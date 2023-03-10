Amazon Curated a Section of Lightweight Sweaters for Spring — Here Are the 10 Best for Under $45

Including crewnecks, cardigans, and cropped styles.

Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on March 10, 2023 @ 04:00AM

Amazon Lightweight Sweaters for Spring
Now that spring is around the corner, it’s time to start stocking up on lightweight pieces for the season’s confusing transitional weather. On days when it’s warm and sunny one minute and gray and rainy the next, it’s best to have multiple layers on hand. If you could use a new spring sweater or two, we’ve got you covered with 10 breezy knit tops from Amazon, all for less than $45. 

Our picks include crewnecks, cardigans, and cropped styles in a range of fabrics, sleeve lengths, and colors. Prices start at just $18, and all 10 options are available for quick shipping, as long as you’re a Prime member (or signed up for a free 30-day trial). Below, check out the best spring sweaters on Amazon and start planning your outfits for the season ahead. 

Spring Sweaters Under $45:

As Amazon’s number one best-selling sweater, this $21 Amazon Essentials crewneck is a no-brainer addition to your wardrobe. It’s made from a lightweight blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, and it comes in 39 colors and sizes 3XS through 6X. Wear the sweater on its own with a pair of jeans and white sneakers for a simple and polished look. And if it gets a little chilly, add a thin jacket on top for an extra layer of warmth and element of style. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Long-Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck Sweater (Available in Plus Size)

Amazon

Shop now: $21 (Originally $23); amazon.com

If you prefer to layer with cardigans, check out this slouchy style from The Drop that’s on sale for $31. Available in sizes XXS through 5X and six colors — including three neutrals and three brights — the sweater has a V-neckline, functional buttons down the front, drop-shoulders, and knit ribbing along the neckline, hemline, and cuffs. Dress up the cardigan with tailored trousers and loafers, or lean into the laid-back vibe with baggy jeans and chunky sneakers. 

The Drop Women's Veronica Dropped-Shoulder Cropped Cardigan

Amazon

Shop now: $31 (Originally $45); amazon.com

For those who are ready to go full-on spring, add this cropped crochet sweater that’s also from The Drop to your cart. The 100 percent cotton top comes in three neon colors and one neutral one, so you can decide how bold you’re feeling with your spring wardrobe. Throw on the loosely knit top over a swimsuit at the beach, with denim shorts or pants for a casual get-together, or with the matching crochet maxi skirt for a night out.  

The Drop Women's Asher Long Sleeve Cropped Crochet Top

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Don’t let warmer weather arrive with nothing in your closet to wear; instead, treat yourself to a few new lightweight sweaters from Amazon and get the ball rolling on your spring looks. Browse through seven more of our favorite under-$45 knits, below. 

The Drop Women's Cindy Short Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Long-Sleeve Jersey Stitch Open-Front Sweater

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Satuun Women's Long Sleeve Cropped Cardigan V Neck Solid Button Down Knit Bolero Shrugs

Amazon

Shop now: $26 with coupon (Originally $29); amazon.com

KIRUNDO Womenâs Long Sleeve Cross Wrap V Neck Knit Sweater Off Shoulder Backless Casual Solid Pullover Tops

Amazon

Shop now: $33 (Originally $41); amazon.com

CHYRII Women Overized Puff Long Sleeve V Neck Knitted Polo Pullover Sweater Jumper Tops

Amazon

Shop now: $38; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Edith Pleated-Shoulder V-Neck Sweater

Amazon

Shop now: $44; amazon.com

ZESICA Women's 2023 Fall Casual Long Sleeve Crew Neck Side Slit Oversized Ribbed Knit Pullover Sweater Tops

Amazon

Shop now: $44 with coupon (Originally $46); amazon.com

