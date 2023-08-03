Shopping Amazon Fashion Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of New Fashion Arrivals, and These Are the 10 Under-$40 Picks Worth Shopping Starting at $13. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 3, 2023 @ 09:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images I don’t know about you, but I turn to Amazon for everything — and I mean everything. It’s no secret that the retailer is fully stocked in every department, and it’s all thanks to its constant flow of new arrivals. Whether you’re looking for trending beauty products or the hottest styles of the season, Amazon has more than a few options to turn to. So now that it’s officially August, the retailer revamped its fashion selection with picks that may just be the best yet. Since there are so many fresh options to choose from, I narrowed down Amazon’s newest style drops to the finds that are actually worthy of a spot in your cart. The best part? They’re all budget-friendly with everything on the following list less than $40 and prices that start at just $12. You’ll find breezy blouses, easy-to-wear dresses, and wardrobe mainstays you’ll style year-round, plus you can even snag a designer top for less. Welcome the new month with the following closet staples and thank me later. Shop New Amazon Fashion Arrivals Dokotoo Oversized Cropped Denim Jacket, $32 with coupon (Originally $46) PrettyGarden Short Flowy Long-Sleeve Ruffle Dress, $30 with coupon (Originally $37) Merokeety V-Neck Puff-Sleeve Swiss Dot Blouse, $19 with coupon (Originally $25) Nfsion Short-Sleeve Romper With Pockets, $25 (Originally $29) Taohuadao V-Neck Petal Short-Sleeve Chiffon Top, $17 (Originally $25) Tommy Hilfiger Sleeveless Foulard Shirt, $45 (Originally $55) Tapata Casual V-Neck Blouse, $13 (Originally $24) PrettyGarden Casual A-Line Midi Dress, $26 with coupon and code (Originally $37) Pink Queen Satin Long-Sleeve Belted Dress, $28 with coupon (Originally $40) Cupshe Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit, $33 Dokotoo Oversized Cropped Denim Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $32 Regardless of the season, my denim jacket always finds its way into my outfit rotation. The wardrobe staple is a year-round must-have, whether you’re draping it over a summer dress or layering with it this fall (which is sooner than we think, but let’s not talk about that). If you’re in the market for a new go-to, you’ll love this Dokotoo style which has a flattering, cropped fit, slightly distressed hem, and a range of available washes. Don’t wait to snag this denim pick while it’s still on sale for just $32. PrettyGarden Short Flowy Long-Sleeve Ruffle Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $30 The best way to celebrate the start of August is by treating yourself to a new summer dress, right? At least, that’s what I’m doing — and this PrettyGarden find is too cute to pass up. It has a sophisticated mock neckline, pleated bodice, and ruffle detailing that adds an extra stylish flair. Since it's made of lightweight polyester, it’s breathable for the summer, but you can also style it as a transitional piece thanks to its flowing, long sleeves. While I’m partial to the Barbiecore pink, the dress is available in seven additional colorways and is on sale for just $30 thanks to the provided coupon. Tapata Casual V-Neck Blouse Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $13 Another piece that’s perfect for year-round styling: this Tapata blouse that’s just $13 right now. I always turn to Amazon for budget-friendly yet high-quality basics, and this versatile style is no exception. It’s made of a super soft spandex and polyester blend that hugs your body in all the right places. The top’s flattering design has a classic split V-neckline and stylish slits at the hem. It’s sold in three colorways including black, white, and a statement pattern. Be sure to check out the timeless staple while it’s still an entire 46 percent off. Tommy Hilfiger Sleeveless Foulard Blouse Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $45 Amazon’s best kept secret is that it’s overflowing with designer fashion pieces. Trust me, if you look hard enough, you can snag luxe picks for a fraction of their original price points. My latest find is this Tommy Hilfiger blouse that’s now less than $50 in select sizes. The sleeveless style has an elevated collar and functional button details. Its subtle floral pattern and classic design can easily be dressed up for the office with slacks and heels, or made casual with your favorite jean shorts and sandals. Head to Amazon to shop the hottest new arrivals while they’re still available for as low as $13. 