Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of New Fashion Arrivals, and These Are the 10 Under-$40 Picks Worth Shopping

Starting at $13.

Published on August 3, 2023 @ 09:00AM

I don’t know about you, but I turn to Amazon for everything — and I mean everything. It’s no secret that the retailer is fully stocked in every department, and it’s all thanks to its constant flow of new arrivals. Whether you’re looking for trending beauty products or the hottest styles of the season, Amazon has more than a few options to turn to. So now that it’s officially August, the retailer revamped its fashion selection with picks that may just be the best yet. 

Since there are so many fresh options to choose from, I narrowed down Amazon’s newest style drops to the finds that are actually worthy of a spot in your cart. The best part? They’re all budget-friendly with everything on the following list less than $40 and prices that start at just $12. You’ll find breezy blouses, easy-to-wear dresses, and wardrobe mainstays you’ll style year-round, plus you can even snag a designer top for less. Welcome the new month with the following closet staples and thank me later. 

Shop New Amazon Fashion Arrivals 

Dokotoo Oversized Cropped Denim Jacket

Amazon Dokotoo Women's Jean Jackets Distresse Oversized Stretch Button Up Cropped Denim Jacket Trucker Coats

Amazon

Regardless of the season, my denim jacket always finds its way into my outfit rotation. The wardrobe staple is a year-round must-have, whether you’re draping it over a summer dress or layering with it this fall (which is sooner than we think, but let’s not talk about that). If you’re in the market for a new go-to, you’ll love this Dokotoo style which has a flattering, cropped fit, slightly distressed hem, and a range of available washes. Don’t wait to snag this denim pick while it’s still on sale for just $32. 

PrettyGarden Short Flowy Long-Sleeve Ruffle Dress

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Fall Short Flowy Dress Casual Long Sleeve Ruffle Belted A Line Swing Dresses

Amazon

The best way to celebrate the start of August is by treating yourself to a new summer dress, right? At least, that’s what I’m doing — and this PrettyGarden find is too cute to pass up. It has a sophisticated mock neckline, pleated bodice, and ruffle detailing that adds an extra stylish flair. Since it's made of lightweight polyester, it’s breathable for the summer, but you can also style it as a transitional piece thanks to its flowing, long sleeves. While I’m partial to the Barbiecore pink, the dress is available in seven additional colorways and is on sale for just $30 thanks to the provided coupon.  

Tapata Casual V-Neck Blouse

Amazon Tapata Womens Short Sleeve Tshirts Casual Summer Tee Tops V Neck Blouse Regular Shirts Hem Slit

Amazon

Another piece that’s perfect for year-round styling: this Tapata blouse that’s just $13 right now. I always turn to Amazon for budget-friendly yet high-quality basics, and this versatile style is no exception. It’s made of a super soft spandex and polyester blend that hugs your body in all the right places. The top’s flattering design has a classic split V-neckline and stylish slits at the hem. It’s sold in three colorways including black, white, and a statement pattern. Be sure to check out the timeless staple while it’s still an entire 46 percent off. 

Tommy Hilfiger Sleeveless Foulard Blouse

Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Women's Sleeveless Foulard Shirt

Amazon

Amazon’s best kept secret is that it’s overflowing with designer fashion pieces. Trust me, if you look hard enough, you can snag luxe picks for a fraction of their original price points. My latest find is this Tommy Hilfiger blouse that’s now less than $50 in select sizes. The sleeveless style has an elevated collar and functional button details. Its subtle floral pattern and classic design can easily be dressed up for the office with slacks and heels, or made casual with your favorite jean shorts and sandals.    

Head to Amazon to shop the hottest new arrivals while they’re still available for as low as $13. 

Cupshe Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit V Wire Plunge Neck Adjustable Strap Swimwear

Amazon

Nfsion Short-Sleeve Romper With Pockets

Amazon Nfsion Women's Summer Crewneck Short Sleeve Shorts Jumpsuit Rompers with Pockets

Amazon

Pink Queen Satin Long-Sleeve Belted Dress

Amazon Pink Queen Women's Short Formal Satin Dress 2023 Fall Lantern Long Sleeve Boat Neck Metal Belt Cocktail Party Dresses

Amazon

