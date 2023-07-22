10 New Amazon Fashion Arrivals That Are Already Trending, Including Breezy Dresses and Barbiecore Heels

Prices start at $25.

Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on July 22, 2023

Amazon Viral/Trending Products Roundup
Given that everytime you search for one thing on Amazon thousands of results turn up, it’s probably not shocking to learn that each month the retailer gets in thousands of new fashion arrivals. But despite the sheer amount of apparel that comes through Amazon’s (virtual) doors, there are always items that catch the immediate attention of shoppers and start trending within their first few weeks of dropping. Right now, the retailer’s ‘It’ new items include billowing summer dresses, casual linen pants, and Barbiecore pumps. We rounded up 10 of this month’s must-have pieces, with prices starting at $25.

Anrabess’ Linen Palazzo Pants are currently a number one new release, with shoppers raving that the flowy pants are “chic and comfortable.” This style is made with a lightweight linen blend, leading customers to describe them as “a great addition to your summer attire.” In addition to the breezy feel and summer-chic look, some customers also noted how much they loved the smocked waistband, with one person writing that the “high, stretchy waist” isn’t just “very comfortable,” but it’s also totally flattering.

Amazon ANRABESS Linen Palazzo Pants

As for dresses, Kormei’s smock-waisted midi dress has quickly caught the attention of Amazon shoppers, with 10 bright and summery floral colorways. This feminine dress scoops at the neck, has slightly puffed sleeves, and cinches at the waist before opening up to voluminous tiered bottom. It has a vintage-inspired look that can be dressed down with sneakers for a weekend lunch or paired with heels for a summer wedding.

Amazon Kormei Summer Casual Boho Floral Midi Dress

Of all the trending new arrivals, the one I’m eyeing most is SeekMe’s short set. This two-piece outfit is made out of a lightweight linen and cotton blend, and includes a pair of high-waisted, drawstring shorts and an easy, flowy, short sleeve button-up. Between the casual but chic look and breathable blend, shoppers are calling the duo “perfect for summer.” “I have gotten so many compliments on this outfit! It’s cute… comfortable, and nice and light for hot summer days,” wrote one customer, while another person added that the set was “perfect” for their Miami vacation.

Amazon SeekMe Linen Short Sets

Given that Barbie is finally out, I shouldn’t be shocked that Dream Pairs’ hot pink platform pumps are trending. Despite having a 5.5-inch heel and 1.7-inch platform (my ankles hurt just reading that), shoppers write that they’re are “still comfy and surprisingly easy to walk in.” “[I] wore them all day and didn’t have problems with my feet hurting,” wrote one person. But in addition to their comfort, many customers rave about their look — not only is the shoe towering, but it has a rich, satin-like finish and a thin, elegant ankle strap. One “obsessed” shopper called them the “perfect platform heels,” adding that they received “so many compliments” when wearing the sky-high pumps.

Amazon DREAM PAIRS High Chunky Platform Closed Toe Block Heels

Amazon’s trending new arrivals are perfect for this mid-summer heat wave thanks to many options with breathable fabrics and flattering silhouettes. Shop more of the retailer’s must-have drops, below.

Amazon Milumia Boho Ditsy Floral

Amazon SweatyRocks Casual One Shoulder Sleeveless Midi Dress

Amazon CUPSHE Bikini Set

Amazon Tankaneo 2023 Casual Summer Ruffle Dress

Amazon gorjana Crew Hoops

