Shopping Prime Day I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying This Prime Day Including Levi’s denim, Laneige lip products, and Puma sneakers. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 @ 05:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle The wait is finally over, and summer’s biggest sale event is in full swing. As an Amazon shopping writer, Prime Day is my superbowl. I’ve already sifted through thousands of major deals so you don’t have to — but, they’re so impressive, you may still want to. The retailer slashed prices in every department, and the fashion and beauty selections are overflowing with unbeatable markdowns on customer-loved picks. Since I shop on Amazon for a living, I know a thing or two about spotting the very best deals. So to make your Prime Day experience a breeze, I narrowed down the wide array of sales to the top 10 items worthy of a spot in your cart (trust me, they’ve already earned a place in mine). Below, you’ll find the picks I’m actually buying, including lightweight summer dresses, comfortable sandals, viral beauty products, and more starting at just $9. Editor-Loved Amazon Prime Day Deals Levi's 501 Original Shorts, $36 (Originally $60) Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, $20 (Originally $28) Puma Carina Sneaker, $41 (Originally $70) Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence, $17 (Originally $25) Joomra Pillow Slide Sandals, $20 (Originally $40) Samnyte Hair Wax Stick, $9 (Originally $13) The Gym People Longline Sports Bra, $18 (Originally $27) Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask, $21 (Originally $30) The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $42 (Originally $60) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $17 (Originally $24) Puma Carina Sneaker Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $41 White sneakers are a year-round wardrobe staple, and in the summer, especially, I find myself reaching for my favorite pairs daily. Since my current collection has seen better days, I’m grabbing the Puma Carina Sneakers for a much-needed refresh. The now-$41 shoes have a low profile silhouette that can be worn with practically anything in my closet. Whether I throw them on with jean shorts and a relaxed tee or elevate them with my favorite breezy dresses, I know the sneakers will become a mainstay in my summer outfit rotation. Clearly I’m not the only fan of the Puma style, over 16,000 shoppers have given the shoes a five-star rating; and, supermodel Cara Delevingne has been spotted wearing them on repeat. I’m taking it from one customer who said, “do not hesitate to purchase” the sneakers which are “comfortable and extremely stylish.” Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $20 This season, I’m combating frizz with the viral Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray. Its lightweight formula smoothes flyaways and leaves the hair “silky and glass-like,” according to one reviewer. The hair care product gained online traction after celebrity stylist Chris Appleton revealed that it’s the secret behind Jennifer Lopez’s flawless mane. Not only is it J.Lo-approved, but the Color Wow pick is also Amazon’s number one best-selling hairspray, making it a clear shopper favorite. Levi's 501 Original Shorts Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $36 No summer wardrobe is complete without a classic pair of jean shorts. And, since it doesn’t get more classic than Levi’s denim, I’m shopping the 501 Original Shorts this Prime Day. I know I’ll be turning to them all summer whether I’m throwing the pair over my swimsuit or dressing them up with a blouse and sandals. The quintessential cutoff style, they’re a number one Amazon bestseller, with more than 16,500 perfect ratings. The shorts have a flattering high-rise waistline and a comfortable, relaxed fit. And, they’re sold in 36 styles, and currently on sale for just $36 at Amazon. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon Buy on Amazon The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is already a favorite in my daily beauty regimen, so I’m using Prime Day as a chance to re-stock while it’s on sale for $17. The hydrating lip treatment transforms my pout from dry and flaky to perfectly smooth overnight. It has a luxe, nourishing feel on my lips and delivers a finish so glossy, I often wear it in place of makeup. The mask’s impressive results are all thanks to its lineup of all-star ingredients including shea butter to deeply moisturize and vitamin C to plump and heal. While I’m partial to the berry flavor, the Laneige pick is available in six versions, and it’s currently at its lowest price all year, according to Amazon. Discover more editor-loved deals below, or head to Amazon to browse through the entire selection of Prime Day deals. Don’t wait to snag your favorite picks before the sale event ends. Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $32 Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes Amazon Buy on Amazon $190 $48 It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Amazon Buy on Amazon $47 $33 The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $42 Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $17 The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $18 Joomra Pillow Slide Sandals Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $20