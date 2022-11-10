Amazon’s Luxury Store Is Packed With Fashion and Beauty Gifts for Under $200

Now that we’re smack dab in the middle of cold-weather season (not to mention, gift-giving season), there’s arguably no better time to search for those key wardrobe-enhancing pieces. Think cozy beanies that can spice up an outfit, skincare for dehydrated skin, and of-the-moment jewelry that’ll elevate holiday party dresses and outfits. While Amazon has become the go-to for shopping everyday wardrobe essentials, such as T-shirts, jeans, and sweaters, its lesser-known Luxury Store hub is the place to go for curated high-end gifts and goodies.

Whether you’re shopping for close friends or treating yourself to fan-favorite beauty products and eye-catching jewelry, there are endless luxe items that deserve your attention. Ahead, we went through Amazon’s maybe-not-so-secret luxury storefront and found our 11 favorite in-demand luxe goods. And the best part: nothing’s over $200.



Shop Under-$200 Luxury Gifts:

A few years back, InStyle beauty editor Erin Lukas wrote an ode to this dewy Clé de Peau foundation that gives her the same “healthy, lit-from-within-glow” as she gets after working out. If you’re intrigued, jump on the bandwagon because this medium- to full-coverage product is worth every penny. Plus, according to Lukas, it only takes “two pea-sized drops” to achieve full-coverage. Translation: This will last a while.

Amazon

Shop now: $130; amazon.com

In preparation for the takeover of undergarments as outerwear, there’s no better brand to shop for our grand visible underwear entrance than statement-making La Perla. It has long been considered de rigueur when it comes to luxury lingerie, and this low-cut lace brief is one you can proudly keep in the top drawer.

Amazon



Shop now: $97; amazon.com

The Meghan Markle-approved jewelry line, Jennifer Meyer Collection, landed in Amazon’s Luxury Stores last year, and now you can gift a lucky loved one this dainty ring that’ll surely become one of their go-to pieces. It features a thin, yellow-gold band punctuated by a turquoise stone, and is available in ring sizes 5 through 8.

Amazon

Shop now: $175; amazon.com

Everyone from Oprah to Jennifer Garner credits Dr. Barbara Sturm’s array of skincare and anti-aging products for playing a part in their refreshingly youthful skin. Good skincare starts with a clean base, which is why the cleanser is a great introduction to the brand. Formulated with purslane extract to tame inflammation, urea to moisturize the skin, and vitamin E to protect it from free radical damage, this gentle foam wash will soon become a permanent part of your beauty routine.

Amazon

Shop now: $75; amazon.com

The brand behind the giant straw hat you may have seen on Instagram offers this more demure bucket-style option. Made with high-quality toquilla straw with a wool brim, this casual hat is ready for any future warm-weather adventures.

Amazon

Shop now: $122 (Originally $174); amazon.com

Perfect Moment is arguably one of the chicest brands to wear on the slopes, and now you can scoop up this warm and cozy merino wool beanie in the brand’s popular checkered pattern. It would make a great gift for a loved one who likes to venture out during the cold winter months.

Amazon

Shop now: $100; amazon.com

This intensive four-week system comes with 30 individual serum packets that offer a host of benefits associated with vitamin C, including improving elasticity, slowing the effects of aging, and even fading hyperpigmentation and dark spots. It also uses 20 percent pure L-Ascorbic Acid, which board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Herrmann previously told Byrdie is the most active and well-studied form of vitamin C, to deliver a potent formula that leaves skin glowing.

Amazon

Shop now: $160; amazon.com

The face roller is arguably one of Instagram’s most popular beauty tools, and for good reason: When used correctly, it de-puffs skin and encourages blood flow and circulation. This one from RéVive makes the skin appear more contoured and feel firmer. Plus, it’s dual-ended, so it has a second smaller roller that’s just for the eye area.

Amazon



Shop now: $150; amazon.com

You can never have enough graphic T-shirts in your fashion rotation — they go with everything from joggers, leggings, jeans, and even pleated maxi skirts. This one from Rodarte features the brand’s iconic logo in a bubble font with mushrooms underneath.

Amazon

Shop now: $160; amazon.com

This zebra-print bikini will be a welcome addition to your collection of bathing suit basics. The top is a cute bandeau and the bottom features ruffles and a front-skirt. They can save it for summer or wear it on the next warm-weather winter escape.

Amazon

Shop now: $165; amazon.com

If your hands feel dry and parched during the cold-weather months, use this high-quality hand cream. Made with jojoba oil, hyaluronic acid, and powerful vitamins, this paraben-free hand cream delivers hydration where your skin needs it most.

Amazon

Shop now: $70; amazon.com