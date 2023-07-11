I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying This Prime Day

The wait is finally over, and summer’s biggest sale event is in full swing. As an Amazon shopping writer, Prime Day is my superbowl. I’ve already sifted through thousands of major deals so you don’t have to — but, they’re so impressive, you may still want to. The retailer slashed prices in every department, and the fashion and beauty selections are overflowing with unbeatable markdowns on customer-loved picks.

Since I shop on Amazon for a living, I know a thing or two about spotting the very best deals. So to make your Prime Day experience a breeze, I narrowed down the wide array of sales to the top 10 items worthy of a spot in your cart (trust me, they’ve already earned a place in mine). Below, you’ll find the picks I’m actually buying, including lightweight summer dresses, comfortable sandals, viral beauty products, and more starting at just $9.

Editor-Loved Amazon Prime Day Deals

Puma Carina Sneaker

Amazon

White sneakers are a year-round wardrobe staple, and in the summer, especially, I find myself reaching for my favorite pairs daily. Since my current collection has seen better days, I’m grabbing the Puma Carina Sneakers for a much-needed refresh. The now-$41 shoes have a low profile silhouette that can be worn with practically anything in my closet. Whether I throw them on with jean shorts and a relaxed tee or elevate them with my favorite breezy dresses, I know the sneakers will become a mainstay in my summer outfit rotation.

Clearly I’m not the only fan of the Puma style, over 16,000 shoppers have given the shoes a five-star rating; and, supermodel Cara Delevingne has been spotted wearing them on repeat. I’m taking it from one customer who said, “do not hesitate to purchase” the sneakers which are “comfortable and extremely stylish.”

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Amazon

This season, I’m combating frizz with the viral Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray. Its lightweight formula smoothes flyaways and leaves the hair “silky and glass-like,” according to one reviewer. The hair care product gained online traction after celebrity stylist Chris Appleton revealed that it’s the secret behind Jennifer Lopez’s flawless mane. Not only is it J.Lo-approved, but the Color Wow pick is also Amazon’s number one best-selling hairspray, making it a clear shopper favorite.

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Amazon

No summer wardrobe is complete without a classic pair of jean shorts. And, since it doesn’t get more classic than Levi’s denim, I’m shopping the 501 Original Shorts this Prime Day. I know I’ll be turning to them all summer whether I’m throwing the pair over my swimsuit or dressing them up with a blouse and sandals. The quintessential cutoff style, they’re a number one Amazon bestseller, with more than 16,500 perfect ratings. The shorts have a flattering high-rise waistline and a comfortable, relaxed fit. And, they’re sold in 36 styles, and currently on sale for just $36 at Amazon.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Amazon

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is already a favorite in my daily beauty regimen, so I’m using Prime Day as a chance to re-stock while it’s on sale for $17. The hydrating lip treatment transforms my pout from dry and flaky to perfectly smooth overnight. It has a luxe, nourishing feel on my lips and delivers a finish so glossy, I often wear it in place of makeup. The mask’s impressive results are all thanks to its lineup of all-star ingredients including shea butter to deeply moisturize and vitamin C to plump and heal. While I’m partial to the berry flavor, the Laneige pick is available in six versions, and it’s currently at its lowest price all year, according to Amazon.

Discover more editor-loved deals below, or head to Amazon to browse through the entire selection of Prime Day deals. Don’t wait to snag your favorite picks before the sale event ends.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Amazon

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes

Amazon

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream

Amazon

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Amazon

Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence

Amazon

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

Amazon

Joomra Pillow Slide Sandals