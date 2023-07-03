Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Launched a Major Fourth of July Sale With Deals Up to 82% Off

A long holiday weekend means rest, relaxation, and, of course, a little retail therapy. This Fourth of July is the perfect chance to snag the items you’ve been eyeing this summer for a fraction of their original price points. Amazon is overflowing with major deals in every department, and my personal favorite, the Premium Brands Outlet, is no exception. The curated section is filled with discounted designer fashion, including breezy summer clothes, comfortable shoes, and accessories to elevate any outfit. If you’re looking to upgrade your warm weather wardrobe with high quality picks for less, be sure to head to Amazon this holiday weekend.

Since the retailer dropped thousands of fashion deals, I’ve narrowed down the selection to make your shopping experience even easier. Below, you’ll find the 20 best designer deals of the long weekend, including Levi’s jeans, Lilly Pulitzer dresses, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and Ugg sandals starting at just $8, with sales up to 82 percent off. Don’t wait to grab your favorites, though, as these epic markdowns won’t last long.

Best Designer Clothing Deals:

Levi's Low Pro Jeans

Amazon

When it comes to closet staples, it’s important to invest in quality picks that will last you for seasons to come; that’s why,I’m turning to the designer outlet for the items I’ll be wearing on repeat this summer. Everyone needs a go-to pair of everyday jeans, and the Levi’s Low Pro pair is just that. Not only are they versatile and classic, but Kylie Jenner just wore them, too. And, that’s not even the best part; they’re 50 percent off right now. Speaking of denim picks, you’re going to want to snag these 7 For All Mankind jeans that are currently marked down by 55 percent. Another timeless basic, this Prana T-shirt, is on sale for just $8 — an entire 82 percent off its original price tag.

La Blanca Island Goddess Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Now that it’s officially summer, you’ll need a comfortable and flattering swimsuit to help you look and feel your best. Look no further than these discounted options from La Blanca; this stylish one-shoulder pick is half-off and currently at its lowest price point in the past 30 days, and this supportive style is nearly half off, too. To throw over your suit, grab the Theory Perfect T-Shirt Dress, which is just as great as its name suggests, for a full 52 percent off. And, for something a bit more elevated, check out these Lilly Pulitzer picks; the Trina Dress is 47 percent off, and the Hollie tunic is at its lowest price this month.

Best Designer Shoe Deals:

New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker

Amazon

What’s a mini shopping spree without a new pair of shoes, right? If you have summer adventures in store, you will definitely need a supportive sneaker. Opt for this cushioned New Balance pair that’s 42 percent off and comes in a range of colorways to match any outfit. And, for a plush poolside style, check out these Ugg slides that feel “like walking on a cloud,” according to one Amazon shopper. Another easy-to-wear style, these Coach espadrilles are on sale, too, and they deserve a spot on your next summer getaway.

Ugg Kenleigh Slide Sandal

Amazon

If you’re in search of footwear options you can dress up a little, you’re in the right place. Ugg has impressive deals on shoes you can casually pair with shorts or elevate with your go-to breezy dress. You’ll love these platform crossband sandals, and my personal favorites, these metallic slides that happen to be at their lowest price in the past 30 days. And, for an extra fancy choice, opt for these Badgley Mischka heels that are sure to make a statement this summer.

Best Designer Accessory Deals:

Maui Jim Mavericks Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

Amazon

Whether you’re running everyday errands or going out on the town, accessories are always a must. Since I plan to spend all summer in the sunshine, I’m picking up a few options that will keep me equally stylish and UV-protected. These Ray-Ban sunglasses are timeless, as are these Maui Jim aviators that will match with everything in your wardrobe. Plus, this terry cloth bucket hat has already earned a spot in my beach bag. For an everyday purse, don’t miss this Frye crossbody that's 56 percent off. And, since everyone needs a little sparkle, check out these on-sale Swarovski earrings, too.

Be sure to snag your favorite picks this holiday weekend while the designer Fourth of July deals last, and browse through more premium fashion finds at Amazon, here.

Theory Women's Perfect Tee Dress

Amazon

Coach Carley Leather Espadrille Loafers

Amazon

La Blanca One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit