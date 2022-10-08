I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early October Prime Day Deals I’m Adding to My Cart

Amazon’s second Prime Day is just days away (mark your calendar for October 11!), but as per usual, the retailer has dropped tons of great deals ahead of the big sale. Seriously, everything from affordable, fashion editor-loved fall shoes to the currently $14 joggers shoppers have deemed as “perfect” are discounted. And I wouldn’t be doing my duty as a shopping editor if I didn’t take advantage of these early deals and let you in on the best items to buy right now.

Here are the five early Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals I’m adding to my cart this weekend, from a pair of trendy Ugg slides to my favorite waffle-knit lounge set:

Zesica Waffle Knit Long-Sleeve Top and Shorts Lounge Set

Amazon

This is one of my favorite lounge sets ever, so I’m excited to see it on sale right now. The waffle-knit set from Zesica is super cozy and cute — I love the pullover so much, I’ve actually worn it out as a top. The comfy set comes in 22 pretty colors like mint green, rose pink, and cobalt, and includes your choice of a long-sleeve top or cropped tank and drawstring shorts with pockets. More than 3,500 Amazon shoppers love it, too, raving that “it looks adorable when you’re on the go or lounging at home” and is just warm enough without being overbearing.

Shop now: $38 with coupon (Originally $51); amazon.com

Ugg Maxi Slide Logo Sandal

Amazon

I’ve been obsessed with these slides ever since I saw Sydney Sweeney step out in them, and now I’m finally snagging them while they’re on sale starting at just $43. The puffy, platform sandals feature Ugg’s classic fuzzy insoles and come in three colors, including black, white, and pink. I’m not usually into fashion that features brand logos, but I actually love the big, bold ‘Ugg’ lettering across the top of the slide. I’ll probably be wearing my pair indoors, but the Maxi Slides definitely make for a fun statement addition to any outfit.

If this style isn’t calling out to you, quite a few other Ugg boots and slippers are on sale, including the fluffy Oh Yeahs and classic Scuffette.

Shop now: $43–$60 (Originally $120); amazon.com

Londontown Soft Touch Nail Scrub

Amazon

In case you’re not familiar with Londontown yet, it’s the brand behind the viral nail concealer that can’t stay in stock (though, the Illuminating Nail Concealer is currently in stock at Amazon, so grab it while you can!). I’ll be adding this currently $12 nail scrub from the brand to my cart, which is a super interesting product: Made with silica microparticles, alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), and a blend of vitamin B vitamins, the scrub gently exfoliates your cuticles and surrounding skin, as well as buffs your nail beds. It looks just like nail polish and is meant to be applied the same way — one shopper said they “paint it on,” let it sit, and rub the product in. Afterwards, you can wash your hands, and voila, you have smoother, better-looking nails.

Shop now: $12 (Originally $18); amazon.com

Automet Plaid Shacket

Amazon

It’s officially shacket season, and I’m in dire need of expanding my collection. I love shackets because they’re an easy way to put together an outfit without really trying (AKA make my T-shirt and leggings combo look a little more zhuzhed up). I realized I don’t actually own a plaid one yet, which almost feels like a crime, but fortunately this cute option from Automet is on sale. The shacket just so happens to be Amazon’s best-selling button-down shirt right now, and it comes in 18 colors, has two large patch pockets, and is “super soft,” according to shoppers.

“The price is amazing compared to the boutiques out there, and the quality is great, too,” one customer who deemed it the “perfect shacket” wrote. “I ordered my normal size and it’s the perfect amount of oversized.”

Shop now: $39 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Tula Brightening Vitamin C Treatment Drops

Amazon

Here at InStyle, we love Tula — and so do celebs like Mandy Moore. While the brand’s eye balms and primers are super buzzy among shoppers, I’ve been itching to try its best-selling vitamin C serum, which is made with three types of vitamin C that tackle dark spots and dull skin, as well as the brand’s classic prebiotic and probiotics blend and lychee and mango extracts. Shoppers rave that they’ve seen a “dramatic change” while using the Tula drops, raving that it’s improved skin brightness, discoloration, and texture. I’ve long stayed away from vitamin C serums because I’ve found them to either be ineffective or sticky. But considering one person said is “non-irritating” and “goes on smoothly, ”it sounds like Tula’s treatment might just be the bottle that changes that for me.

Shop now: $47 (Originally $58); amazon.com