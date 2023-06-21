Shopping Prime Day Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2023, and You Can Already Score Fashion and Beauty Deals for Up to 59% Off Save on Levi’s shorts, Cupshe swimsuits, and Elemis skincare ahead of the sale event. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 21, 2023 @ 02:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email In This Article View All In This Article Best Amazon Deals Right Now: More Amazon Fashion Deals: More Amazon Beauty Deals: What is Prime Day? When is Prime Day 2023? How does Prime Day work? What is on sale for Prime Day? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle Calling all Amazon Prime members: The retailer just announced the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2023, and it’s coming up sooner than you think. The two-day sale event will take place on July 11 and 12, including discounts across the fashion, beauty, home, and tech departments. But lucky for us, we don’t have to wait until next month to start saving; Amazon has already slashed prices on tons of popular products, and we found the best early fashion and beauty deals to shop now. Just be sure to log into your Amazon Prime account — or sign up for a free 30-day trial — to take full advantage of the sale offerings with quick, two-day shipping. Best Amazon Deals Right Now: Levi’s 501 Original Denim Shorts, $30 (Originally $60) Ekouaer Oversized Collared Swimsuit Cover-Up, $26 with coupon (Originally $46) Mitilly Sleeveless Tiered Button-Down Dress, $31 with coupon (Originally $40) Cupshe Ruched V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $34 (Originally $40) Dolce Vita Paily Heeled Sandal, $51 (Originally $125) Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, $163 (Originally $213) L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara, $7 (Originally $13) Elevate Hair Growth Oil, $19 (Originally $34) Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Face Cream and Primer, $23 (Originally $50) Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Temporary Face Tightener, $38 (Originally $49) It wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without deals on Levi’s jeans, and right now, you can get the best-selling 501 Original Denim Shorts on sale for $30. Available in a whopping 37 washes, the vintage-inspired cutoffs have a 3-inch inseam, button fly, and functional pockets in the front and back. And according to one shopper, they’re the “most flattering jean shorts” you can find. Amazon Shop now: $30 (Originally $60); amazon.com Another summer must-have, this Cupshe one-piece swimsuit is on sale for $34. The popular bathing suit has a V-neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, removable cups, and ruching across the front for a flattering fit. Shoppers feel “really comfortable and confident wearing this suit,” which is exactly what you need to enjoy your time in the sun. Amazon Shop now: $34 (Originally $40); amazon.com If you have tons of weddings coming up in the next few weeks, grab these versatile Dolce Vita heeled sandals that are on sale for 59 percent off. The trendy shoes have a square-toe, two braided straps across the top, and a 3-inch block heel. They come in 26 colorways, including plenty of neutral options that’ll go with virtually any dress in your closet. Amazon Shop now: $51 (Originally $125); amazon.com And in the beauty department, the Elevate Hair Growth Oil that shoppers call a “miracle worker” for thinning locks is on sale for $19. It’s made with 5 percent minoxidil, which is the only FDA-approved treatment for combating hair loss, along with biotin to strengthen and protect your strands. For best results, the brand recommends massaging a quarter-size amount of the oil into your scalp and damp hair after every wash. Amazon Shop now: $19 (Originally $34); amazon.com Now that you’ve gotten a taste of what’s to come, keep scrolling to check out additional fashion and beauty deals available to shop now. More Amazon Fashion Deals: Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse, $19 (Originally $25) Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Underwire T-Shirt Bra, $22 (Originally $48) Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, $45 (Originally $75) Astr the Label Lace A-Line Midi Dress, $53 (Originally $89) Jessica McClintock Metallic Mesh Evening Bag, $25 (Originally $35) Of course, there are plenty more fashion deals to take advantage of ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Over 20,000 Amazon shoppers recommend the best-selling Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Underwire T-Shirt Bra, which is on sale for just $20 and comes in sizes ranging from 34C through 42C. You can also stock up on breezy summer blouses, like this Amazon Essentials short-sleeve button-down style for $19. If you could use a new wedding guest dress, look no further than this 40-percent-off Astr the Label lace midi dress, which can be styled with the Jessica McClintock metallic mesh bag that allows you to get in on one of summer’s biggest accessory trends for just $25. Finish off your fashion haul with the best-selling Adidas Cloudfoam running shoes for $45. According to a happy shopper, the lightweight sneakers will make you feel like you’re “walking on air.” Amazon Shop now: $53 (Originally $89); amazon.com More Amazon Beauty Deals: E.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation, $3 (Originally $6) Bed Head by Tigi Hair Wax Stick, $13 (Originally $20) CeraVe Vitamin C Serum With Hyaluronic Acid, $18 (Originally $29) Elemis Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment, $60 (Originally $75) Chi Spin N Curl Special Edition Rose Gold Hair Curler, $65 (Originally $100) If the current Amazon beauty deals are any indication of what’s to come, you should definitely get excited about all the discounted high-end products in your future. For skincare, 5,000 people have bought CeraVe’s Vitamin C Serum in the past week alone, and it’s on sale for 39 percent off, while this top-rated Elemis under-eye treatment is going for 20 percent off. In the makeup section, the E.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation, which comes in 37 shades, is on sale for $3 (yes, you read that right). And for all your summer hair needs, grab this best-selling hair wax stick for $13 and the Chi Spin N Curl automatic curling iron for 35 percent off. Amazon Shop now: $60 (Originally $75); amazon.com Looking for more information? We’ve got you covered below with all the details we know so far about Amazon Prime Day 2023. What is Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale event that includes thousands of sitewide deals. The retailer teams up with popular brands across the fashion, beauty, home, and tech departments to offer impressive discounts you won’t find anywhere else. While most of the deals are open to all shoppers, there will be Prime member-exclusive savings, so if you’re not already a member, be sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial to make the most of the 48-hour sale event. When is Prime Day 2023? Amazon Prime Day 2023 will begin on Tuesday, July 11 at 3 a.m. ET and run through Wednesday, July 12. Some deals will last the full 48 hours of the sale, while other savings will only be available for 24 hours. Throughout the two-day event, the retailer is also expected to run Lightning Deals — discounts that typically last for just a few hours. How does Prime Day work? Shoppers can head to Amazon’s main deals hub to find the best cross-category deals. And, if you’re signed into an Amazon Prime account, you’ll also be able to shop member-only discounts. For curated lists of the best fashion, beauty, and home deals, come back to InStyle’s shopping section to browse through our top picks; we’ll be bringing you all of the best deals throughout the next few weeks and on the sale days themselves. What is on sale for Prime Day? The Prime Day deals span across Amazon’s entire site, including categories like clothes, shoes, accessories, beauty products, home decor, and electronics. According to a press release from Amazon, some of the most popular products among shoppers last year were the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, Crest Whitestrips, Levi’s jeans, and the Apple Watch Series 7. Amazon also shared that during Prime Day 2022, shoppers in the United States purchased 1.2 million pairs of sunglasses and more than 1 million swimsuits. Given that Prime Day 2023 also falls at the beginning of summer, now is your chance to go warm weather shopping for less. And in true Amazon fashion, there are already tons of incredible deals to check out, including more of our top picks featured below. Amazon Shop now: $26 with coupon (Originally $46); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $22 (Originally $48); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $45 (Originally $75); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $3 (Originally $6); amazon.com Shop now: $13 (Originally $20); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Spent 3 Months in France, and This Is the Only American Skincare Product I Couldn't Go Without Mandy Moore and Bella Hadid Are the Latest Stars to Rave About the Hair Growth Brand Nicole Kidman Swears by Amazon’s Secret K-Beauty Section Is Full of Top Serums, Moisturizers, and Masks Starting at $5