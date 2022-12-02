Amazon Quietly Added 7,000 New Winter Fashion Deals to Its Outlet, and We Found the 10 Best Starting at $13

Including a $31 sweater dress with a “super flattering” detail.

Published on December 2, 2022 @ 09:00PM

Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

While many brands have extended their Cyber Monday sales beyond just one day and into Cyber Week, Amazon has an under-the-radar section that offers deals on the season’s best-selling items year round. The retailer’s best-kept secret is its clothing outlet, and recently, Amazon quietly added 7,000 new winter fashion deals that start at just $13. 

Ranging from designer pieces to customer-loved knits, the sheer number of deals in the outlet can be overwhelming. To make your decisions easier, I sorted through the entire selection and found the 10 best winter fashion deals to shop now, including a chore jacket begging to be paired with your favorite sweater, a flannel shacket ideal for all seasons, and a stylish knit dress with a super flattering detail. 

10 Best Winter Fashion Deals in Amazon’s Outlet:

Plaid shackets bring a little extra warmth and structure to a classic fall staple, so it’s no surprise they’ve been an “It” item this year. We’ve seen everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Gabrielle Union rocking the look — and right now, you can get this oversized Amazon version that’s loved by 600 shoppers for 34 percent off. “I am obsessed,” wrote one shopper, who described the shacket as “soft and semi-thick and “perfect for layering.” Another person, who called it “one of the cutest flannels [they’ve] ever owned,” was impressed with the “comfy, soft” material and “perfect fit.”

Meceku Womens Flannel Plaid Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $31 (Originally $47); amazon.com

If you’re looking for a cool-weather jacket that’s slightly less casual and goes with just about anything, Goodthread’s Chino Chore Jacket is a great option — and it’s on sale for just $35. The utilitarian jacket is made with a high percentage of cotton (98 to be exact), which gives it unbeatable softness and longevity. It’s also available in seven colors, including classics like black, camel, and olive, as well as more standout shades like mauve and rust. 

Goodthreads Women's Relaxed Chino Chore Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $50); amazon.com

And if you need a sweater dress to elevate either of the above, this darling option from Tobrief is a favorite among customers, with many praising the unique details, including puff sleeves and a “very flattering” tied waist. One shopper, who described the dress as, “super flattering [but] even more comfortable” wrote how happy they were with the details, which make the piece “a little more interesting than your basic dress.”

Sweater Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $31 - $35 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Shop Amazon’s clothing outlet to find more standout deals on must-have winter fashion starting at just $13.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Fashion Finds:

