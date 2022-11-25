The "Magic" Nail Strengthener Loved by Editors and Shoppers Alike Is Now $13 Thanks to a 43% Discount

It's backed by 31,700 perfect ratings at Amazon.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Updated on November 25, 2022 @ 10:43AM

I have an interesting relationship with my nails. Growing up, I spent upwards of two hours painting the perfect zebra stripes and adding the cutest stickers. In college, I started getting gel and acrylic nails. I fell in love with the way my hands looked, and it made me feel like a total grown up — not just some kid. Then, I graduated, became busy with work, and started running around the city. I no longer had time to get elaborate manicures every other week. Not to mention, claws don’t pair well with eight-hour typing days. So, I started to paint my au naturel nails with clean, sheer polish. It was great, until they started to crack and break from years of damaging gel and acrylic manis. To be honest, I’m still in that brittle phase of my nail journey, but OPI’s Nail Envy may be the answer to all of my nail problems — and it’s on sale just in time for Black Friday.  

OPI’s Nail Envy is a nail strengthener that provides your nails with hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium, two ingredients that work together to create harder, longer nails, per the brand. For best results, the brand recommends applying two coats upon initial application, and then proceeding with one coat of strengthener every other day until you’re satisfied with your nail transformation. Best of all, the treatment can be used as a base coat for other polishes or used alone, as it comes in both clear and pink colors, such as the popular bubble bath shade. 

The now $13 polish doesn’t only claim to do marvelous things, but is also backed up by over 31,700 five-star ratings. Shoppers have said it’s “magic!” and that they’ll “never be without OPI Nail Envy again.” Another reviewer explained their strained relationship with gel manicures, explaining they would get them in an attempt to protect their nails, but it would only further damage them in the long run. They switched to OPI’s Nail Envy and it’s been a “game changer.” One of our in-house writers even tested the nail polish treatment and saw her nails grow thicker and stronger for the “first time in years.”

A bottle of OPI Nail Envy costs $19, but during this Black Friday deal, you can snag it for $13. With the holidays fast approaching, this will undoubtedly become a must-have gift as well, so don’t mind me as I go snag one from Amazon before they’re gone.     

