Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Designer Fashion From Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Prada, and More

If you asked me how much money I spent on Amazon this year, I honestly couldn’t even give you a ballpark estimate. The online retailer has a monopoly over basically every product category it sells on the site thanks to its massive selection and oh-so-affordable prices. Luckily, designer brands are no exception — and right now, they’re particularly affordable during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon’s upcoming sale will be a two-day event, running on October 11 and 12. In addition to discounted beauty and home items, the site is currently offering tons of markdowns on some of our favorite everyday designer brands, including Frye, Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden, and Staud. I was so excited, I couldn’t limit my shopping list to just clothes; there are dozens of marked-down shoes and accessories that will make your jaw drop (I’m looking at you, $131 Prada sunglasses). I rounded up a few of the best on-sale dresses, shoes, handbags, and sunglasses that I’m adding to my shopping cart this week (and you should, too).

Shop Editor-Approved Fashion Deals:

Adrianna Papell Blouson Beaded Cocktail Dress, $71 (Originally $200); amazon.com

Cinq à Sept McKenna Dress, $239 (Originally $365); amazon.com

Norma Kamali Coat, $189 (Originally $395); amazon.com

BCBGMAXAZRIA Fit-and-Flare Halter-Neck Evening Gown, $273 (Originally $428); amazon.com

​​Theory Classic Straight Button-Down Shirt, $79 (Originally $265); amazon.com

Norma Kamali’s ankle-length rain coat is on my list of must-haves to make it through the next few months. This lightweight, breathable jacket is the answer to the “freezing in the morning, sweating by the afternoon” dilemma that we all deal with around this time of year. I’m especially in love with the turtleneck and cinched-waist design that give it a timeless, feminine feel.

If I had to pick a single clothing brand to wear for the rest of my life, it would be Theory. Its pieces are timeless staples that last years, so when anything from the brand is on sale, you can bet it’s in my shopping cart. I particularly love this classic button-down; it’s lightweight and sheer, making it perfect for throwing on over a casual tank and jeans. I’d personally layer it under a sweater vest à la Emma Chamberlain, but needless to say, there’s more than one way to style it.

Shop Editor-Approved Shoe Deals:

Stuart Weitzman Nearlynude Heeled Sandal, $255 (Originally $425); amazon.com

Badgley Mischka Talitha Heeled Sandal, $110 (Originally $245); amazon.com

Vince Narissa Clog, $256 (Originally $325); amazon.com

Steve Madden Lynden Ankle Boot, $100 (Originally $120); amazon.com

Frye Monroe Stretch Bootie Ankle Boot, $100 (Originally $328); amazon.com

ICYMI, the Barbiecore trend isn’t over yet — and I’m here for it. I never knew how much I loved all-pink everything until the trend disseminated throughout the streets of NYC. And even when the trend does finally decide to ebb, I still want a pop of color in my closet to go with dark fall neutrals. The Steve Madden Lynden ankle boots come in 13 styles, including a range of colors, fabrics, and patterns — but the pink version is currently on sale, and it’s the pick I have in my cart.

Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner make the Western-style cowboy boot trend look effortless — but if you’re like me and can’t bring yourself to buy a polarizing, attention-grabbing pair, I recommend starting with the Frye Monroe ankle boots. The leather upper and pull tabs around the ankle give it that wild-West feel without the bold, roper boot design. Oh, and did I mention they’re a whopping 72 percent off?

Shop Editor-Approved Handbags and Accessories Deals:

Prada PR16RS Sunglasses, $131 (Originally $280); amazon.com

ZAC by Zac Posen Eartha Convertible Top-Handle Bag, $323 (Originally $395); amazon.com

Loeffler Randall Bennett Medium Tote Bag, $62 (Originally $88); amazon.com

Staud Gia Shoulder Bag, $148 (Originally $295); amazon.com

Frye Lisa Square Sunglasses, $44 (Originally $68); amazon.com

When I first saw these sunglasses, I didn’t even stop to look at the price before adding them to my cart — I was too enamored with the Holly Golightly vibe that these shades were giving off. So yeah, I was pretty pumped to see that they were discounted. The black, oversized frame is a timeless look that transcends seasons and trend cycles. Don’t they just make you want to walk down NYC’s Fifth Avenue in a slinky black dress and pearls?

I’ve always loved the classic look of a clean, neutral-colored leather bag. It can elevate any outfit and every leather bag I own has lasted me years. This convertible top-handle bag by Zac Posen doubles as a cross-body purse and backpack. It’s large enough to hold more than just a phone and some lip gloss, but it’s small enough to stay light and is easy to tote around.

