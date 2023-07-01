Amazon's Most-Loved Bodycare Products Include an $11 Lotion That Even a 99-Year-Old Uses for Smooth Skin

Plus more favorites from brands like Aveeno and Bio-Oil.

Jayla Andrulonis
Jayla Andrulonis is an Austin-based writer who covers all things fashion, beauty, and wellness. She was previously an E-Commerce writer for the Meredith Corporation.
Published on July 1, 2023

Amazon Bodycare
When it comes to my own personal skincare arsenal, there are certain products I consistently restock on throughout the year. But like clockwork, when summer rolls around and I start slathering myself in sunscreen to step outside, I go into a tailspin about the lack of attention I give to my body are routine in the months when the Texas sun isn’t forcing me to moisturize (or else).

Truth be told, it’s just as important to prioritize your bodycare routine in the same way you would the one reserved for your face. Because, well, skin doesn't lie and I, for one, have spent far too many a day under the sun sans proper-sunscreen before wising up to this hard truth. Luckily for me, the Amazon shoppers have done what they do best and helped narrow down the best-selling products across the retailer’s bodycare offerings, including anti-aging body oils, moisturizers, and creams. The retailer released a list of all its most-loved products, and you can shop all the favorites at a curated storefront, here. (Yay!)

Most-Loved Amazon Bodycare Products

Among the bodycare heavy-hitters, you’ll find brands you probably know, like CeraVe, Aveeno, and Nivea, alongside some celebrity-used favorites, like Weleda and La Roche-Posay. If the summer heat is doing a number on your skin’s overall moisture and texture, I suggest taking a beeline to this best-seller from CeraVe. The lightweight lotion is formulated for normal to dry skin and has more than 79,000 glowing reviews (no, that’s not a typo) left by shoppers singing its praises for doing everything from healing eczema to keeping wrinkles at bay to softening "alligator skin". It comes recommended by experts, to boot. “My dermatologist said this brand was in the top two moisturizers,” said one shopper. “I love it and it [gave] my 99-year-old mom all smooth and healthy skin.”

Amazon CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

Amazon

Shop now: $11 (Originally $15); amazon.com

Using body oil after a steamy shower or bath can be an easy way to upgrade your bodycare routine to a more luxurious experience. One such product Amazon shoppers are swearing by is Aveeno’s Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist, which has earned more than 11,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. “ I’ve been looking for ages for something to calm my skin and this works perfectly,” raved one user. “It calms rashes, dissolves ingrown hair bumps, [and] skin feels completely new after a week.” The on-sale hydrating oil has even earned a stamp of approval from one InStyle writer and her mom.

Amazon Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Dry Body Oil Mist

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $14); amazon.com 

Another standout from the list is this shopper-approved body butter from Palmers, aka the crème de la crème of cocoa butter-powered skincare. The brand’s Daily Skin Therapy Cocoa Butter Body Lotion is Amazon’s number-one best seller in the body butter category, with more than 33,000 perfect five-star ratings and counting. “My skin is not only becoming even all over, but it’s soft and I’ve noticed the skin around my ankles is looking much smoother,” said one shopper. “It's like the aging process is being reversed. How great is that!?”

Amazon Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy

Amazon

Shop now: $6 (Originally $10); amazon.com 

If you’re looking for a product that can tackle hyperpigmentation or lessen the appearance of scars, Amazon’s overall best-seller in the category of body oils just may do the trick. With more than 117,000 perfect ratings, Bio-Oil’s Skincare Body Oil has won over the hearts of many a shopper for its ability to perform “magic” on skin issues like razor burn, acne, and even eczema. Plus, it’s formulated with vitamin E and lavender oil to help with anti-inflammatory protection.

Amazon Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil

Amazon

Shop now: $21 (Originally $23); amazon.com  

One thing's for certain: summer is just heating up. So do your skin a favor and head to  Amazon's shopper-approved bodycare storefront to level up on all the hydrating favorites needed to power through the months ahead — I know I will be. 

