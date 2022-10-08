I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early October Prime Day Deals I’m Adding to My Cart

Including my favorite fall lounge set and a nail scrub from a buzzy brand.

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan is a senior commerce writer and strategist at InStyle, with five years of experience covering fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle, and celebrity news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 8, 2022 @ 06:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Amazon’s second Prime Day is just days away (mark your calendar for October 11!), but as per usual, the retailer has dropped tons of great deals ahead of the big sale. Seriously, everything from affordable, fashion editor-loved fall shoes to the currently $14 joggers shoppers have deemed as “perfect” are discounted. And I wouldn’t be doing my duty as a shopping editor if I didn’t take advantage of these early deals and let you in on the best items to buy right now.

Here are the five early Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals I’m adding to my cart this weekend, from a pair of trendy Ugg slides to my favorite waffle-knit lounge set:

Zesica Waffle Knit Long-Sleeve Top and Shorts Lounge Set

Amazon fashion gift guide
Amazon

This is one of my favorite lounge sets ever, so I’m excited to see it on sale right now. The waffle-knit set from Zesica is super cozy and cute — I love the pullover so much, I’ve actually worn it out as a top. The comfy set comes in 22 pretty colors like mint green, rose pink, and cobalt, and includes your choice of a long-sleeve top or  cropped tank and drawstring shorts with pockets. More than 3,500 Amazon shoppers love it, too, raving that “it looks adorable when you’re on the go or lounging at home” and is just warm enough without being overbearing.

Shop now: $38 with coupon (Originally $51); amazon.com

Ugg Maxi Slide Logo Sandal

UGG Women's Maxi Slide Logo Sandal
Amazon

I’ve been obsessed with these slides ever since I saw Sydney Sweeney step out in them, and now I’m finally snagging them while they’re on sale starting at just $43. The puffy, platform sandals feature Ugg’s classic fuzzy insoles and come in three colors, including black, white, and pink. I’m not usually into fashion that features brand logos, but I actually love the big, bold ‘Ugg’ lettering across the top of the slide. I’ll probably be wearing my pair indoors, but the Maxi Slides definitely make for a fun statement addition to any outfit.

If this style isn’t calling out to you, quite a few other Ugg boots and slippers are on sale, including the fluffy Oh Yeahs and classic Scuffette.

Shop now: $43–$60 (Originally $120); amazon.com

Londontown Soft Touch Nail Scrub

Londontown Kur Soft Touch Nail Scrub

Amazon

In case you’re not familiar with Londontown yet, it’s the brand behind the viral nail concealer that can’t stay in stock (though, the Illuminating Nail Concealer is currently in stock at Amazon, so grab it while you can!). I’ll be adding this currently $12 nail scrub from the brand to my cart, which is a super interesting product: Made with silica microparticles, alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), and a blend of vitamin B vitamins, the scrub gently exfoliates your cuticles and surrounding skin, as well as buffs your nail beds. It looks just like nail polish and is meant to be applied the same way — one shopper said they “paint it on,” let it sit, and rub the product in. Afterwards, you can wash your hands, and voila, you have smoother, better-looking nails.

Shop now: $12 (Originally $18); amazon.com

Automet Plaid Shacket

Automet plaid wool blend shacket

Amazon

It’s officially shacket season, and I’m in dire need of expanding my collection. I love shackets because they’re an easy way to put together an outfit without really trying (AKA make my T-shirt and leggings combo look a little more zhuzhed up). I realized I don’t actually own a plaid one yet, which almost feels like a crime, but fortunately this cute option from Automet is on sale. The shacket just so happens to be Amazon’s best-selling button-down shirt right now, and it comes in 18 colors, has two large patch pockets, and is “super soft,” according to shoppers.

“The price is amazing compared to the boutiques out there, and the quality is great, too,” one customer who deemed it the “perfect shacket” wrote. “I ordered my normal size and it’s the perfect amount of oversized.”

Shop now: $39 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Tula Brightening Vitamin C Treatment Drops

Tula Triple Vitamin C Serum

Amazon

Here at InStyle, we love Tula — and so do celebs like Mandy Moore. While the brand’s eye balms and primers are super buzzy among shoppers, I’ve been itching to try its best-selling vitamin C serum, which is made with three types of vitamin C that tackle dark spots and dull skin, as well as the brand’s classic prebiotic and probiotics blend and lychee and mango extracts. Shoppers rave that they’ve seen a “dramatic change” while using the Tula drops, raving that it’s improved skin brightness, discoloration, and texture. I’ve long stayed away from vitamin C serums because I’ve found them to either be ineffective or sticky. But considering one person said is “non-irritating” and “goes on smoothly, ”it sounds like Tula’s treatment might just be the bottle that changes that for me.

Shop now: $47 (Originally $58); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Early Prime Day Beauty Deals
I’m a Picky Beauty Editor, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Roundup of Early Sweater Deals
12 Cozy Sweater Deals We’re Shopping Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Ugg Slippers Loved by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebrities Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices Weâve Seen
Ugg Slippers Loved by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebrities Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices We’ve Seen
Early Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Dropped Tons of Epic Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 59% Off
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Gifting This Year
Roundup of Early Dress Deals
These Amazon Shopper-Favorite Fall Dresses Are on Sale for Up to 52% Off Now
EARLY PD: Retinol product deal one-off
One of Amazon’s Best-Reviewed Retinol Serums That Gives Shoppers “Almost Perfect” Skin Is Just $12 Right Now
Amazon Deals Event Announcement/Explainer
Amazon Just Announced Its Prime Early Access Sale, and You Can Shop Fashion and Beauty Deals Now for Up to 76% Off
Early PD: Fashion Editor Deals
I’m a Picky Shopper, but Even I Can’t Resist These Fashion Deals From Amazon’s Early Access Sale
Best-selling turtleneck sweater deal
The Best-Selling Turtleneck Sweater That’s “Baby Soft” Is 55% Off Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Roundup of Early Coat/Jacket
So Many Fall-Ready Coats and Jackets Are Discounted Right Now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Fall Editor Picks
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I’m Buying for Fall
Amazon Gray Sweatpants Deal
Even Sarah Jessica Parker Would Approve of My Favorite Amazon Sweatpants That Are $14 Right Now
Amazon Leggings
Amazon Discounted So Many Leggings Ahead of Its Early Access Sale — Shop Them Starting at $10
This Editor-Approved Eye Cream, Infused With Caffeine, Is on Sale for 40% Off
The Caffeine-Infused Eye Cream That Makes One Editor Look “Instantly Perked-Up” Is 40% Off Now
These Princess Diana- and Kate Middleton-Approved Sneakers Are Deeply Discounted Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
The Royals-Approved Sneaker Brand Worn by Princess Diana and Kate Middleton Is Discounted at Amazon