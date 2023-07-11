Amazon’s Secret Designer Fashion Outlet Is Overflowing With Major Prime Day Deals for Up to 74% Off

Run, don’t walk to Amazon — the biggest sale event of the summer is finally here. It’s officially Prime Day, which means it’s the best time to score epic deals from the brands shoppers love most. The retailer just dropped thousands of major markdowns in every category, and it certainly didn’t skimp in the fashion department. One of the most impressive sale sections, and my personal favorite, is Amazon’s Premium Brands outlet. The retailer’s best kept secret is overflowing with discounts on styles from Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, New Balance, and more.

Since there’s an overwhelming number of Prime Day deals, I narrowed down the designer fashion curation to the 30 best finds worth adding to your cart. Below, shop staple jeans, flattering swimsuits, comfortable sneakers, and beach-ready accessories starting at just $10. And it doesn’t end there: You can score discounts up to an entire 74 percent off. Don’t wait to grab your favorite fashion picks, though, the sale event ends tomorrow, July 12.

Best Designer Clothing Deals:

Calvin Klein Triangle Wireless Bralette

Amazon

The designer outlet is the best place to stock up on basics since you can depend on high-quality items at budget-friendly prices. One of the first finds I’m adding to my shopping cart is this wireless Calvin Klein bralette, which one shopper called “the most comfortable bra ever.” Speaking of easy-to-wear undergarments, this discounted T-shirt bra pairs perfectly under anything and is “the best basic bra on the internet,” according to another customer. You might as well snag this two-pack of breathable underwear, too, while it’s still on sale for just $5 apiece at Amazon.

Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Amazon

Now that your base layers are covered, you’ll need some timeless staples for your warm weather wardrobe. And what’s more timeless than Levi’s denim? Browse through the brand’s wide selection at Amazon, and score pieces like these Kylie Jenner-worn jeans for 40 percent off, this classic, straight-leg style for less than $50, and these 501 Original shorts you’re bound to wear all summer long. Another flattering option, the Tommy Hilfiger Hampton Chino Pants are lightweight, comfortable, and an entire 47 percent off right now. And, now that it’s officially swimsuit season, don’t miss this La Blanca one-piece while it’s still marked down by nearly half-off.

Best Designer Shoe Deals:

Madden Girl Brando Slide-On Sandal

Amazon

Every shopping spree requires at least one new pair of shoes — I don’t make the rules. My current favorite pick? These Madden Girl double-strap sandals which look nearly identical to the shoes Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Garner are wearing on repeat this season. The Dr. Martens Avry sandals are another strappy option that can easily be worn casually with shorts and a tee or elevated with your go-to breezy dress. And for a pair you can take poolside, opt for these cushioned rubber-like slides from Ugg.

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes

Amazon

When it comes to the premium sneaker selection, there are countless styles to choose from — even I had a tough time narrowing down the very best options. Starting strong, the Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes are an entire 74 percent off right now, and even Olivia Wilde is a fan of them. Other supportive, athletic pairs include the Adidas Puremotion Adapt Sneakers for more than 40 percent off, the New Balance 411 V1 raining Shoes, and the Reebok Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max style — all for less than $50. For a fashion sneaker you can pair with practically anything in your summer outfit rotation, snag the versatile Reebok Princess Sneaker or the shopper-loved Puma Carina Sneaker.

Best Designer Accessory Deals:

Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses

Amazon

I would never leave you without the most important part of any outfit: the accessories. The Premium Brands outlet is filled with items to elevate any look this summer. For shades that will keep you equally UV-protected and stylish, browse through the wide selection of Ray-Ban options. Iconic frames including the Original Wayfarers and this chic square style are marked down to less than $130 from their original price tags. And, since everyone needs a little sparkle, check out this Swarovski necklace for less than $90 and these chic watches from Michael Kors, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein, starting at just $50.

Don’t wait to snag the designer Prime Day deals that catch your eye; the major sale event only lasts through tomorrow. Happy shopping!

Reebok Princess Sneaker

Amazon

La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

