools down, you might as well give your space a cozy refresh. Start off with a $17 Yankee candle to bring in some warmth, add in a $30 fuzzy throw blanket for extra comfort, and finish it off with a new set of spa-like towels for 49 percent off. To take advantage of the biggest discount on the home deals list, go with this Moroccan-inspired NuLoom shag rug that’s on sale for 53 percent less than its original price.

Best Tech Deals:

An Amazon sale is the best time to buy electronics for less. This two-day event includes discounts on Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, and Amazon devices, like the Echo Show 5, which is going for 59 percent off. With more than 88,600 five-star ratings from happy shoppers, the Alexa-powered, Echo Show 5 display tablet makes an excellent gift for anyone on your list. And at the $35 price point, you might as well throw one in for yourself as well.

