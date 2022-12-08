Out of Thousands of Leggings on Amazon, These 10 Winter Pairs Under $40 Belong in Your Closet

On the list of must-have wardrobe staples, a pair of leggings deserves a top-five spot. The slim-fitting pants come in all different styles and materials, from faux-leather to fleece-lined, making them one of the most versatile bottoms you can own. Not to mention, they’re ridiculously comfortable no matter how you style them. If you haven’t already stocked up on new leggings for your winter hibernation, this is your sign to add a few new pairs to your Amazon cart.

Unsurprisingly, Amazon has a massive selection of top-rated leggings at reasonable prices, and we rounded up 10 of the best pairs, all for less than $40. Keep scrolling through to check out our picks and treat yourself to your new favorite pair (or pairs) of comfy leggings.

Shop Under-$40 Leggings:

It only feels right to start off with the best-selling leggings on Amazon: This high-waisted Satina style, which is on sale for just $13. They’re made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex and come in 25 colors and patterns. Plus, according to one shopper, they “stay put, so you don’t have to keep pulling them up all the time,” which means you can wear them for everything from intense workouts to low-key days at home.

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $15); amazon.com

If you live somewhere with cold winters, you need these Baleaf fleece-lined leggings. Available in 21 colors and sizes XS through 3X, the high-waisted pants have two side pockets and a convenient interior pocket on the waistband. They’re easy to throw on with an oversized sweater and a puffer jacket for a neighborhood stroll, or you can use them as a base layer under jeans or hiking pants on extra chilly days. A reviewer even went so far as to name the tights the “most comfortable winter leggings [they’ve] ever owned.”

Amazon

Shop now: $31 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Another winter-ready style, these faux-leather leggings combine the look of a chic pair of pants with the comfort of stretchy leggings. They come in three colors — black, brown, and red — each with a high waistband and a thin fleece lining. One shopper likes to “wear them with a sweater on date nights,” while another person dresses them down “with a sweatshirt and Uggs.” Just be sure to grab a pair now to take advantage while they’re 33 percent off.

Amazon

Shop now: $40 (Originally $60); amazon.com

If you can’t seem to find your perfect-fitting leggings, go with these custom-made ones instead. Amazon’s Made for You store uses 3D technology through the retailer’s app to create T-shirts and leggings tailored to your exact measurements. You’ll be taken through a step-by-step process on the app, during which you’ll provide your height and weight and take two photos, so the app can create your avatar and find your perfect size. All that’s left to do next, either through the app or on your desktop, is to choose from six colorways and create a custom label for your new leggings.

Amazon

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

You can never have too many pairs of leggings, and at under-$40, these Amazon favorites are a must for the cold-weather months ahead.