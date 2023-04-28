Amazon’s Hidden Designer Storefront Is Filled With Premium Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off Right Now

The best way to start the new month? A spring-inspired closet refresh. If you’re looking to build a timeless capsule wardrobe like me, you’ll need some high-quality pieces to start. And, this season, I’m relying on Amazon’s hidden designer brands outlet for discounts on customer-loved clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Coach, Stuart Weitzman, Ugg, Dress the Population, and more. But, of course, I wouldn’t just leave you hanging; I narrowed down the massive outlet to the 20 best premium picks to add to your shopping cart this weekend, and prices start at just $29.

Below, you’ll find your go-to spring dress, your new favorite everyday jeans, and even a stylish swim option. Plus, score shoes for every occasion, and luxe, timeless accessories that will last a lifetime. The best part? If you’re an Amazon Prime member (or signed up for a free 30-day trial), every piece below will arrive before the new month even begins thanks to the retailer’s fast and free shipping.

Best Clothing Deals:

In the secret outlet’s clothing section, you’ll find versatile picks, like this pair of Paige jeans that’s an entire 51 percent off, and currently at its lowest price on Amazon in the past 30 days. Plus, score comfy lounge options you’ll gravitate toward all year-round, like this Barefoot Dreams caftan that’s discounted by 41 percent. And, since things are warming up this season, we can’t forget swim picks too; one shopper called this La Blanca one piece the “most comfortable bathing suit [they] have ever worn,” and it's 33 percent off.

Since dresses are arguably the best part of spring, I found plenty of picks worthy of a spot in your closet. Starting off strong with this active dress by Prana, the casual piece is made of a breathable, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool, and it even has a built-in elastic shelf bra for added support. The biggest bonus, though, is that the dress is an entire 67 percent off right now. And, if you’re looking to dress things up, be sure to check out this gorgeous BCBG evening gown that’s over half off, and this Maggy London midi, which may just earn you the title of best-dressed guest this wedding season.

Best Shoe Deals:

Don’t worry, I have you covered in the shoe department, too. I’m embracing spring by stocking up on open-toed styles, and after you see these picks, you’ll want to, also. Just between us, these Badgley Mischka heels may be my favorite deal yet — they’re the perfect heeled sandal, and they’re 64 percent off. And, another gorgeous shoe for your next special event: these Stuart Weitzman heels, which can be paired with just about anything in your closet. For a more casual choice, opt for Coach’s discounted sandals, including these funky slides for 62 percent off and this sophisticated leather style that’s at its lowest price in the past 30 days.

Sneakers are a year-round staple in any wardrobe. If you’re looking to upgrade your go-to pair, you’ll love Amazon’s designer picks. This Vintage Havana shoe is on sale for $105 right now, and it can elevate any look from jeans to dresses. And, these Ugg slip-ons are the perfect way to add an extra flair to every outfit thanks to their leopard print style. Plus, they’re an entire 59 percent off.

Best Accessory Deals:

My favorite part of any look is the accessories. From practical to glamorous, Amazon’s premium accessory styles cover all the bases. In the outlet, you’ll find luxe jewelry, classic bag designs, and extras you didn’t know you needed until now. For days in the sun, shop this stylish Scala visor with nearly five-stars and this Lack of Color hat that’s on sale for nearly half off right now. And, be sure to browse through elevated, everyday styles from Frye, including this snap wallet and this chic leather belt. For an extra sparkle, check out Swarovski’s sales, too, including these stunning multi-colored, cascading gems and these crystal earrings that are bound to steal the show.

Browse more unbeatable designer fashion deals at Amazon, below.

