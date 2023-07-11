I’ve Been an Amazon Shopping Editor for 4 Years, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day

For the past four years, I’ve spent every Prime Day season scouring Amazon for the best deals to share with InStyle’s readers. Plus, I’ve always been a big Amazon shopper myself, searching through the retailer’s endless sale pages before it was even my job. So, I think it’s safe to say I know a thing or two about finding the steepest discounts Amazon has to offer, and this Prime Day, I’m revealing the eight things I always buy that you should, too.

My recommendations span the fashion, beauty, and home categories with prices starting at just $14. You’ll find my go-to True and Co bralette, the Olaplex hair oil I swear by, and the Paddywax candle I burn in my home — just to name a few. Below, browse through my eight favorite Prime Day finds, and check out Amazon’s entire sale, here.

Best Editor-Approved Prime Day Deals:

True and Co True Body Lift V-Neck Bra

Courtesy

I’m picky about the bras I wear, but this True and Co True wireless bralette is at the top of my list. The V-neck style is made from a ridiculously soft nylon and elastane blend that feels like a second skin, and it has removable pads that mold to the shape of your body. Plus, it’s a pull-on style that doesn’t have any hardware, so it practically disappears under clothing. You can choose from 29 colors and sizes XS through 2XL, which corresponds to cup sizes 30A through a 44DDD. Any time I leave the house, I reach for this True and Co bra, so I’ll be stocking up on additional colors while it’s on sale for $33.

The Drop Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

Amazon

This smocked midi dress from The Drop is one of my all-time favorite Amazon finds. I currently have the black version, and I find myself wearing it practically every weekend during the summer. It has a comfortable elastic bodice, as well as a flowy, mid-calf-length skirt with convenient side pockets. I’ve worn it casually with white sneakers and a denim jacket, and I’ve dressed it up with strappy heels and a shoulder bag. The best part is that the midi comes in a wide range of sizes, from XXS through 5X, and 12 seasonal colors and patterns.

Cupshe Ruffled V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

No one does cute and affordable swimsuits like Cupshe, and I’ve had this adorable V-neck one-piece in my Amazon cart for weeks. Available in 27 colorways and sizes XS through XXL, the swimsuit has a ruffle trim along the neckline, flattering ruching across the front, and a lace-up closure on the back that you can adjust to your perfect fit. According to a shopper, it’s “very flattering on all body types,” and it runs “true to size.” And now that the suit’s on sale for $27, I’m finally pressing “buy now.” Catch me wearing it to the pool all season long with denim cutoffs and flat sandals.

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Biker Short

Amazon

Biker shorts are part of my summer uniform, so this now-$14 Colorfulkoala high-waisted pair immediately caught my eye. They’re made from a soft and stretchy fabric that a shopper said “feels like butter,” and they have a mid-thigh length with a 6-inch inseam. The best part, however, is that they have deep side pockets, which are big enough to fit a phone. I see myself wearing them for both casual strolls with oversized tees and high-intensity workouts with a cropped athletic tank. If you could also use a new pair of biker shorts, choose from 32 colors and sizes XS through XL.

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Caffeine Eye Contour Cream

Amazon

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: The Sunday Riley Auto Correct eye cream is worth the hype. And as someone with dark and dry under-eyes, that’s pretty high praise. The formula is made with caffeine to brighten the skin and reduce puffiness — aka, it’ll make you look like you slept for 10 hours. Plus, it has watermelon rind extract, which is key for hydration and protecting the skin barrier. I’m buying a bottle of the eye cream on sale for $44 immediately before it sells out, and I highly recommend you do the same.

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil

Amazon

If you struggle with dry, frizzy hair, allow me to let you in on a little secret; the Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil tames my hair better than any other product I’ve tried, leaving my locks smooth and shiny in the process. You can use it on dry or damp hair, and it even works as a heat protectant for up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. But don’t just take it from me; more than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have bought the hair oil in the past week alone. One reviewer confirmed it “makes your hair super soft and very healthy looking without looking oily,” and I couldn’t agree more.

The Drop Samantha Flat Strappy Lace-Up Sandal

Amazon

A couple of months ago, InStyle spoke with a stylist who named flat, strappy sandals a major summer trend, and I’ve been thinking about this faux leather pair from The Drop ever since. And now that they’re on sale for just $28, I have no choice but to add them to my wardrobe. The sandals have three thin straps across the toes, along with a long strap that begins at the top of the foot and wraps around the ankle. Plus, they have padded insoles that a shopper called “surprisingly very comfortable.” I plan to wear the sandals with everything from casual jean shorts and T-shirts to flowy midi dresses.

Paddywax Candles Wabi Sabi Collection Scented Candle

Amazon

There’s just something about lighting a candle that makes a space instantly feel more homey, and I’m a big fan of the Wabi Sabi collection from Paddywax. Not only do the candles smell like a dream, but they come in three-wick ceramic bowls with a geometric design that you can reuse once the wax is gone. The now-$25 Sparkling Bergamot scent, in particular, combines floral and citrus notes into the perfect summer fragrance that I can’t wait to add to my collection.

