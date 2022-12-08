Out of Thousands of Leggings on Amazon, These 10 Winter Pairs Under $40 Belong in Your Closet

Including fleece-lined and faux leather options.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Leggings Roundup
Photo:

Getty Images

On the list of must-have wardrobe staples, a pair of leggings deserves a top-five spot. The slim-fitting pants come in all different styles and materials, from faux-leather to fleece-lined, making them one of the most versatile bottoms you can own. Not to mention, they’re ridiculously comfortable no matter how you style them. If you haven’t already stocked up on new leggings for your winter hibernation, this is your sign to add a few new pairs to your Amazon cart. 

Unsurprisingly, Amazon has a massive selection of top-rated leggings at reasonable prices, and we rounded up 10 of the best pairs, all for less than $40. Keep scrolling through to check out our picks and treat yourself to your new favorite pair (or pairs) of comfy leggings. 

Shop Under-$40 Leggings: 

It only feels right to start off with the best-selling leggings on Amazon: This high-waisted Satina style, which is on sale for just $13. They’re made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex and come in 25 colors and patterns. Plus, according to one shopper, they “stay put, so you don’t have to keep pulling them up all the time,” which means you can wear them for everything from intense workouts to low-key days at home. 

SATINA High Waisted Leggings

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $15); amazon.com

If you live somewhere with cold winters, you need these Baleaf fleece-lined leggings. Available  in 21 colors and sizes XS through 3X, the high-waisted pants have two side pockets and a convenient interior pocket on the waistband. They’re easy to throw on with an oversized sweater and a puffer jacket for a neighborhood stroll, or you can use them as a base layer under jeans or hiking pants on extra chilly days. A reviewer even went so far as to name the tights the “most comfortable winter leggings [they’ve] ever owned.” 

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings

Amazon

Shop now: $31 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Another winter-ready style, these faux-leather leggings combine the look of a chic pair of pants with the comfort of stretchy leggings. They come in three colors — black, brown, and red — each with a high waistband and a thin fleece lining. One shopper likes to “wear them with a sweater on date nights,” while another person dresses them down “with a sweatshirt and Uggs.”  Just be sure to grab a pair now to take advantage while they’re 33 percent off. 

Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings

Amazon

Shop now: $40 (Originally $60); amazon.com 

If you can’t seem to find your perfect-fitting leggings, go with these custom-made ones instead. Amazon’s Made for You store uses 3D technology through the retailer’s app to create T-shirts and leggings tailored to your exact measurements. You’ll be taken through a step-by-step process on the app, during which you’ll provide your height and weight and take two photos, so the app can create your avatar and find your perfect size. All that’s left to do next, either through the app or on your desktop, is to choose from six colorways and create a custom label for your new leggings.  

Made For You by Amazon Custom-Fit Leggings

Amazon

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

You can never have too many pairs of leggings, and at under-$40, these Amazon favorites are a must for the cold-weather months ahead. 

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

Related Articles
Trouser Trend
This “Unsexy” Pants Trend Blew Up in Hollywood This Year — and It Makes Me Feel So Badass
This Jennifer Garner-Approved Winter Layer Is Now 64% Off at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About This “Warm and Stylish” Puffer Vest — and It’s 64% Off
It's Official: These Are the Top Viral Beauty Finds From Amazon's Internet-Famous Storefront
It's Official: These Are the Top Viral Beauty Finds From Amazon's Internet-Famous Storefront
Amazon Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Customer-Favorite Beauty Gifts Starting at $2
Amazon Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Customer-Favorite Beauty Gifts Starting at $5
Wide Leg Pants
How to Wear Wide-Leg Pants, the Comfy, Celebrity-Approved Fashion Trend That's Here to Stay
Morrocanoil Hair Treatment Review
I Rediscovered This Beloved Argan Oil Hair Treatment, and My Locks Have Never Been Shinier
Amazon holiday pajamas
Holiday Pajamas Are Trending on Amazon — Here Are Shoppers’ Top 5 Pairs for Under $40
The Yoga Pants Customers Call the âMost Flatteringâ and âVersatileâ Are on Sale for 52% Off
The Yoga Pants With Over 18,500 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon Are Now Up to 52% Off
Cynthia Rowley x The Drop
Cynthia Rowley Launched a Holiday-Ready Fashion Collection With Amazon’s The Drop — but Only for 30 Hours
Amazon Quietly Added 7,000 New Winter Fashion Deals to Its Outlet, and We Found the 10 Best Starting at $13
Amazon Quietly Added 7,000 New Winter Fashion Deals to Its Outlet, and We Found the 10 Best Starting at $13
this Cozy Celeb-Approved Accessory Is Spiking in Sales This Month, and I'm Gifting It to Everyone on My List
This Cozy, Celeb-Approved Accessory Is Spiking in Sales This Month, and I'm Gifting It to Everyone on My List
The Cold-Weather Basic I Can't Live Without in the Winter Is Just $TK
The Cold-Weather Basic That Gets Me (and Thousands of Shoppers) Through Winter Is Just $14 Apiece
10-best-pairs-of-seamless-underwear-actually-worth-your-money-tout
The 10 Best Pairs of Seamless Underwear Actually Worth Your Money
Ugg Slippers Gifting Angle
My Mom Was So Jealous of My Fluffy Ugg Slides That I’m Surprising Her With a Pair for the Holidays
Shoppers Say Amazonâs Best-Selling Fleece Is âSo Soft, Comfy, and Warm,â and Itâs on Sale for Just $16
Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Fleece Is “So Soft, Comfy, and Warm,” and It’s Just $16 Right Now
What IS Readers Bought on BFCM
The 12 Amazon Products InStyle Readers Loved the Most During Black Friday Weekend — Starting at $7