Shopping Amazon Fashion Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Chock-Full of Premium Fashion Deals for Up to 73% Off Including Vince sneakers, Ugg sandals, and 7 for All Mankind jeans. The weekend is finally here, and it's time to treat yourself — aka rest, relax, and revamp your closet, of course. After a long week, there's nothing better than a little retail therapy, and now that spring is in full swing, a shopping spree is in order. If you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe without breaking the bank this season, you’re in luck — Amazon’s Premium Brands Outlet is overflowing with major deals on designer fashion items. And, to make your weekend shopping a breeze, I narrowed down the massive sale section to the 20 best premium picks to add to your cart, with prices starting at just $15. Below, you’ll find wedding guest dresses, your new go-to jeans, and the perfect shoes for any occasion. Plus, score warm weather styles like sun hats, sandals, and even a stylish designer swimsuit. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, each of the following deals will arrive at your doorstep in just a few days, as long as you’re a Prime member or signed up for a free 30-day trial, thanks to Amazon’s fast and free shipping. Be sure to snag these epic spring discounts of up to 73 percent off, while they still last this weekend. Best Clothing Deals: Hudson Remi High-Rise Straight-Leg Jean, $65 (Originally $125) Dress the Population Midi Dress, $112 (Originally $198) 7 For All Mankind High-Waist Straight Jeans, $52 (Originally $198) La Blanca Standard Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit, $82 (Originally $120) Trina Turk Pleated Dress, $235 (Originally $428) Dress the Population Fit-and-Flare Dress, $158 (Originally $348) Foxcroft Kylie Non-Iron Stretch Shirt, $71 (Originally $89) Alex Evenings Stretch Taffeta Blouse, $69 (Originally $139) In the outlet’s fashion section, you’ll find timeless wardrobe mainstays like this crisp Foxcroft button down that’s going for 20 percent off its original price. And, since everyone needs at least one good pair of jeans in their life, I pulled two classic options, including this Hudson high-rise pair for 48 percent off, and this 7 For All Mankind straight-leg style for an impressive 73 percent off. To wear with your new jeans, this versatile blouse from Alex Evenings is half-off and at its lowest price in the past 30 days. Amazon Shop now: $52 (Originally $198); amazon.com Since spring fashion just isn’t spring fashion without breezy dresses, I have that department handled, too. If you have a special event on the calendar this season, you’ll love this chic Dress the Population fit-and-flare midi dress that’s available in 11 colorways. For something a little more sparkly, check out this other Dress the Population pick that’s an entire 55 percent off and bound to steal the show on any occasion. If you’re looking for an everyday style, this pleated, floral print Trina Turk dress can easily be worn with your favorite white sneakers or dressed up with a heeled sandal. And, since warmer weather is on the horizon, it’s never too early to start swimsuit shopping; this La Blanca one-piece is 31 percent off and calling your name. Amazon Shop now: $82 (Originally $120); amazon.com Best Shoe Deals: Vince Warren Slip-On Platform Sneaker, $137 (Originally $230) Stuart Weitzman Nearly Nude Sandal, $248 (Originally $550) Badgley Mischka Nathalie Pump, $153 (Originally $225) Badgley Mischka Gorgeous Dress Pump, $160 (Originally $265) Vince Benfield-B Sneaker, $113 (Originally $225) Ugg Maxi Slide Logo Sandal, $79 (Originally $120) Shoes have the power to take any outfit to the next level, and these discounted pairs will do just that. Starting off strong, this chic Vince sneaker is an entire 50 percent off and currently at its lowest price in the past 30 days. Marked down to just $113, the lace-up shoes are bound to become your new everyday pick. Those aren’t the only Vince sneakers majorly marked down; these platform slip-ons are a full 41 percent off, too. For another casual style, check out these Ugg slide sandals that are bound to elevate your poolside style. Amazon Shop now: $113 (Originally $225); amazon.com Looking for something a bit fancier? The outlet’s shoe selection has plenty of heeled options, too. This Stuart Weitzman pair has a barely there style with a pop of sparkle that can coordinate with any outfit — plus it’s 55 percent off. Badgley Mischka has gorgeous heels with shocking discounts, too, like this stylish rhinestone-heeled pump for 40 percent off, and this pointed-toe pick with pearl detailing for 46 percent off. Amazon Shop now: $248 (Originally $550); amazon.com Best Accessory Deals: Sweaty Betty Swiftie Cap, $21 (Originally $34) Frye Melissa Continental Snap Leather Wallet, $140 (Originally $158) Prana La Viva Trucker Hat, $15 (Originally $30) Lack of Color Wave Terry Cloth Bucket Hat, $40 (Originally $99) Frye Melissa Snap Card Wallet, $69 (Originally $98) Frye 40mm Leather Belt, $44 (Originally $98) Accessories are always a must, especially when they’re discounted this much. Frye has major deals on timeless must-haves, like this versatile leather belt for 55 percent off, this snap leather wallet, and this stylish card holder. And, for days spent in the sun, I have you covered — literally. This Lack of Color terry cloth bucket hat is a fashionable addition to any warm weather look, and this Prana trucker hat will keep you protected from UV rays in style. Be sure to check out this classic cap from customer-loved athleisure brand, Sweaty Betty, too. Amazon Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); amazon.com Browse through more unbeatable designer fashion deals at Amazon, below. 