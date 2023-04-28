Shopping Amazon Fashion Amazon’s Hidden Designer Storefront Is Filled With Premium Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off Right Now Score discounts on Paige jeans, Ugg sneakers, Coach sandals, and more. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Instagram Twitter Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 28, 2023 @ 09:30PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty The best way to start the new month? A spring-inspired closet refresh. If you’re looking to build a timeless capsule wardrobe like me, you’ll need some high-quality pieces to start. And, this season, I’m relying on Amazon’s hidden designer brands outlet for discounts on customer-loved clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Coach, Stuart Weitzman, Ugg, Dress the Population, and more. But, of course, I wouldn’t just leave you hanging; I narrowed down the massive outlet to the 20 best premium picks to add to your shopping cart this weekend, and prices start at just $29. Below, you’ll find your go-to spring dress, your new favorite everyday jeans, and even a stylish swim option. Plus, score shoes for every occasion, and luxe, timeless accessories that will last a lifetime. The best part? If you’re an Amazon Prime member (or signed up for a free 30-day trial), every piece below will arrive before the new month even begins thanks to the retailer’s fast and free shipping. Best Clothing Deals: Paige Cindy Jeans, $107 (Originally $219) Black Halo Nia Jumpsuit Set, $246 (Originally $435) Dress the Population Catalina Midi Dress, $93 (Originally $182) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Caftan, $79 (Originally $134) Prana Opal Dress, $28 (Originally $85) Maggy London Mock Neck Midi Dress, $101 (Originally $168) La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit, $56 (Originally $83) BCBGMaxAzria Sleeveless Evening Dress, $155 (Originally $368) In the secret outlet’s clothing section, you’ll find versatile picks, like this pair of Paige jeans that’s an entire 51 percent off, and currently at its lowest price on Amazon in the past 30 days. Plus, score comfy lounge options you’ll gravitate toward all year-round, like this Barefoot Dreams caftan that’s discounted by 41 percent. And, since things are warming up this season, we can’t forget swim picks too; one shopper called this La Blanca one piece the “most comfortable bathing suit [they] have ever worn,” and it's 33 percent off. Amazon Shop now: $107 (Originally $219); amazon.com Since dresses are arguably the best part of spring, I found plenty of picks worthy of a spot in your closet. Starting off strong with this active dress by Prana, the casual piece is made of a breathable, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool, and it even has a built-in elastic shelf bra for added support. The biggest bonus, though, is that the dress is an entire 67 percent off right now. And, if you’re looking to dress things up, be sure to check out this gorgeous BCBG evening gown that’s over half off, and this Maggy London midi, which may just earn you the title of best-dressed guest this wedding season. Amazon Shop now: $101 (Originally $168); amazon.com Best Shoe Deals: Ugg Alameda Spotty Slip-On Sneaker, $45 (Originally $109) Badgley Mischka Blaine Heeled Sandal, $84 (Originally $235) Stuart Weitzman Barely Nude 100 Sandals, $280 (Originally $450) Coach Ulyssa Slide, $35 (Originally $95) Coach Georgie Leather Sandal, $96 (Originally $165) Vintage Havana Extra Sneaker, $105 (Originally $130) Don’t worry, I have you covered in the shoe department, too. I’m embracing spring by stocking up on open-toed styles, and after you see these picks, you’ll want to, also. Just between us, these Badgley Mischka heels may be my favorite deal yet — they’re the perfect heeled sandal, and they’re 64 percent off. And, another gorgeous shoe for your next special event: these Stuart Weitzman heels, which can be paired with just about anything in your closet. For a more casual choice, opt for Coach’s discounted sandals, including these funky slides for 62 percent off and this sophisticated leather style that’s at its lowest price in the past 30 days. Amazon Shop now: $96 (Originally $165); amazon.com Sneakers are a year-round staple in any wardrobe. If you’re looking to upgrade your go-to pair, you’ll love Amazon’s designer picks. This Vintage Havana shoe is on sale for $105 right now, and it can elevate any look from jeans to dresses. And, these Ugg slip-ons are the perfect way to add an extra flair to every outfit thanks to their leopard print style. Plus, they’re an entire 59 percent off. Amazon Shop now: $45 (Originally $109); amazon.com Best Accessory Deals: Frye Melissa Continental Snap Leather Wallet, $89 (Originally $158) Scala Sewn Braid Visor, $25 (Originally $30) Lack of Color Mirage Hat, $72 (Originally $139) Swarovski Gema Multi-Colored Earrings, $165 (Originally $195) Swarovski Exist Earrings, $75 (Originally $115) Frye 32mm Leather Belt, $49 (Originally $58) My favorite part of any look is the accessories. From practical to glamorous, Amazon’s premium accessory styles cover all the bases. In the outlet, you’ll find luxe jewelry, classic bag designs, and extras you didn’t know you needed until now. For days in the sun, shop this stylish Scala visor with nearly five-stars and this Lack of Color hat that’s on sale for nearly half off right now. And, be sure to browse through elevated, everyday styles from Frye, including this snap wallet and this chic leather belt. For an extra sparkle, check out Swarovski’s sales, too, including these stunning multi-colored, cascading gems and these crystal earrings that are bound to steal the show. Amazon Shop now: $72 (Originally $139; amazon.com Browse more unbeatable designer fashion deals at Amazon, below. Amazon Shop now: $246 (Originally $435); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $155 (Originally $368); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $84 (Originally $235); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $165 (Originally $195); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $28 (Originally $85); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Sofia Richie Used These 5 Beauty Products to Achieve a Glowy Look for Her Wedding Week Festivities Zoë Kravitz’s Bling Bra Top Made Me Rethink Underwear-as-Outerwear I’m a Candle Snob, and I Can’t Get Enough of This Limited-Edition Scent That’s Reminiscent of the 90s