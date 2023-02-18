The 45 Best Amazon Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop This Presidents’ Day Weekend, Starting at $6

Another long weekend has arrived, and that means it’s time to do what we do best: scour the internet for the best holiday deals. To no one’s surprise, Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale is popping off with discounts across the fashion, beauty, home, and tech categories, and we found the 45 deals you won’t want to miss.

Whether you’re building your spring wardrobe, revamping your skincare routine, redecorating your home, or eyeing a new tech gadget, you’ll find what you need at a fraction of the cost on Amazon. We’re talking about $30 Gap jeans, a $13 Julep eyeshadow stick, $6 satin pillowcases, and discounted Apple AirPods Pro — and that's just the beginning. Keep scrolling to check out all of our must-see Amazon Presidents’ Day deals, starting with the top five.

Overall Best Deals:

Our five best deals from Amazon’s sale event span many of the retailer’s biggest categories. Starting off with the fashion department, these now-$30 Gap pull-on pants are the perfect option for those when you want to feel comfortable, while still looking put-together. Elevate the pants with this Levi’s oversized faux leather bomber jacket, which comes in three versatile colors and sizes XS through XXL. For more formal occasions, treat yourself to this Vince short-sleeve, midi-length wrap dress that’s made from a soft and stretchy blend of rayon and spandex.

From the beauty section, this Urban Decay eyeshadow palette is on sale for $39. It features 12 desert-inspired shades in both matte and sparkly finishes, and it comes with a double-sided brush. And from the electronics department, the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, which a shopper confirmed have “superior sound quality,” are going for 35 percent off their original price.

Click through all five of the top deals, below, and keep scrolling for 40 more incredible discounts from Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale.

Best Fashion Deals:

The fashion deals cover both winter styles and pieces you can wear into the spring. If you’re still in the cozy clothes mindset, check out this Gap ribbed V-neck sweater that’s “so comfortable and stylish,” according to a reviewer. This long, fuzzy Ugg robe is also on sale, and it’ll keep you warm during these last weeks of cold weather. Moving into spring fashion, this Rebecca Taylor blouse is made from 100 percent silk, and it’s going for an impressive 75 percent off. Plus, you can’t go wrong with this sleeveless Enza Costa midi dress that’ll look great with both casual sandals and dressier heels.

Of course, there are also tons of shoes and accessories going for wickedly low prices. These platform sneakers from Kate Middleton’s go-to brand are on sale for $50, and classic New Balance sneakers are also available at a discount. For a more sophisticated vibe, these Sam Edelman woven flats are currently $70, which is $100 less than their original price. And if you could use a new bag for the new season, this now-$111 Frye leather crossbody makes an excellent choice.

Check out all 10 of the best Amazon fashion deals this weekend, below.

Best Beauty Deals:

For the beauty lovers out there, now is a great time to peruse Amazon’s skincare, makeup, and hair care offerings. Tons of hydrating products are on sale, like this $9 SheaMoisture body lotion and this $10 Burt’s Bees lip treatment. Plus, you can get a set of three Tree of Life serums, including vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and retinol, for just $20. These treatments made one shopper’s skin “smoother, more even, and it glows.”

In the makeup section, you can save on popular products from Julep, including a tinted lip balm for $10 and a best-selling cream eyeshadow stick for $13. If your hair could use some TLC, consider getting the Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo, which “works well to help strengthen fine and thinning hair,” according to a reviewer. With a new hair-washing routine, you’ll also need a gentle hair brush, like this flexible detangling brush that’s on sale for 40 percent off. And for quick styling, grab this set of 10 neutral-toned claw clips for just $10.

Below, browse through even more impressive Presidents’ Day beauty deals.

Best Home Deals:

Once you’ve shopped the fashion and beauty sales, head on over to the home department, where you’ll find decor, kitchenware, and cleaning gadgets for discounted prices. At just $3 apiece, these best-selling Bedsure satin pillowcases are the perfect way to make your nighttime routine feel more luxurious. You can also upgrade your space with a hand-painted terracotta vase and a “soft and plush” area rug that’s on sale for 68 percent off.

The steepest discounts this Presidents Day weekend, however, are in the kitchen and cleaning departments. An Inse cordless vacuum cleaner with more than 6,400 five-star ratings is going for a whopping 80 percent off, and this stainless steel, four-slice toaster is on sale for $56, which is 78 percent off its original price. Plus, you can get Amazon’s best-selling set of six mixing bowls for 36 percent off and a Keurig single-serve coffee machine for 20 percent off.

Check out the list below for all 10 of Amazon’s best home deals this weekend.

Best Tech Deals:

There’s never a better time to buy electronics than during Amazon’s sale events, and this weekend is no different. Tons of Amazon devices are on sale, like the Fire HD 8 Tablet for half-off and the Blink Outdoor Security Camera for 30 percent less. Apple devices are also included in the sale, meaning you can get both a pair of AirPods Pro and an Apple Watch for discounted prices. If over-the-ear headphones are more your thing, look no further than these Bose noise-canceling headphones that a shopper confirmed are “comfortable to wear all day.”

For your home, consider this best-selling, 50-inch Amazon Fire TV that’s on sale for 26 percent off, as well as this Canon printer with copying, faxing, scanning, and printing capabilities. And if you haven’t gotten around to putting up art in your space, opt for this digital picture frame that connects to wifi and allows your loved ones to send in photos.

Keep scrolling through to discover all of the best Amazon tech deals this Presidents’ Day weekend.

