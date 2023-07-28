Shopping Amazon Fashion Amazon’s Hidden Designer Outlet Is a Gold Mine of Summer Fashion With Up to 81% Off Premium Styles Snag Paige jeans, Coach sandals, and Ray-Ban sunglasses. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 28, 2023 @ 05:00AM In This Article View All In This Article Best Designer Fashion Finds: Best Designer Shoe Finds: Best Designer Accessory Finds: We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Ray-Ban / Dr. Martens / ASTR While August is already around the corner, there’s still time to treat yourself to a summer shopping spree. And, what better place to turn to than Amazon? Thanks to the retailer’s fast and free Prime shipping, your favorite picks can be at your doorstep in a matter of days — and, if you act fast, may even arrive before the start of the new month. Since Amazon’s fashion selection is overflowing with items, I narrowed down the best deals to make your shopping experience even easier. Not only are the following finds impressively discounted, but you can count on their quality, too, since everything is pulled from Amazon’s Premium Brands outlet. The curation is one of the retailer’s best kept secrets: it’s a treasure trove of designer fashion deals. Below, you’ll find clothes, shoes, and accessories from customer-loved brands including Coach, Vince, Club Monaco, Ray-Ban, Ugg, and more. The best part? You can score deals up to 81 percent off. Best Designer Fashion Finds: Paige Cindy Transcend Vintage High-Rise Jeans, $62 (Originally $219) La Blanca Island Goddess Keyhole One-Piece Swimsuit, $46 (Originally $120) Vince Side Tie Dress, $122 (Originally $195) ASTR the Label Gaia Dress, $39 (Originally $98) Sweaty Betty All Day High-Waist Leggings, $51 (Originally $88) ASTR the Label Shelby Dress, $28 (Originally $148) Prana Foundation V-Neck T-Shirt, $12 (Originally $45) Club Monaco Boucle Tank, $38 (Originally $99) ASTR the Label Shelby Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $148 $28 No summer wardrobe is complete without breezy dresses, and these ASTR the Label options are pretty tough to beat; the Shelby style is currently marked down to as low as $28 from its original $148 price tag, and it’s sure to make a statement this season. Plus, the brand’s Gaia dress is the perfect pick if you have a summertime wedding or other special event on the calendar — and it’s on sale for less than $40. For a relaxed style you can easily dress down with your go-to white sneakers or elevate with a platform sandal, opt for this Vince dress. Paige Cindy Transcend Vintage High-Rise Jeans Amazon Buy on Amazon $219 $72 The Premium Brands outlet is also a great place to stock up on high-quality basics that will last you for years to come. I’m eyeing these Paige Cindy jeans that are up to 71 percent off in select sizes, and bound to match with practically everything in my closet. This cool and comfortable Prana v-neck tee is another comfortable wardrobe must-have that’s marked down by over 70 percent, too. Plus, at just $31, this Club Monaco tank has already earned a spot in my shopping cart; I plan to style the boucle top with jean shorts and strappy sandals all season long. Best Designer Shoe Finds: Ugg Ileana Wedge Sandal, $84 (Originally $120) Badgley Mischka Kim Heeled Sandal, $129 (Originally $215) Coach Kellie Leather Sandal, $127 (Originally $185) Ugg Abbot Slide Wedge Sandal, $88 (Originally $140) Dansko Maddy Slip-On Wedge Sandal, $90 (Originally $135) Dr. Martens Blaire Pisa Leather Sandal, $75 (Originally $110) Ugg Ileana Wedge Sandal Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $84 Now, for my personal favorite component of every good shopping haul: shoes. Amazon’s designer outlet offers a dizzying array of chic sandals that are sure to become mainstays in your warm weather outfit rotation. For a style that will pair perfectly with the elevated dresses above, check out this heeled Badgley Mischka pair that’s now 40 percent off. And, if wedges are more your speed, don’t miss Ugg’s broad selection of silhouettes, including this strappy Ileana pair and this easy-to-wear Abbot slide style. Dr. Martens Blaire Pisa Leather Sandal Amazon Buy on Amazon $110 $75 If you’re in search of everyday footwear picks, the premium curation is also chock-full of casual choices. These Dr. Martens leather sandals are “super comfy, light, and cute,” according to one shopper, who added that the shoes are “easy to walk in” and “very versatile,” too. The Dansko Maddy slip-ons are another great option if you’re looking for an effortless blend of comfort and style; they’re built with a cushioned, cork footbed and a platform sole for added support — plus, they’re under $100 right now. Best Designer Accessory Finds: Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, $171 (Originally $213) Sergio Hudson Signature Belt, $118 (Originally $295) Frye Melissa Continental Snap Leather Wallet, $83 (Originally $158) Swarovski Further Crystal Pendant Necklace, $96 (Originally $145) Tory Burch Ella Canvas Tote, $249 (Originally $498) Frye Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag, $90 (Originally $198) Sergio Hudson Signature Belt Amazon Buy on Amazon $295 $118 Just between us, I may have saved the best for last; Amazon’s current selection of discounted designer accessories is a gold mine. This Sergio Hudson signature belt is featured in the premium curation and Amazon’s Luxury Stores section, a luxe outlet that’s chock-full of exclusive fashion and beauty finds from high-end designers. The belt has the power to instantly elevate any look, and it’s a full 60 percent off. 