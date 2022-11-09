Oversized Turtleneck Sweaters Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers Page — Here Are the 5 Best Under $45

There are a few things that just define fall: PSL lattes, fallen leaves, brisk air, and of course, turtleneck sweaters (I’m even wearing one as I write this). They’re cozy and classic, allowing you to layer them under dresses and coats while throwing them over leggings or jeans. Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Sienna Miller, and Jennifer Aniston are also fans of the turtleneck look, and have worn the trend while walking to dinner and strolling through NYC. It’s the do-it-all top of the season, and Amazon shoppers also seem to agree.

One quick look at Amazon’s best-selling sweaters page and you’ll see that 28 of the 100 items on the list are all turtlenecks. Everything from turtleneck dresses and fitted tops to oversized options are available, and shoppers claim these sweaters are their “new favorite” obsession. I know 28 sweaters are still a lot to choose from, so I looked at the reviews, checked price points, and did my own investigative research to bring you the top five picks under $45.

Best Oversized Turtleneck Sweaters

Let’s start off with this Anrabess pick: Available in a multitude of colors, there’s something for everyone. Seriously, you can find it in classic colors like black and white, or in brighter, bolder shades like teal and pink. This pick also features oversized sleeves, which are great for scrunching up, and an asymmetric hem. For a limited time, you can also apply a 10 percent off coupon to your order in addition to the already-discounted price.

Up next on the list is the Pink Queen Sweater Dress. This is a fun one, as it’s long enough to wear as a dress with some knee-high boots or as a classic sweater with some comfy leggings. It’s available in just about every color, and features two side pockets.

Another Anrabess favorite is the brand’s lantern-sleeve turtleneck sweater. The knee-length piece is ideal for wearing to the office and date night alike. Shoppers have even said it’s “just what [they’ve] been looking for,” so you know I’m adding it to my cart ASAP.

The Zesica pullover is another turtleneck that is a great pick for a day in the office. The knit material is perfect for snuggling up with a nice cup of hot chocolate, too. The mid-length cut also makes this choice ideal for those who still want a bit of body-framing. Best of all, you can apply an additional 5 percent off coupon when you check out.

Last (but certainly never least) is this ribbed pullover. The turtleneck isn’t as defined as some of the other options, making this an almost mock neck-like alternative. The puff sleeves keep it fun and loose while the color options allow you to make it as classy or extravagant as you desire. And don’t forget to apply the 8 percent off coupon once you add it to your cart.

