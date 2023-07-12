The 10 Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals Up to 86% Off — Including Gap Jeans for Just $10

It’s the final day of summer’s biggest sale event, which means it’s your last chance to score major Prime Day deals on the products you’ve been eyeing this season. As a shopping writer who specializes in all things Amazon, it’s safe to say it’s my favorite time of the year — and, yes, my cart is already overflowing with picks. Since I sift through the retailer’s daily deals for a living, I know the ins and outs of finding the very best buys that are actually worth snagging. So, to make your Prime Day experience slightly less overwhelming (and even more exciting!), I narrowed down the wide selection of items to the top 10 fashion finds — and they’re all less than $50.

Below, you’ll find everything you’ll need to spend the summer in style. Shop comfortable sneakers from Adidas and Reebok, denim staples from Levi’s and Gap, breezy dresses from The Drop, and even your new go-to Bali bra. The best part? You can score markdowns up to 86 percent off, and prices start at just $9. Don’t wait to shop your favorite picks though — Prime Day ends tonight.

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals Under-$50:

For a reliable athletic shoe you can wear on every adventure this summer, opt for these Adidas Ultraboost sneakers. Not only is the pair loved by Amazon shoppers with a near-perfect overall rating, but celebrities are fans of the style, too; Hailey Bieber has been spotted in them, and Olivia Wilde has been wearing them on repeat this season. The sneakers are made with a breathable knit material to keep your feet cool, and they have a flexible rubber outsole for traction in any conditions. Whether you plan to wear them for long hikes or casually on the day-to-day, the Adidas shoes are bound to become a mainstay in your footwear rotation. Not sold yet? You can snag them on sale for as much as 75 percent off depending on your size and color preference..

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes

Amazon

Lightweight dresses have practically become my summer uniform, and the latest addition to my shopping cart is this strappy pick from Amazon’s influencer-loved brand, The Drop. The versatile dress can easily be elevated with your favorite platform sandals, or made casual with classic, white sneakers and a denim jacket. It’s sold in six styles, including bold brights and floral patterns perfect for the season. Built with subtle cut-out detailing, the dress shows just the right amount of skin, plus its criss-cross neckline and billowing, midi-length skirt add extra elements of style. The airy dress is on sale for just $25, 61 percent off its original price tag, so be sure to grab it while you can.

The Drop Makenna Midi Dress

Amazon

I don’t know about you, but I’m always in the market for a new, comfortable bra, and Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to try out new styles, especially since this Bali bra is on sale for as low as $9 — a full 82 percent off. The best-selling pick offers all-day comfort and support thanks to its hidden underwire, adjustable straps, and full-coverage fit. Plus, the flattering bra is stylish, too; it has subtle lace detailing, and it’s available in 14 colorways including neutrals, pastels, and even patterns. Take it from one Amazon reviewer who called it the “best bra ever,” going on to say it’s the only bra that’s so comfortable it makes them “feel like [they’re] not even wearing one.”

Bali Passion for Comfort Bra

Amazon

I can’t discuss summer fashion without including a pair of classic jean shorts — and Levi’s is as classic as it gets. The 501 Original style is on sale for just $36, and the pair is a leading best-seller for a reason. Effortlessly blending comfort and style, the shorts have a flattering high-rise waist and the perfect amount of distressed detailing. They can be thrown on with practically anything in your warm weather wardrobe, and they’re sold in 33 styles including a range of washes. Over 16,000 shoppers gave the shorts a five-star rating, with one person describing them as “the perfect denim shorts.”

Levi’s 501 Original Shorts

Amazon

Be sure to snag these fashion deals while they’re still on sale for less than $50 during Prime Day, and browse through the entire sale selection, here.

Eomenie High Waisted One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Zesica Strapless Lace Trim Flowy Maxi Dress

Amazon

Reebok Princess Sneaker