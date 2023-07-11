Shopping Amazon Fashion Amazon’s Secret Designer Fashion Outlet Is Overflowing With Major Prime Day Deals for Up to 74% Off Snag picks from Calvin Klein, New Balance, and other premium brands starting at $10. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 @ 07:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email In This Article View All In This Article Best Designer Clothing Deals: Best Designer Shoe Deals: Best Designer Accessory Deals: We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Ray-Bans/ Reebok / Levi's. Run, don’t walk to Amazon — the biggest sale event of the summer is finally here. It’s officially Prime Day, which means it’s the best time to score epic deals from the brands shoppers love most. The retailer just dropped thousands of major markdowns in every category, and it certainly didn’t skimp in the fashion department. One of the most impressive sale sections, and my personal favorite, is Amazon’s Premium Brands outlet. The retailer’s best kept secret is overflowing with discounts on styles from Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, New Balance, and more. Since there’s an overwhelming number of Prime Day deals, I narrowed down the designer fashion curation to the 30 best finds worth adding to your cart. Below, shop staple jeans, flattering swimsuits, comfortable sneakers, and beach-ready accessories starting at just $10. And it doesn’t end there: You can score discounts up to an entire 74 percent off. Don’t wait to grab your favorite fashion picks, though, the sale event ends tomorrow, July 12. Best Designer Clothing Deals: Levi's Low Pro Jeans, $48 (Originally $80) Calvin Klein Triangle Wireless Bralette, $28 (Originally $40) La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit, $63 (Originally $125) NYDJ Misses Marilyn Jeans, $50 (Originally $109) Tommy Hilfiger Hampton Chino Lightweight Pants, $31 (Originally $60) Calvin Klein T-Shirt Bra, $30 (Originally $49) Wrangler Retro High-Rise Trouser Jeans, $56 (Originally $80) Levi's 501 Original Shorts, $36 (Originally $60) Calvin Klein Motive Cotton Multipack Panties, $10 (Originally $14) Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $48 (Originally $80) Calvin Klein Triangle Wireless Bralette Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $28 The designer outlet is the best place to stock up on basics since you can depend on high-quality items at budget-friendly prices. One of the first finds I’m adding to my shopping cart is this wireless Calvin Klein bralette, which one shopper called “the most comfortable bra ever.” Speaking of easy-to-wear undergarments, this discounted T-shirt bra pairs perfectly under anything and is “the best basic bra on the internet,” according to another customer. You might as well snag this two-pack of breathable underwear, too, while it’s still on sale for just $5 apiece at Amazon. Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $48 Now that your base layers are covered, you’ll need some timeless staples for your warm weather wardrobe. And what’s more timeless than Levi’s denim? Browse through the brand’s wide selection at Amazon, and score pieces like these Kylie Jenner-worn jeans for 40 percent off, this classic, straight-leg style for less than $50, and these 501 Original shorts you’re bound to wear all summer long. Another flattering option, the Tommy Hilfiger Hampton Chino Pants are lightweight, comfortable, and an entire 47 percent off right now. And, now that it’s officially swimsuit season, don’t miss this La Blanca one-piece while it’s still marked down by nearly half-off. Best Designer Shoe Deals: Reebok Princess Sneaker, $33 (Originally $50) Madden Girl Brando Slide-On Sandal, $30 (Originally $54) Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes, $48 (Originally $190) New Balance 411 V1 Training Shoes, $45 (Originally $70) Puma Carina Sneaker, $41 (Originally $70) Reebok Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max Shoe, $47 (Originally $70) Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe, $40 (Originally $70) Ugg Sport Yeah Sandal, $40 (Originally $60) Adidas Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe, $49 (Originally $70) Dr. Martens Avry Sandal, $86 (Originally $100) Madden Girl Brando Slide-On Sandal Amazon Buy on Amazon $54 $30 Every shopping spree requires at least one new pair of shoes — I don’t make the rules. My current favorite pick? These Madden Girl double-strap sandals which look nearly identical to the shoes Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Garner are wearing on repeat this season. The Dr. Martens Avry sandals are another strappy option that can easily be worn casually with shorts and a tee or elevated with your go-to breezy dress. And for a pair you can take poolside, opt for these cushioned rubber-like slides from Ugg. Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes Amazon Buy on Amazon $190 $48 When it comes to the premium sneaker selection, there are countless styles to choose from — even I had a tough time narrowing down the very best options. Starting strong, the Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes are an entire 74 percent off right now, and even Olivia Wilde is a fan of them. Other supportive, athletic pairs include the Adidas Puremotion Adapt Sneakers for more than 40 percent off, the New Balance 411 V1 raining Shoes, and the Reebok Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max style — all for less than $50. For a fashion sneaker you can pair with practically anything in your summer outfit rotation, snag the versatile Reebok Princess Sneaker or the shopper-loved Puma Carina Sneaker. Best Designer Accessory Deals: Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, $114 (Originally $163) Michael Kors Chain Bracelet Watch, $104 (Originally $163) Anne Klein Premium Crystal Watch and Bangle Set, $39 (Originally $150) Kate Spade New York Silicone Quartz Watch, $76 (Originally $148) Ray-Ban Rb1971 Square Sunglasses, $125 (Originally $178) Karl Lagerfeld Paris Nylon Belt Bag, $49 (Originally $98) Vera Bradley Grand Weekender Travel Bag, $100 (Originally $190) Fossil Fiona Large Crossbody, $84 (Originally $150) Swarovski Sunshine Necklace, $88 (Originally $125) Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses Amazon Buy on Amazon $163 $114 I would never leave you without the most important part of any outfit: the accessories. The Premium Brands outlet is filled with items to elevate any look this summer. For shades that will keep you equally UV-protected and stylish, browse through the wide selection of Ray-Ban options. Iconic frames including the Original Wayfarers and this chic square style are marked down to less than $130 from their original price tags. And, since everyone needs a little sparkle, check out this Swarovski necklace for less than $90 and these chic watches from Michael Kors, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein, starting at just $50. Don’t wait to snag the designer Prime Day deals that catch your eye; the major sale event only lasts through tomorrow. Happy shopping! Reebok Princess Sneaker Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $33 La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $125 $63 Shop More Prime Day 2023 Deals: 15 Best Swimsuits to Shop on Amazon Prime Day, Including Flattering One-Pieces and Bikinis From $11 The Bold Pink Fashion Trend Worn by Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton, and Eva Longoria Is on Sale at Amazon Oprah’s Favorite Amazon Finds Are on Sale for Prime Day, Including Her Go-To Comfy Jumpsuit for 66% Off Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks The Comfy Pair of Levi's Jeans We Named the Best Butt-Lifting Style Is Up to 50% Off at Amazon I’m a Beauty Editor, and the Pore-Blurring Skin Tint I Swear by Is at Its Lowest Price Ever Today Amazon Prime Day 2023 Is Here, and We Found the 145 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 80% Off