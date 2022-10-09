Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Designer Fashion From Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Prada, and More

A fashion editor shares 15 designer deals you won’t want to miss.

By
Christina Oehler
Christina Oehler

Christina Oehler is a beauty commerce editor at InStyle and Shape. She pitches, writes, and edits everything from beauty and fashion to health and wellness content.

Published on October 9, 2022 @ 06:00AM

Early Designer Deals
Photo:

Courtesy Amazon

If you asked me how much money I spent on Amazon this year, I honestly couldn’t even give you a ballpark estimate. The online retailer has a monopoly over basically every product category it sells on the site thanks to its massive selection and oh-so-affordable prices. Luckily, designer brands are no exception — and right now, they’re particularly affordable during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon’s upcoming sale will be a two-day event, running on October 11 and 12. In addition to discounted beauty and home items, the site is currently offering tons of markdowns on some of our favorite everyday designer brands, including Frye, Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden, and Staud. I was so excited, I couldn’t limit my shopping list to just clothes; there are dozens of marked-down shoes and accessories that will make your jaw drop (I’m looking at you, $131 Prada sunglasses). I rounded up a few of the best on-sale dresses, shoes, handbags, and sunglasses that I’m adding to my shopping cart this week (and you should, too).

Shop Editor-Approved Fashion Deals:

  • Adrianna Papell Blouson Beaded Cocktail Dress, $71 (Originally $200); amazon.com
  • Cinq à Sept McKenna Dress, $239 (Originally $365); amazon.com
  • Norma Kamali Coat, $189 (Originally $395); amazon.com
  • BCBGMAXAZRIA Fit-and-Flare Halter-Neck Evening Gown, $273 (Originally $428); amazon.com
  • ​​Theory Classic Straight Button-Down Shirt, $79 (Originally $265); amazon.com

Norma Kamali’s ankle-length rain coat is on my list of must-haves to make it through the next few months. This lightweight, breathable jacket is the answer to the “freezing in the morning, sweating by the afternoon” dilemma that we all deal with around this time of year. I’m especially in love with the turtleneck and cinched-waist design that give it a timeless, feminine feel.

Norma Kamali Women's Coat

Amazon

Shop now: $189 (Originally $395); amazon.com

If I had to pick a single clothing brand to wear for the rest of my life, it would be Theory. Its pieces are timeless staples that last years, so when anything from the brand is on sale, you can bet it’s in my shopping cart. I particularly love this classic button-down; it’s lightweight and sheer, making it perfect for throwing on over a casual tank and jeans. I’d personally layer it under a sweater vest à la Emma Chamberlain, but needless to say, there’s more than one way to style it. 

Theory Women's Classic Straight Button Down Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $79 (Originally $265); amazon.com

Shop Editor-Approved Shoe Deals:

  • Stuart Weitzman Nearlynude Heeled Sandal, $255 (Originally $425); amazon.com
  • Badgley Mischka Talitha Heeled Sandal, $110 (Originally $245); amazon.com
  • Vince Narissa Clog, $256 (Originally $325); amazon.com
  • Steve Madden Lynden Ankle Boot, $100 (Originally $120); amazon.com
  • Frye Monroe Stretch Bootie Ankle Boot, $100 (Originally $328); amazon.com

ICYMI, the Barbiecore trend isn’t over yet — and I’m here for it. I never knew how much I loved all-pink everything until the trend disseminated throughout the streets of NYC. And even when the trend does finally decide to ebb, I still want a pop of color in my closet to go with dark fall neutrals. The Steve Madden Lynden ankle boots come in 13 styles, including a range of colors, fabrics, and patterns — but the pink version is currently on sale, and it’s the pick I have in my cart.

Steve Madden Women's Lynden Ankle Boot

Amazon

Shop now: $100 (Originally $120); amazon.com

Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner make the Western-style cowboy boot trend look effortless — but if you’re like me and can’t bring yourself to buy a polarizing, attention-grabbing pair, I recommend starting with the Frye Monroe ankle boots. The leather upper and pull tabs around the ankle give it that wild-West feel without the bold, roper boot design. Oh, and did I mention they’re a whopping 72 percent off?

Frye Women's Monroe Stretch Bootie Ankle Boot

Amazon

Shop now: $100 (Originally $328); amazon.com

Shop Editor-Approved Handbags and Accessories Deals:

  • Prada PR16RS Sunglasses, $131 (Originally $280); amazon.com
  • ZAC by Zac Posen Eartha Convertible Top-Handle Bag, $323 (Originally $395); amazon.com
  • Loeffler Randall Bennett Medium Tote Bag, $62 (Originally $88); amazon.com
  • Staud Gia Shoulder Bag, $148 (Originally $295); amazon.com
  • Frye Lisa Square Sunglasses, $44 (Originally $68); amazon.com

When I first saw these sunglasses, I didn’t even stop to look at the price before adding them to my cart — I was too enamored with the Holly Golightly vibe that these shades were giving off. So yeah, I was pretty pumped to see that they were discounted. The black, oversized frame is a timeless look that transcends seasons and trend cycles. Don’t they just make you want to walk down NYC’s Fifth Avenue in a slinky black dress and pearls?

Amazon designer outlet deals

Amazon

Shop now: $131 (Originally $280); amazon.com

I’ve always loved the classic look of a clean, neutral-colored leather bag. It can elevate any outfit and every leather bag I own has lasted me years. This convertible top-handle bag by Zac Posen doubles as a cross-body purse and backpack. It’s large enough to hold more than just a phone and some lip gloss, but it’s small enough to stay light and is easy to tote around. 

ZAC Zac Posen womens Eartha Convertible Top Handle Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $323 (Originally $395); amazon.com

Shop More Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale:

