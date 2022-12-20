Hurry! This Is Your Last Chance to Get These Under-$20 Amazon Stocking Stuffers Before Christmas

Including top-rated beauty and fashion finds starting at $8.

Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on December 20, 2022 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s officially Christmas crunch time, and the window for getting gifts to arrive in time is quickly shrinking. At this point, you’ve probably gotten your major presents out of the way, but if you still have a few stocking stuffers to buy, Amazon is your best bet. The retailer has tons of stocking stuffers that will arrive by December 24, and we found the 10 best for less than $20. 

Our list includes both fashion and beauty options, giving you a wide range of products to choose from. You’ll find everything from a Laneige lip balm to an Amazon Essentials knit beanie to an Honest Beauty mascara. As long as you’re an Amazon Prime member or signed up for a free 30-day trial, you can take advantage of quick two-day shipping and get these last-minute gifts in time for Christmas Eve, starting at just $8. 

Below, check out all 10 of our under-$20 stocking stuffer picks:

If you’re looking for a little something to top off your stockings, go for this Maybelline matte liquid lipstick. Nearly 70,000 Amazon shoppers have given the lip product a five-star rating, since it’s the “best and longest-lasting lip stain,” according to one reviewer. Choose from an impressive 31-shade range and be sure to grab a color or two while the liquid lipstick is on sale for $8. 

Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, Spiced Edition, Exhilarator

Amazon

Shop now: $8 (Originally $11); amazon.com

For the skincare obsessed, the Weleda Skin Food body cream is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. It’s made with pansy flowers for moisture, beeswax to protect the skin’s barrier, and sunflower oil to soothe irritation and protect the skin from environmental damage. Per the brand, you can use the cream on both your body and your face for a nourishing glow. Plus, a reviewer confirmed it “smells like nothing but moisturizes like a dream,” making it a fool-proof gift. 

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $19); amazon.com

You can’t go wrong with a comfy pair of socks, and this four-pack of wool-blend socks is going for just $17. The nice thing about getting multiple pairs in one package is that you can either split them up into different stockings, or give them all to one person. According to a shopper, these quarter-length socks are “very warm and cozy with no itching,” which is all you can ask for during the cold winter months. 

JOYCA & Co. Multicolor Wool Cotton Crew Socks

Amazon

Shop now: $17; amazon.com

These three products are just a taste of Amazon’s epic last-minute stocking stuffers selection. Keep scrolling to check out more of the best under-$20 stocking stuffers on Amazon that will arrive by December 24 with a Prime membership

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); amazon.com

Revlon Face Roller

Amazon

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush

Amazon

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Chunky Cable Beanie with Yarn Pom

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $18); amazon.com

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Amazon

Shop now: $17; amazon.com

Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer

Amazon

Shop now: $18; amazon.com

Beautyblender Original Pink Blender Makeup Sponge

Amazon

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

The Lengthening Mascara Reese Witherspoon Recently Wore on the Red Carpet Is on Sale
Biossance CPC - This Kate Hudson-Used Skincare Brand Is on Sitewide Sale for 2 Days Only
This Kate Hudson-Approved Skincare Brand Is Having a Sitewide Sale, and You Only Have 48 Hours to Shop
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Just Made LA Her Runway in a Glitzy Micro Mini and Barbie-esque Pumps
