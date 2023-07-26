Fashion Seasonal Trends Summer Fashion Um, Amazon Secretly Has So Many Cute Linen Dresses and Tops for Less Than $50 Stay cool in the summertime fabric. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 26, 2023 @ 05:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Amazhiyu. During the dog days of summer, I find myself reaching for the linen pieces in my closet more than anything else. The lightweight and breathable fabric is the perfect way to stay cool in the heat and humidity while still looking cute and put together. If you haven’t stocked up on linen fashion yet this season, you’re in luck; Amazon has plenty of dresses and tops in the classic summertime material — all for less than $50. You’ll find all kinds of breezy mini, midi, and maxi dresses at Amazon, as well as button-down tops, simple tees, and even trendy vests. Regardless of your schedule this summer, your wardrobe (and your body temperature) could benefit from having a few linen pieces in the rotation. I narrowed down the retailer’s massive selection to the eight cutest linen dresses and tops, below, starting at just $24. Amazon Linen Fashion Under $50: Miessial Ruffle Cap-Sleeve Striped Midi Dress, $39 Amazhiyu Sleeveless High-Low Midi Dress With Pockets, $32 Amazhiyu Sleeveless Shift Dress With Pockets, $28 Amazhiyu Sleeveless Halter Maxi Dress, $44 Amazhiyu Cap-Sleeve Top, $24 Amazhiyu Sleeveless Button-Down Cropped Vest, $29 The Drop India Relaxed Loose-Fit Button-Down Shirt, $30 (Originally $50) The Drop Evelyn Cropped Square-Neck Bubble Top, $24 (Originally $40) Miessial Ruffle Cap-Sleeve Striped Midi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 Not only is this striped midi dress made from a linen fabric blend, but it also has a flowy silhouette, making it the ultimate heat-fighting staple. Designed with a comfortable shirred bodice, stylish ruffle sleeves, and convenient side pockets, shoppers rave that it’s “super flattering.” Wear the midi casually with flat sandals and an oversized tote, or dress it up with espadrille wedges and a shoulder bag. Amazhiyu Sleeveless Shift Dress With Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 If mini dresses are more your thing, consider this 100 percent linen sleeveless shift number that comes in 14 colors and patterns. The pullover dress has a subtle scoop neckline and an exposed seam down the back, along with slit pockets on the sides. Plus, it’s “cool and comfortable in warm weather,” per a reviewer. Throw on the mini with neutral sandals and a crossbody bag before heading out the door. Amazhiyu Sleeveless Button-Down Cropped Vest Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 Vests have been taking over the fashion world this season, and this is your chance to get a linen style for just $29. The Amazhiyu vest has functional buttons down the front and an adjustable belt in the back, so you can completely customize the fit. Not to mention, a shopper confirmed it’s “nicely tailored” with “beautifully finished seams,” which is high praise for such a budget friendly top. For a chic, sophisticated look, wear the vest with the brand’s matching linen trousers, or keep it cool and casual with a pair of straight-leg jeans. The Drop Evelyn Cropped Square-Neck Bubble Top Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $24 Another linen top option, this cropped, square-neck shirt from The Drop comes in four shades and sizes XXS through 5X. It has elastic along the hemline to keep it in place, along with subtle puff sleeves that hit around the elbow on most people. One shopper called it the “perfect summer top to dress up or pair with shorts for a casual look.” But be warned — you may just get compliments every time you wear the shirt since it’s just that cute. Below, browse through more under-$50 linen dresses and tops available to shop at Amazon this summer. Amazhiyu Sleeveless High-Low Midi Dress With Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 Amazhiyu Sleeveless Halter Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 Amazhiyu Cap-Sleeve Top Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 The Drop India Relaxed Loose-Fit Button-Down Shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $30 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Amazon Shoppers Who “Cannot Stand Wearing Bras” Are Turning to This $6 Style Hack Instead I've Been Getting Compliments on My Baby-Soft Hands for a Decade Thanks to This $11 Product I Finally Tried the Unassuming Sneaker Nearly Every Supermodel Wears — and I Get It Now