Amazon’s New Year Sale Is Overflowing With Epic Deals — Here Are the 40 Best, Starting at $4

Eden Lichterman
Published on December 31, 2022

Amazon New Year's Sale
After a busy holiday season, the start of a new year is the time to focus on yourself and the possibilities of the next 12 months. And if you ask us, one of the best ways to reset is by giving your closet and home a refresh. Luckily, Amazon’s sitewide New Year Sale is on everything from clothes to cookware, and the deals start at just $4. 

The massive sale event spans Amazon’s fashion, beauty, home, and tech departments, and we found the 10 best deals in each category. Save on Ugg sneakers, Neutrogena skincare, Tempur-Pedic pillows, and Fitbit smartwatches — just to name a few. Below, check out the 40 best deals from Amazon’s New Year Sale to ring in 2023 in style.  

Amazon Essentials Women's Teddy Puffer Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Best Fashion Deals:

In the fashion section, you’ll find winter weather essentials for less. Tons of cute sweaters are discounted, like this Amazon Essentials pleated-shoulder pullover for just $14 and a Goodthreads longline turtleneck for $25. There are also plenty of trendy-yet-practical jackets to choose from, like this Prettygarden long plaid shacket that a shopper called “very flattering and lightweight,” which is on sale for 51 percent off, and this Amazon Essentials puffer with faux shearling details is going for an impressive 45 percent off. 

It’s also worth checking out the accessory deals. Save on shoes and bags from Ugg, including these high-top suede sneakers and this faux shearling tote bag with a zipper closure and convenient pockets. You can even get designer bags for less, like this Rebecca Minkoff leather shoulder bag for 54 percent off and this 3.1 Philip Lim saddle bag for 52 percent off. Keep scrolling to browse through all 10 of our on-sale fashion picks — your wardrobe will thank you. 

COVERGIRL TruBlend Serving Sculpt Contour Palette

Amazon

Shop now: $7 (Originally $10); amazon.com

Best Beauty Deals:

Whether you’re ready to shake up your makeup routine, need a few new skincare products, or hope to breathe new life into your hair this year, Amazon’s beauty deals section is the place to be. The makeup sale includes a $4 Revlon eyeshadow palette, plus tons of Covergirl products, like this powder contour and blush palette and the Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara. There are also plenty of top-rated brushes on sale, including this six-piece set from Real Techniques and this concealer brush from Pur


For your face, grab the $16 Neutrogena Bright Boost Illuminating Serum that’ll make your skin “look brighter and feel baby soft,” according to one shopper. And in the hair department, these BosleyMD hair-thickening fibers fill in thinning areas for $18. Plus, you can get a new 1.25-inch curling iron from Hot Tools for $44. Below, check out all 10 New Year beauty deals we’ve got our eye on. 

Lodge EC6D33 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

Shop now: $80 (Originally $133); amazon.com

Best Home Deals:

Once you’ve browsed through the fashion and beauty departments, switch gears to the bustling home section, where decor and kitchen products are massively discounted. Easily upgrade your space with new lighting and wall decor, like this industrial-style floor lamp and this gold sunburst wall mirror. You’ll also find budget-friendly throw blankets, like this $20 fleece option with pom poms on the trim and this cozy cable-knit one for $30. And to top off your decor cart, throw in this seasonal balsam- and cedar-scented Yankee candle for $17. 

From the kitchen department, this Nutribullet juicer that a shopper called “easy to use” and “easy to clean” is on sale for 44 percent off. Plus, the retailer’s best-selling Dutch oven from Lodge is on sale for $80 — it’s the perfect cast iron pot for making delicious soups and stews this winter. Keep scrolling to click through more can’t-miss home deals from Amazon’s New Year Sale. 

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch

Amazon

Shop now: $180 (Originally $230); amazon.com

Best Tech Deals:

It wouldn’t be an Amazon sale event without incredible tech deals for both you and your home. Tons of headphones are on sale, including Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, Apple AirPods Pro, and Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones. You can also treat yourself to the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch for 22 percent off to start the new year off right. 

For your home, get a Hisense 58-inch TV on sale for $250 off its original price and pair it with the Polk Audio Signa S2 TV Sound Bar for the ultimate at-home movie-watching experience. And if you could use a new printer, this HP DeskJet model with more than 15,000 five-star ratings is on sale for $80. Don’t miss out on even more unbelievable tech deals, below. 

