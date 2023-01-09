Amazon's Number 1 New Release Is a Sweater Coat Shoppers Call a "Fantastic Addition to Any Closet"

If living in the Midwest taught me anything, it’s that winter weather can turn on a dime. When I returned for Christmas, we went from below-freezing temperatures one day to comfortable 50-degree temperatures the next. As such, it’s hard to find a single coat that can accommodate December through March’s ever-changing weather. So rather than investing in one expensive jacket, I grab a few lower-priced ones I can alternate between, and this new release is quickly shooting to the top of my Amazon wishlist.

Merokeety just launched its take on the trendy sweater jacket, and it’s already Amazon’s number one new release. This knit coat is available in nine colors, including classics like khaki and black, as well as more unique shades like baby blue and rose pink. The fabric, which is made of a wool, nylon, acrylic, and polyester blend, is designed to offer medium warmth, while the trendy cut makes it an instant outerwear staple. Best of all: It’s only $51 with an on-site coupon.

The open, loose design of this piece gives it versatility: You can layer this over bulky knit sweaters on cold days — taking a more traditional coat approach — or add it over your favorite tee as an elevated cardigan. And it’s this versatility that’s made it shopper-loved; as one notes, “It has a bit of heaviness but just the right amount to keep you warm,” adding that they recently wore it with a dress but it “will look even better with jeans or pants.” Another shopper wrote that it can elevate your favorite looks, writing that it “instantly gives class” to any outfit, while another five-star reviewer called it “a fantastic addition to any closet.”

Others were keen on the quality of this piece. One customer who called it “perfect for California winters” wrote that the sweater jacket is “very well-made [and] great for times when you don’t want a heavy [winter] coat.” Another described the material as “soft, well-made,” and with a “luxury feel.”

Go from winter to spring in this just-launched sweater jacket that’s already Amazon’s top new release.

