Amazon Shoppers Have Spoken: These Are the Top 10 Most Wished for Beauty Products in December

Including a viral lip mask, celeb-loved haircare, and more.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 10, 2022 @ 07:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Admittedly, I’m not the world’s best gift giver. Despite spending most of my day online shopping (both for my job and as a hobby), when it comes to actually picking gifts for those in my life, I — like many other people — turn to shopping guides. I read long lists full of items I've never heard of, featuring more whiskey stones than can fit in a glass, and come away more confused than I went in. Fortunately, just in time for the holiday season, Amazon released a list of items they know shoppers have been eyeing.

Amazon’s Most Wished For beauty list includes items most often added to shoppers’ wishlists and registries — so it’s updated daily — clueing in those of us clueless gift givers into what people truly want this holiday season. This month’s list features some of the year’s most viral beauty products, including a celebrity-loved lip mask and Kim Kardashian-approved haircare. If you’re in need of a little gifting-inspo yourself, these are the top 10 most wished for beauty items according to Amazon this month:

It likely comes as no surprise that Laneige’s popular lip mask tops shoppers’ wishlists. Celebrities including Kelly Ripa, Drew Barrymore, and Kendall Jenner have been crediting the affordable lip treatment for their hydrated, pillowy pouts for years; even customers can’t stop raving, with over 15,600 people leaving it a five-star rating on Amazon. This mask uses a number of ultra-nourishing ingredients, including coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter, to give lips a boost of moisturization. 

Lip Sleeping Mask

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $24); amazon.com

One of the best beauty inventions (in my opinion) is the hair dryer brush, which allows you to get that just-left-the-salon look at home. Revlon’s version has remained one of the most trusted — and, apparently, one of the most wished for, too. One shopper, who identified as a “lazy girl” when it comes to makeup and hair care, loves that this dryer gives them a “shiny, soft, and smooth” blowout in as little as 20 minutes. 

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Amazon

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

And if you’re gifting the hair dryer, you might as well add this Olaplex bond repair and strengthening treatment to your cart, which is formulated to bring life back to locks damaged by everything from dye to bleach to excess heat. One customer noted that not only did it help maintain the longevity of their dyed hair, but that Olaplex No. 3 made their locks “softer, less frizzy, and even [brought some] wave back.”

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

And at just $5, this NYX lipgloss, which has over 60,600 five-star ratings, makes an excellent stocking stuffer. The buttery, no-stick gloss is available in 32 shades, including strawberry cheesecake, a magenta shade that we think Panatone would approve of, a classic red, and an everyday clear. 

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss, Non-Sticky Lip Gloss - Eclair

Amazon

Shop now: $5; amazon.com

If you’re stuck in a gift-giving rut, check out Amazon’s Most Wished For list for  shopper-approved beauty items.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Amazon Picks:

