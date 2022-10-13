Fashion Amazon’s Early Access Sale Is Basically Extended Thanks to These 10 Day-After Deals Up to 71% Off Including royals-approved sneakers for $30 and the internet’s favorite hair tool. By Christina Butan Christina Butan Instagram Christina Butan is a senior commerce writer and strategist at InStyle, with five years of experience covering fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle, and celebrity news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 13, 2022 @ 04:15AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy Amazon While the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale may officially be over, there are tons of leftover deals to take advantage of at the retailer. Whether you didn’t get a chance to shop the sale, were hesitant to take the plunge on a big-ticket item, or were simply not in the mood for round three of deals shopping (same), we found some of the best ongoing discounts you should hop on ASAP. From $30 royals- and supermodel-approved sneakers to the moisturizer Sarah Jessica Parker uses daily to the internet’s favorite hair tool for 52 percent off, these are the 10 best Amazon deals you can still shop right now: Hanes High-Waist Cotton Leggings, $8 (Originally $26) Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt, $13 (Originally $18) TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $20 (Originally $30) Luseta Biotin and Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $24 with coupon (Originally $32) RoC Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Daily Face Moisturizer, $23 (Originally $33) Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush Volumizer, $29 (Originally $60) Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $30 (Originally $65) Aquasonic Black Series Whitening Electric Toothbrush, $34 with coupon (Originally $60) Mafulus Oversized Batwing Sweater, $40–$43 (Originally $60) Dream Pairs Chunky Oxfords Shoes, $42 (Originally $70) I personally love stocking up on basics during Amazon sales, which is why a Hanes sweatshirt and leggings are at the top of my add-to-cart list. The cotton leggings — which have the approval of more than 10,900 Amazon shoppers — are down to just $8 (a whopping 71 percent off!) right now. Customers say they’re “very flattering” and even warm enough for “snowy winters,” yet “aren’t sheer.” Don’t mind me while I add two pairs to my cart. Amazon Shop now: $8 (Originally $26); amazon.com As for the sweatshirt, I actually own and am obsessed with the men’s version, so I’m betting that the women’s option is just as good. The Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt is currently Amazon’s best-selling sweatshirt thanks to more than 31,900 five-star ratings. Made with 50 percent cotton, the sweatshirt has a lightweight and cozy fleece lining, ribbed details at the collar, cuffs, and hemline, and is tagless (my favorite part). It’s available in nine colors, including gray, navy, light pink, and black, and sizes S to 2XL. Amazon Shop now: $13 (Originally $18); amazon.com If you’re in the market for some new beauty finds (I always am), you can snag so many goodies under $35 right now that are perfect for gifting — or treating yourself to! — including Revlon’s Hot Air Brush in a limited-edition red hue, a Sarah Jessica Parker-approved plumping face moisturizer, Amazon’s best-selling electric toothbrush (67,000 people love it), and a hair-strengthening biotin shampoo and conditioner set. Parker, who teamed up with RoC earlier this year, told Glamour that she uses the Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer “every single day,” and it’s not surprising why. Made with 1.5 percent hyaluronic acid, the SPF-infused moisturizer hydrates, plumps, and improves skin elasticity; one shopper even said they saw a “difference in wrinkles” in as little as three weeks. Amazon Shop now: $23 (Originally $33); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $24 with coupon (Originally $32); amazon.com Last, but certainly not least, let’s talk about shoes. Amazon’s October Prime Day had so many good shoe deals, ranging from fashion editor-loved picks to sneakers supermodels wear on repeat. The good news is that you can still get a stellar discount on the Superga sneakers that everyone from Kate Middleton to Emily Ratajkowski have worn — they’re just $30 (I repeat, $30) right now. Amazon Shop now: $30 (Originally $65); amazon.com Additionally, if you need to zhush up your fall shoe game, these chunky, heeled Oxford shoes will do the trick. The Dream Pairs shoes have a slip-on design, thick, 2.75-inch block heels, and padded insoles. Shoppers say they’re comfy enough to wear for over eight hours at a time, and are even “flight attendant-approved;” one customer with rheumatoid arthritis and plantar fasciitis raved that the shoes are “stylish” and “too comfortable to pass up.” Amazon Shop now: $42 (Originally $70); amazon.com Shop these deals and more at Amazon before they disappear for good. Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Deals: My Favorite Amazon Blouse Has 2 Flattering Details That 20,700+ People Are Obsessed With, Too — and It’s on Sale Even Sarah Jessica Parker Would Approve of My Favorite Amazon Sweatpants That Are $14 Right Now This TikTok-Viral Tool That Curls Your Hair in Seconds Is 36% Off Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit