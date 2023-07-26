Um, Amazon Secretly Has So Many Cute Linen Dresses and Tops for Less Than $50

Stay cool in the summertime fabric.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Lined Dresses and Tops
Amazhiyu.

During the dog days of summer, I find myself reaching for the linen pieces in my closet more than anything else. The lightweight and breathable fabric is the perfect way to stay cool in the heat and humidity while still looking cute and put together. If you haven’t stocked up on linen fashion yet this season, you’re in luck; Amazon has plenty of dresses and tops in the classic summertime material — all for less than $50. 

You’ll find all kinds of breezy mini, midi, and maxi dresses at Amazon, as well as button-down tops, simple tees, and even trendy vests. Regardless of your schedule this summer, your wardrobe (and your body temperature) could benefit from having a few linen pieces in the rotation. I narrowed down the retailer’s massive selection to the eight cutest linen dresses and tops, below, starting at just $24.  

Amazon Linen Fashion Under $50: 

Miessial Ruffle Cap-Sleeve Striped Midi Dress

Amazon Miessial Striped Linen Long Dress

Amazon

Not only is this striped midi dress made from a linen fabric blend, but it also has a flowy silhouette, making it the ultimate heat-fighting staple. Designed with a comfortable shirred bodice, stylish ruffle sleeves, and convenient side pockets, shoppers rave that it’s “super flattering.” Wear the midi casually with flat sandals and an oversized tote, or dress it up with espadrille wedges and a shoulder bag. 

Amazhiyu Sleeveless Shift Dress With Pockets

Amazon Amazhiyu Linen Sleeveless Shift Dress

Amazon

If mini dresses are more your thing, consider this 100 percent linen sleeveless shift number that comes in 14 colors and patterns. The pullover dress has a subtle scoop neckline and an exposed seam down the back, along with slit pockets on the sides. Plus, it’s “cool and comfortable in warm weather,” per a reviewer. Throw on the mini with neutral sandals and a crossbody bag before heading out the door. 

Amazhiyu Sleeveless Button-Down Cropped Vest

Amazon Amazhiyu Pure Linen Sleeveless Button Down

Amazon

Vests have been taking over the fashion world this season, and this is your chance to get a linen style for just $29. The Amazhiyu vest has functional buttons down the front and an adjustable belt in the back, so you can completely customize the fit. Not to mention, a shopper confirmed it’s “nicely tailored” with “beautifully finished seams,” which is high praise for such a budget friendly top. For a chic, sophisticated look, wear the vest with the brand’s matching linen trousers, or keep it cool and casual with a pair of straight-leg jeans. 

The Drop Evelyn Cropped Square-Neck Bubble Top

Amazon The Drop Evelyn Cropped Square-Neck Bubble Top

Amazon

Another linen top option, this cropped, square-neck shirt from The Drop comes in four shades and sizes XXS through 5X. It has elastic along the hemline to keep it in place, along with subtle puff sleeves that hit around the elbow on most people. One shopper called it the “perfect summer top to dress up or pair with shorts for a casual look.” But be warned — you may just get compliments every time you wear the shirt since it’s just that cute. 

Below, browse through more under-$50 linen dresses and tops available to shop at Amazon this summer. 

Amazhiyu Sleeveless High-Low Midi Dress With Pockets

Amazon Amazhiyu 100% Linen High Low Midi Dress

Amazon

Amazhiyu Sleeveless Halter Maxi Dress

Amazon Amazhiyu Linen Halter Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Amazon

Amazhiyu Cap-Sleeve Top

Amazon Amazhiyu 100% Linen Casual Cap Sleeve

Amazon

The Drop India Relaxed Loose-Fit Button-Down Shirt

Amazon The Drop India Relaxed Linen Loose-Fit Shirt

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

$6 Amazon Bra Alternative
Amazon Shoppers Who “Cannot Stand Wearing Bras” Are Turning to This $6 Style Hack Instead
Aveda Hand Relief
I've Been Getting Compliments on My Baby-Soft Hands for a Decade Thanks to This $11 Product
Adidas Sambas Review
I Finally Tried the Unassuming Sneaker Nearly Every Supermodel Wears — and I Get It Now
Related Articles
Drop Waist Dress
If You Try One Summer Trend, Make It This Universally Flattering Style That Gets Me Tons of Compliments
$6 Amazon Bra Alternative
Amazon Shoppers Who “Cannot Stand Wearing Bras” Are Turning to This $6 Style Hack Instead
Amazon Body Suit
The Stretchy Ribbed Bodysuits Shoppers Say “Fit Like a Glove” Are on Sale for $12 Apiece
Martha Stewart Bermuda Shorts
Martha Stewart Wore the Ageless, Universally Flattering Bottoms I'm Seeing on Everyone This Summer
Editor-Approved Summer Finds
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 5 Best Things I Bought This Summer
Pink Amazon Dress
This Flirty Mini Dress Combines So Many Summer 2023 Trends — and It’s on Sale for $40
Maidenform Bra Sale
Amazon Shoppers Say This Supportive Bra Makes Them “Feel Young and Sexy,” and It’s 58% Off
Rihanna Simple Summer Dress Staple You Can Get on Amazon
Rihanna Just Inspired My Summer Dress Code With This Wardrobe Staple, and It’s $18 on Amazon
Amazon Viral/Trending Products Roundup
10 New Amazon Fashion Arrivals That Are Already Trending, Including Breezy Dresses and Barbiecore Heels
Best Silk Robes
The 14 Best Silk Robes for Luxurious Lounging
Amazon Deals
The 15 Best Under-$50 Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop This Month for Up to 61% Off
Emma Watson's Trouble-Free Button-Up Shirt for Summer
Emma Watson Wore the Easy, Breezy Top That I Rely on for Summer
ink Items To Barbie-fy Our Closet Before The Movie Premiere
My Friends and I Are Buying These 10 Under-$50 Barbie-Inspired Pieces Ahead of the Movie Premiere
Swimsuits Under $30
Amazon Is Overflowing With Stylish Swimsuits, but We Found the 10 Most Flattering Options for Less Than $30
Comfy and Flattering Summer Amazon Dress
The “Comfy and Flattering” Amazon Dress Shoppers Call “Perfect for Summer” Is on Sale for Just $27
Matching amazon sets
Amazon Curated a Section of Matching Sets for Easy Summer Outfits, and We Found the Best Under-$50 Styles