I’m a Picky Beauty Editor, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

You can count on Amazon for two things — innumerable options of whatever product you’re looking for and can’t-be-beat prices. The latter is highlighted by the shopping extravaganza that happens once a year during the blockbuster event that is Amazon Prime Day. This year on October 11 and 12, Amazon is having its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. Think of it as Prime Day 2.0, but exclusively for Prime members.

Like the Amazon Prime Day earlier this year, the savings and deals start weeks before the sale’s official dates. There are already so many beauty deals to parse through, but after spending hours sifting through Amazon, these are the 10 discounted beauty products that have a stamp of approval, if not adoration, from this beauty editor.

Shop 10 Beauty Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale:

It was hard to narrow down my shopping cart to just 10 items, but each of these deserves a spot in your beauty arsenal, especially given the prices. My favorite claw clips for keeping all of my hair out of my face and off my neck are $10 for a 12-pack, and the scalp-protecting satin scrunchies I wear to the gym and sleep in are over 50 percent off. Iconic, effective, and affordable products like Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara and Mario Badescu’s Witch Hazel Toner are marked down, and a slew of prestige products like Sunday Riley’s CEO Afterglow Cream and First Aid Beauty’s Matte Primer are on sale too. Below are some highlights from the list.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Amazon

Shop now: $104 (Originally $122); amazon.com

One of the marks of a great product is when a jumbo, value-size version is released following the success and critical acclaim of the original product. Such is the case with Sunday Riley’s Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment. This is a must-have in my skincare routine because it targets all of my major issues — hyperpigmentation, dark spots, clogged pores, and congested, dull skin. The regular bottle is usually $85 and on sale, this jumbo one has nearly twice as much product for just $19 more.

Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $32); amazon.com

If you’re unfamiliar, Virtue is the popular haircare brand frequently used by celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Anne Hathaway. For me, hair masks are usually too much work without enough results. Virtue’s Restorative Treatment is the only exception I’ve found and it’s so incredible that I’ve stopped using conditioner altogether. Once a week while taking a bath (shout out autumn weather), I shampoo my hair and follow it up with this treatment. I wash it out after 5-10 minutes, and in that short amount of time it makes a major difference. My hair is smooth, frizz-free, shedding less, and easier to style for the rest of the week.

Mally Beauty Evercolor Poreless Face Defender, $30 (Originally $40)

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); amazon.com

If you haven’t tried Mally’s Poreless Face Defender you’ve almost certainly seen it on Instagram and/or TikTok. I’m annoyed at how long it took me to finally try this because it is quite magical. It’s a clear, gel-powder hybrid texture that blurs pores and removes oiliness immediately upon skin contact. Its immense internet popularity means it’s frequently back ordered on the Mally website where it retails for $45. However, it’s available to ship from Amazon right now and for just $30.

Yachyee Laser Hair Removal Device for Women

Amazon

Shop now: $80 with coupon (Originally $119); amazon.com

With swimsuit days in the rearview and shorter days ahead, fall and winter are when I turn to my laser hair removal device. My skin won’t be irritated by the blistering sun and my legs will be covered, so if my hair grows back patchy and strange, it won’t bother me. I don’t have this device specifically, but of all the home laser hair removal devices on Amazon, Yachyee’s is one of the most affordable as it’s doubly on sale and it’s highly rated by customers. It has a feature that cools down and soothes skin while you’re enduring the sometimes painful treatment.

