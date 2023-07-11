The 30 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products You Can Score for as Low as $11 This Prime Day

It’s always a good time to care for your complexion; but now that the Super Bowl of sales is here, there’s no better chance to snag quality skincare picks at Amazon. The retailer is overflowing with major Prime Day discounts on customer-loved beauty brands including Peter Thomas Roth, CeraVe, Cetaphil and L’Oréal. Upgrade your daily regimen for as low as just $11, and don’t wait to score these epic savings — the sale event only lasts until tomorrow, July 12.

While Amazon offers a wide selection of skincare products, the retailer especially shines in the anti-aging department. Whether you’re looking to smooth fine lines, erase wrinkles, or brighten dark circles, you’ll find the perfect addition to your skincare routine. To make your Prime Day shopping a breeze, I narrowed down the 30 best anti-aging picks that are currently on sale. Below, you can shop eye treatments, moisturizers, serums, neck and décolleté creams, and everything else you could need for a youthful glow.

Best Anti-Aging Skincare:

L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Rosy-Tone Face Moisturizer

Amazon

Not only is the L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Rosy-Tone Moisturizer loved by Amazon shoppers, but Jane Fonda is a fan of it, too. The 85-year-old actress even referred to the product as one of her “favorites” — and given her flawless complexion, I’m adding it to my cart right now. Designed for mature skin, the hydrating cream leaves your face firmer and more radiant overnight; plus, its non-greasy formula instantly cools and hydrates your complexion.

One 70-year-old shopper with eczema called the L’Oréal pick the “best” cream thanks to its results that make them “look like [they’re] 30.” And, a shopper in their 60s added that their “skin has never looked better,” since using the moisturizer. At just $16, the L’Oréal find is tough to pass up.

Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Eye Serum

Amazon

For another celeb-used pick, check out the Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Eye Serum which is Judith Light’s secret to wrinkle-free under-eyes. As Amazon’s number one best-selling eye treatment serum, the product is clearly a customer favorite — over 2,000 people have purchased it in the past week alone. The lightweight serum visibly tightens the skin around the eyes, smoothing out crow’s feet and fine lines in just minutes, according to the brand. One shopper referred to the Plexaderm pick as a “miracle in a bottle,” adding that they were “in shock over how drastic the results were” after use. Don’t wait to give the transformative eye treatment a try while it’s still on sale for just $60 at Amazon.

Cosrx Snail Mucin Hydrating Serum

Amazon

In case you missed it, the Cosrx Snail Mucin Hydrating Serum went viral for its glowing results and surprising main ingredient — even Emily Ratajkowski was talking about it. While it may sound strange, snail secretion is actually a skincare hero as it heals your complexion and promotes collagen production. And while the popular serum works wonders for your skin, there’s another product in the line which directly targets dark circles and fine lines: the Advanced Snail Peptide Eye Cream.

The product employs the same snail mucin benefits, but this time to achieve a youthful, wide-awake look. Gently apply the treatment to your under-eyes and watch as it plumps fine lines “and makes them disappear,” according to one shopper. And, just between us, the eye cream works great on smile lines and even on the décolleté and neck, too.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Amazon

According to Amazon customers, this TruSkin Vitamin C formula is the “best anti-aging serum” on the market — and, given its main ingredient it’s no wonder why. Vitamin C provides a slew of skincare benefits; it reduces signs of aging, improves skin elasticity, and treats dark spots and hyperpigmentation. As a result, the serum — which also contains vitamin E to amplify results — works to brighten and even-out your complexion, while softening the look of fine lines, crow’s feet, and wrinkles. One reviewer confirmed that the product completely “transformed [their] once dull, spotty skin,” giving them a “fresh, glowing complexion.” They even went on to call it their “holy grail skincare product,” and at $12, it may just become yours, too.

For your best skin yet, snag these anti-aging skincare picks while Amazon Prime Day is still in full swing.

RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum Capsules

Amazon

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Night Cream

Amazon

Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream