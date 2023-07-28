Amazon’s Hidden Designer Outlet Is a Gold Mine of Summer Fashion With Up to 81% Off Premium Styles

While August is already around the corner, there’s still time to treat yourself to a summer shopping spree. And, what better place to turn to than Amazon? Thanks to the retailer’s fast and free Prime shipping, your favorite picks can be at your doorstep in a matter of days — and, if you act fast, may even arrive before the start of the new month. Since Amazon’s fashion selection is overflowing with items, I narrowed down the best deals to make your shopping experience even easier.

Not only are the following finds impressively discounted, but you can count on their quality, too, since everything is pulled from Amazon’s Premium Brands outlet. The curation is one of the retailer’s best kept secrets: it’s a treasure trove of designer fashion deals. Below, you’ll find clothes, shoes, and accessories from customer-loved brands including Coach, Vince, Club Monaco, Ray-Ban, Ugg, and more. The best part? You can score deals up to 81 percent off.

Best Designer Fashion Finds:

ASTR the Label Shelby Dress

Amazon

No summer wardrobe is complete without breezy dresses, and these ASTR the Label options are pretty tough to beat; the Shelby style is currently marked down to as low as $28 from its original $148 price tag, and it’s sure to make a statement this season. Plus, the brand’s Gaia dress is the perfect pick if you have a summertime wedding or other special event on the calendar — and it’s on sale for less than $40. For a relaxed style you can easily dress down with your go-to white sneakers or elevate with a platform sandal, opt for this Vince dress.

Paige Cindy Transcend Vintage High-Rise Jeans

Amazon

The Premium Brands outlet is also a great place to stock up on high-quality basics that will last you for years to come. I’m eyeing these Paige Cindy jeans that are up to 71 percent off in select sizes, and bound to match with practically everything in my closet. This cool and comfortable Prana v-neck tee is another comfortable wardrobe must-have that’s marked down by over 70 percent, too. Plus, at just $31, this Club Monaco tank has already earned a spot in my shopping cart; I plan to style the boucle top with jean shorts and strappy sandals all season long.

Best Designer Shoe Finds:

Ugg Ileana Wedge Sandal

Amazon

Now, for my personal favorite component of every good shopping haul: shoes. Amazon’s designer outlet offers a dizzying array of chic sandals that are sure to become mainstays in your warm weather outfit rotation. For a style that will pair perfectly with the elevated dresses above, check out this heeled Badgley Mischka pair that’s now 40 percent off. And, if wedges are more your speed, don’t miss Ugg’s broad selection of silhouettes, including this strappy Ileana pair and this easy-to-wear Abbot slide style.

Dr. Martens Blaire Pisa Leather Sandal

Amazon

If you’re in search of everyday footwear picks, the premium curation is also chock-full of casual choices. These Dr. Martens leather sandals are “super comfy, light, and cute,” according to one shopper, who added that the shoes are “easy to walk in” and “very versatile,” too. The Dansko Maddy slip-ons are another great option if you’re looking for an effortless blend of comfort and style; they’re built with a cushioned, cork footbed and a platform sole for added support — plus, they’re under $100 right now.

Best Designer Accessory Finds:

Sergio Hudson Signature Belt

Amazon

Just between us, I may have saved the best for last; Amazon’s current selection of discounted designer accessories is a gold mine. This Sergio Hudson signature belt is featured in the premium curation and Amazon’s Luxury Stores section, a luxe outlet that’s chock-full of exclusive fashion and beauty finds from high-end designers. The belt has the power to instantly elevate any look, and it’s a full 60 percent off. To level-up your poolside style, grab these Ray-Ban aviators, and this canvas Tory Burch tote that’s half-off and at its lowest price in the past 30 days. And, since I would never forget a little sparkle, check out this crystal Swarovski necklace for under $100.

Be sure to snag these epic designer deals from Amazon’s Premium Brands outlet while they’re still on sale for up to 81 percent off.

Vince Side Tie Dress

Amazon

Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

Amazon

Coach Kellie Leather Sandals