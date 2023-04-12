Amazon’s New Floral Fashion Storefront Includes 200+ Spring-Ready Styles Starting at $26

Given the breadth of Amazon’s fashion section (and by that I mean, it’s practically endless), shopping for new apparel can sometimes feel overwhelming. Often I get to the end of my first page of results only to see that there are over 100 more to explore and I promptly give up. So to help those of us who find tons of options more stressful than exciting, the retailer just made refreshing your wardrobe for spring simpler with its Mix-and-Match Floral storefront.

There, the retailer has compiled a small (well, for Amazon) list of best-selling floral styles, from on-sale dresses you’ll wear from now through the end of summer to breathable shoes that shoppers describe as “like walking on clouds.”

To make Amazon’s spring-ready storefront even more manageable, I sorted through the 200+ flower-emblazoned picks and found the only eight you need right now, including seriously discounted- and shopper-favorite apparel.

Something I’ve realized over the past year is that I’m never not in need of a new blouse. While my impulse purchases tend to be dresses and shoes that get occasional wear, when I’m intentional about my shopping, I know what needs to get added to my cart is a top I can wear everyday — enter Dokotoo’s babydoll blouse. This loose-fitting top pairs pleats with petals and a darling ruffled sleeve, creating something both fitting in style and feel for spring. One shopper called this top Amazon’s “hidden gem,” and raved that the fabric is so comfortable, they’re planning to grab it in additional colors.

Amazon

Shop now: $26 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Since Hill House Home entered the scene with its Nap Dress that you’ve probably seen all over Instagram, I’ve dreamt of smock frocks with floral designs anytime the weather goes above 70. But to keep me from going over budget, Amazon’s influencer-inspired fashion brand The Drop came out with its own (slightly cheaper) take on the viral style — and yes, I’ve already added two of the 12 prints to my cart. The brand’s Kimi dress features ruffled shoulders and a ruffled hem that falls just below the knees. Amazon shoppers describe the fit as “beautiful” and “perfect,” with one explaining that the lightweight and “breathable” dress offers plenty of stretch throughout the chest. The ruffled shoulders fit perfectly, and the bust line covers well,” wrote another shopper, adding that “the flow of this dress is elegant.”

Amazon

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

For something a bit sexier, more than 1,300 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with Fashionme’s spaghetti strap midi-dress, which features a skin-baring leg slit and tie-front closure. The dress is available in 19 different colorways and patterns, ranging from ultra-vibrant and playful to more muted options that are spring and summer wedding-ready. Many customers noted the knotted closure, which secures the front of the dress at the chest, as a standout feature, explaining that by being able to “adjust the knot over the chest…you can make it looser or tighter,” giving all wearers a “perfect” fit.

Amazon

Shop now: $39 (Originally $49); amazon.com

Amazon just made spring shopping easier than ever. Explore the retailer’s Mix-and-Match Floral storefront for fashion you’ll wear on repeat this season.

