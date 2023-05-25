The 50 Best Memorial Day Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 81% Off

May 25, 2023

While summer doesn’t officially kick off until next month, I consider Memorial Day weekend the unofficial start of the season. And there’s no better way to celebrate the sunny days ahead than with a little online shopping. Of course, Amazon launched a massive Memorial Day sale in honor of the holiday, and we found the 50 best deals for up to 81 percent off. 

To simplify your shopping experience, we broke down the sale into five categories: clothing, shoes and accessories, makeup and skincare, hair care, and home products. Whether you’re looking for a new summer dress, a pair of comfy sneakers, a moisturizer with SPF, or a sleek air purifier, you’ll find it on sale this weekend. Below, check out all 50 of Amazon's best Memorial Day deals, and browse through the retailer’s entire sale section, here

Best Clothing Deals:

There are no shortage of clothing deals this weekend, so we narrowed down the selection to our top 10 picks, including blouses, dresses, shorts, and even comfy bras. This Amazon Essentials short-sleeve midi dress is a great basic for summer, since you can easily dress it up or down with different shoes and accessories. It comes in eight colors and patterns, each with functional buttons down the front, deep side-pockets, and a flattering drawstring around the waist. And right now, it’s on sale for just $19. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Half-Sleeve Waisted Midi A-Line Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $19 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Amazon also slashed the price on this best-selling Hanes wirefree bra, which is now available for just $13. Made from a cool, moisture-wicking fabric that’s perfect for hot summer days, the V-neck bra has unlined cups, a hook-and-eye closure on the bag, and a tagless design to prevent that annoying itchy feeling. The popular bra “delivers comfort and support,” according to a reviewer, and it stays in place “through reaching, banding, lifting, and even jumping.”

Hanes Women's Wireless Bra

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $16); amazon.com

Best Shoe and Accessory Deals:

The fashion department is also overflowing with discounts on shoes and accessories fit for the season. There are plenty of sandals on sale, including these chic Steve Madden slides for 30 percent off and these Sam Edelman metallic block heels for 29 percent off. But, the star of the shoe is a pair of pale pink New Balance 515 V13 sneakers that’s going for less than $60. The trendy sneakers have comfortable foam cushioning inside and a breathable mesh exterior, creating the perfect shoe for long summer days. Wear them with everything from casual athleisure to a flowing midi dress. 

New Balance Women's 515 V3 Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $56 (Originally $75); amazon.com

It’s also worth checking out the accessory deals, including discounted hats, sunglasses, and handbags. This pair of retro-inspired Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses is on sale for 50 percent off, bringing it to less than $90. One shopper confirmed the sunnies are “lightweight and stay put,” adding that they “feel sturdy” and offer “good protection.” A pair of trendy sunglasses is the perfect way to spice up an outfit, and you can’t beat the price on these Ray-Bans. 

Ray-Ban Rb4125 Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses

Amazon

Shop now: $89 (Originally $178); amazon.com

Best Makeup and Skincare Deals:  

Amazon’s makeup and skincare deals are off the charts this weekend, with incredibly high discounts on well-known products and brands. This Honest Beauty tinted eye cream is going for a whopping 81 percent off, bringing down the price to just $5. It’s packed with hydrating ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and squalane, and it has illuminating pearls to brighten the under-eye area and a slight pigment to conceal dark circles. 

Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $5 (Originally $24); amazon.com

Another epic skincare deal, the RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum Facial Cleanser is on sale for just $10 this weekend. It can be used both in the morning and at night as the first step in your routine to remove oil, dirt, and makeup. One shopper said it makes their “skin feel fresh, clean, and smooth,” while another person said their “deep wrinkles” are “not as noticeable,” thanks to the gentle yet effective cleanser. 

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum Facial Cleanser

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $14); amazon.com

Best Hair Care Deals:

In addition to skincare and makeup deals, the beauty section also has plenty of hair care products and styling tools on sale. This Marc Anthony leave-in conditioner spray is on sale for $9, which is half-off its original price. Its hydrating formula includes biotin, coconut oil, and shea butter, leaving your hair soft, frizz-free, and less prone to breakage. Simply spritz the product onto damp hair from the roots to the ends, and comb it through for the best results. 

Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $18); amazon.com

If you’ve had the same curling iron for as long as you can remember, it may be time to invest in a newer model. Luckily, the Hot Tools Pro 24K Gold 1.5-Inch Curling Iron, which has more than 21,000 five-star ratings, is on sale for 45 percent off. It can reach up to 430 degrees Fahrenheit, and it has an 8-foot-long swivel cord. According to a reviewer, the styling tool is “super easy to use and does not leave creases.”

Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold Curling Iron

Amazon

Shop now: $28 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Best Home Deals:

No Amazon sale haul is complete without a few home and tech finds, so we’re finishing off the list with our top 10 picks. If you’ve been meaning to put up a full-length mirror in your home for a while now, grab this gold arched style that’s on sale for 35 percent off. It has both a stand in the back and hanging divots, so you can leave it free-standing, lean it up against a wall, or mount it. A long mirror has a way of making any space feel bigger, so you might as well pull the trigger while you can get a discount. 

Arched Full Length Mirror

Amazon

Shop now: $110 (Originally $170); amazon.com

For those of us who deal with allergies, an air purifier is a life-saver for reducing the dust and toxins floating around. The Dyson air purifier is on a rare sale this weekend, so we highly recommend adding it to your cart sooner rather than later. The remote-operated device removes nearly 100 percent of pollutants from the air, and it will automatically let you know when it’s time to change the filter. Plus, it has an oscillating fan that will distribute cool, clean air throughout your space, making hot and sweaty summer days more bearable. 

Dyson Pure Coolâ¢ TP01 Air Purifier and Fan

Amazon

Shop now: $299 (Originally $400); amazon.com

There are thousands of items on sale this weekend, but we’re here to help you save time. Shop our top 50 picks while they’re still discounted for the holiday weekend.

