Out of All the Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$45 Items the Most

Valentine’s Day is just over two weeks away, which means it’s time to start shopping for the perfect gifts. No matter who you’re shopping for — your BFF, your significant other, or even just picking out something nice for you — you can always rely on Amazon to find it all (and get fast shipping).

If you need a little help getting started? I scoured the site’s Customers’ Most Loved Valentine’s Gifts and rounded up a variety of shopper-approved favorites — all under $50. From candles to lip masks to dresses, these 10 items definitely run the fashion and beauty gamut — and they’re sure to please anyone you’re gifting:

When I was younger, I’ll admit I didn’t necessarily see the point of slippers. But with a little age comes perspective, and now, I can’t imagine a life without a cozy pair of slippers (especially in the dead of winter). If those totally popular, worn-by-every-celebrity slippers that are basically never in stock (you know the ones) are a bit out of your price range this Valentine’s Day, these fluffy Parlovable Cross Band House Slippers will do the trick. Designed with a super plush, criss-cross silhouette, the slippers have a comfortable memory foam footbed and come in 13 different colors, from hot pink to bold leopard print. Sizing is similar to spa slippers, with the 13 different colors available in sizes 5-6, 7-8, and 9-10. They’ve garnered over 23,000 five-star ratings, with reviewers stating they’re so “deliciously soft,” it feels like “you’re wearing clouds on your feet.” Score one for comfort.

Shop now: $20 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Ask most nail polish lovers about their favorite colors, and OPI's Big Apple Red pretty much immediately springs to mind. This classic red shade has made a consistent manicure splash since it’s been on the market, constantly being voted as the “best” red shade on the market. The rich, opaque hue has a glossy, high-shine finish, making it an absolutely gorgeous choice for Valentine’s Day. Reviewers “love, love, love” the “bright and vibrant” hue, saying it lasts up to two weeks.

Shop now: $11; amazon.com

During the dreary, cold months, there’s no better way to cozy up than in a super soft sweater dress. The Anrabess Turtleneck Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress is a customer-favorite for many reasons; the oversized turtleneck collar, wide ribbed design and long, billowy dolman sleeves give it tons of visual interest. Thanks to its versatile wearability, you can dress it up with opaque tights and strappy heels, give it a more casual vibe with leggings and booties, or go glam with over-the-knee boots. Available in sizes XS to XL, it comes in 15 different flattering colors including mint green, caramel, mauve, faded black, and light pink. Over 4,000 five-star ratings point out its “super super stretchy” fit, “soft and cozy” texture, and “flattering cut.”

Shop now: $44 (originally $63); amazon.com

Name a lip product on the market, and I’ve probably tried it. I’m fairly obsessed with keeping my lips pillowy soft year round, but especially look for products to keep my pucker prepped during the drying winter months. I Dew Care’s Plush Party Lip Mask is one such product; the formula’s infusion of vitamin C and cocoa butter lend themselves to the buttery texture. The mask is the perfect finishing step in an evening skincare routine so you can wake up with soft, nourished lips. Plus, it’s pink — and what better color for a Valentine’s Day gift than the month of love’s go-to hue? Amazon shoppers said it’s “very moisturizing,” “makes lips so smooth,” and “isn’t hard to wipe off.” One reviewer even said she “finally [has] the lips I’ve been hoping for.” If that doesn’t sell you, what will?

Shop now: $14; amazon.com