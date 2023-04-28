Amazon’s Hidden Designer Storefront Is Filled With Premium Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off Right Now

Score discounts on Paige jeans, Ugg sneakers, Coach sandals, and more.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 @ 09:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazonâs Hidden Designer Storefront Is Filled With Premium Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off Right Now
Photo:

Getty

The best way to start the new month? A spring-inspired closet refresh. If you’re looking to build a timeless capsule wardrobe like me, you’ll need some high-quality pieces to start. And, this season, I’m relying on Amazon’s hidden designer brands outlet for discounts on customer-loved clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Coach, Stuart Weitzman, Ugg, Dress the Population, and more. But, of course, I wouldn’t just leave you hanging; I narrowed down the massive outlet to the 20 best premium picks to add to your shopping cart this weekend, and prices start at just $29. 

Below, you’ll find your go-to spring dress, your new favorite everyday jeans, and even a stylish swim option. Plus, score shoes for every occasion, and luxe, timeless accessories that will last a lifetime. The best part? If you’re an Amazon Prime member (or signed up for a free 30-day trial), every piece below will arrive before the new month even begins thanks to the retailer’s fast and free shipping.

Best Clothing Deals:

In the secret outlet’s clothing section, you’ll find versatile picks, like this pair of Paige jeans that’s an entire 51 percent off, and currently at its lowest price on Amazon in the past 30 days. Plus, score comfy lounge options you’ll gravitate toward all year-round, like this Barefoot Dreams caftan that’s discounted by 41 percent. And, since things are warming up this season, we can’t forget swim picks too; one shopper called this La Blanca one piece the “most comfortable bathing suit [they] have ever worn,” and it's 33 percent off.  

PAIGE Women's Cindy Jeans with Destroyed Hem

Amazon

Shop now: $107 (Originally $219); amazon.com

Since dresses are arguably the best part of spring, I found plenty of picks worthy of a spot in your closet. Starting off strong with this active dress by Prana, the casual piece is made of a breathable, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool, and it even has a built-in elastic shelf bra for added support. The biggest bonus, though, is that the dress is an entire 67 percent off right now. And, if you’re looking to dress things up, be sure to check out this gorgeous BCBG evening gown that’s over half off, and this Maggy London midi, which may just earn you the title of best-dressed guest this wedding season.   

Maggy London Women's Mock Neck Midi Fit and Flare

Amazon

Shop now: $101 (Originally $168); amazon.com

Best Shoe Deals:

Don’t worry, I have you covered in the shoe department, too. I’m embracing spring by stocking up on open-toed styles, and after you see these picks, you’ll want to, also. Just between us, these Badgley Mischka heels may be my favorite deal yet — they’re the perfect heeled sandal, and they’re 64 percent off. And, another gorgeous shoe for your next special event: these Stuart Weitzman heels, which can be paired with just about anything in your closet. For a more casual choice, opt for Coach’s discounted sandals, including these funky slides for 62 percent off and this sophisticated leather style that’s at its lowest price in the past 30 days. 

COACH Georgie Leather Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $96 (Originally $165); amazon.com

Sneakers are a year-round staple in any wardrobe. If you’re looking to upgrade your go-to pair, you’ll love Amazon’s designer picks. This Vintage Havana shoe is on sale for $105 right now, and it can elevate any look from jeans to dresses. And, these Ugg slip-ons are the perfect way to add an extra flair to every outfit thanks to their leopard print style. Plus, they’re an entire 59 percent off. 

UGG Women's Alameda Spotty Slip on Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $45 (Originally $109); amazon.com

Best Accessory Deals:

My favorite part of any look is the accessories. From practical to glamorous, Amazon’s premium accessory styles cover all the bases. In the outlet, you’ll find luxe jewelry, classic bag designs, and extras you didn’t know you needed until now. For days in the sun, shop this stylish Scala visor with nearly five-stars and this Lack of Color hat that’s on sale for nearly half off right now. And, be sure to browse through elevated, everyday styles from Frye, including this snap wallet and this chic leather belt. For an extra sparkle, check out Swarovski’s sales, too, including these stunning multi-colored, cascading gems and these crystal earrings that are bound to steal the show. 

Lack of Color Women's The Mirage - Ivory

Amazon

Shop now: $72 (Originally $139; amazon.com

Browse more unbeatable designer fashion deals at Amazon, below. 

Black Halo Women's Nia Jumpsuit Set

Amazon

Shop now: $246 (Originally $435); amazon.com

BCBGMAXAZRIA Women's Sleeveless Fit dress red

Amazon

Shop now: $155 (Originally $368); amazon.com

Badgley Mischka Women's Blaine Heeled Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $84 (Originally $235); amazon.com

Swarovski Gema Jewelry Collection, Gold-tone and Rhodium Finish, Multicolored Crystals

Amazon

Shop now: $165 (Originally $195); amazon.com

prAna Women's Opal Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $28 (Originally $85); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie Used These 5 Beauty Products to Achieve a Glowy Look for Her Wedding Week Festivities
Zoe Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz’s Bling Bra Top Made Me Rethink Underwear-as-Outerwear
Otherland Limited-Edition Candle Reminiscent of the 90s
I’m a Candle Snob, and I Can’t Get Enough of This Limited-Edition Scent That’s Reminiscent of the 90s
Related Articles
Zoe Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz’s Bling Bra Top Made Me Rethink Underwear-as-Outerwear
The Drop Women's Valerie Cutaway-Neck Racerback Rib Knit Tank Top
Amazon Shoppers Found the “Perfect Tank for Layering,” and It’s on Sale for $10
Kate Spade Handbags
I’m a Fashion Editor, and I’m Wearing These 5 Under-$100 Kate Spade Handbags All Spring Long
Adidas Originals Women's Samoa Sneakers
Nurses Say These Are “the Most Comfortable Shoes” for 12-Hour Shifts, and They’re 64% Off
LOTD 4/27
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore Spring 2023’s Most Flattering Trend
Woman applying body oil to her hands
My Mom and I Are Both Obsessed With This Hydrating Body Oil That’s on Sale for $11 at Amazon
Gigi Hadid in New York
Gigi Hadid's Statement Flower Earrings Are Perfect for Summer Weddings — and We Found Them on Sale
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sold Out These Comfy Flats With a Statement Detail, but We Found Similar Pairs Starting at $16
Luseta Biotin Hair Growth Serum
I Used This $18 Thickening Biotin Oil for 1 Month, and My Hair Is the Fullest It's Ever Been
I Study Trends for a Living, and These are the 5 Best Quiet Luxury Bags on Amazon â and They're Under $140
I Study Fashion Trends Daily, and I Found the 5 Best Quiet Luxury Bags at Amazon — Starting at $46
73-Year-Old Shoppers Feel Like They're Not Even Wearing a Bra in This Amazon Best-Seller That's 62% Off
Shoppers in Their 70s “Can’t Believe” How Comfortable Amazon’s Best-Selling Bra Is — and It’s 62% Off
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Unsexy” Pants Are a Practical Spring Staple
Women Summer Floral Long Dress
Shoppers Say This "Flowy and Comfortable" Amazon Maxi Dress Is "Perfect for Spring"
Amazon's Best-Selling $37 Jumpsuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Could âLive" in It
Amazon's Best-Selling $37 Jumpsuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Could “Live" in It
Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum
Amazon Shoppers Call This $15 Anti-Aging Powerhouse Serum “Liquid Gold in a Bottle”
Woman applying Fluer and Bee Eye Cream
The Cream Shoppers Say Makes Under-Eyes “Lighter and Less Puffy” Is Now 50% Off at Amazon