Amazon’s Hidden Viral Beauty Storefront Has Major Deals on Best-Selling Products Starting at $5

I spend every day shopping on Amazon for a living, and when I’m not perusing the latest sales, I’m scrolling on TikTok. So, Amazon’s hidden Internet Famous storefront may just be my favorite thing ever — and once you’re in on the retailer’s secret curation, it’ll likely become your go-to place to snag major deals, too. The viral storefront is overflowing with beauty, fashion, and home finds that are currently trending online.

In the Internet Famous beauty section, you’ll find customer favorites, popular best-sellers, and trending picks you didn’t know you needed until now. Plus, you can score major deals on products starting at just $5. Thanks to the Amazon curation, I found items on my wishlist, which are typically sold out at my local retailers, in stock and available at a fraction of their original prices. So, if you’re looking to refresh your beauty supply for spring, you’re in the right place — I found the top 15 deals on viral makeup, skincare, and hair care products, all for under $25.

Best Amazon Viral Beauty Deals:

The L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion is an Amazon best-seller and a customer-favorite, earning over 14,700 five-star reviews. The multi-purpose glow enhancer can be used as a primer, foundation, highlighter, contour, and full body luminizer. Layer the lightweight formula under or on top of the other products in your makeup routine, or wear it alone for a natural, dewy glow. And, as an added bonus: The trending product is made with glycerin and shea butter to keep your skin hydrated and luminous from the inside out.

Amazon

Shop now: $11 (Originally $16); amazon.com



I don’t know about you, but I’m seeing scalp massagers everywhere lately — which is why I’m adding this top best-seller from Heeta to my Amazon cart. The waterproof tool promotes a healthy scalp by gently circulating blood flow, which may stimulate hair growth. Over 102,100 shoppers gave this haircare routine addition a five-star rating, and one reviewer said it’s the “answer to all their problems.” The same customer went on to say that they “noticed a huge difference” in their hair after just one use, and the massager lifted all the “dry skin and flakiness” from their scalp. Plus, “it feels really nice to use,” they said.

Amazon

Shop now: $8 (Originally $11); amazon.com



Snail secretion as a skincare ingredient has taken over my social media channels, and now that the Cosrx Snail Mucin Hydrating Serum is on sale, I have no excuse not to try it for myself. While it may sound odd, snail mucin is actually a hero skincare ingredient as it moisturizes the complexion, promotes collagen production, and aids in skin healing. And, not only is snail secretion dermatologist-approved, but Emily Ratajkowski is a fan of using it, too. In 2020, the supermodel shared that the Cosrx serum is a key step in achieving her luminous complexion. If you’re still not sold on the snails, take it from shoppers who gave this product a near-perfect rating, calling it the “holy grail of skincare.”

Amazon

Shop now: $23 (Originally $25); amazon.com



Would you believe me if I told you the best-selling concealer loved by Gigi Hadid and InStyle editors alike is on sale for just $9? If you’ve seen the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer online, I’m here to tell you: It’s worth the hype. The top-rated concealer immediately erases the appearance of dark under-eye circles, redness, blemishes, and discoloration. I swear by this product, using it daily to brighten my complexion and even out my skin tone without looking cakey. The concealer is available in 18 shades at Amazon, so you can find your perfect match.

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $11); amazon.com



The Chi 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray is another viral product I didn’t know I needed, and now, one I can’t live without. The lightweight formula protects the hair against heat damage when styling, plus it’s paraben-free and made with vitamins and proteins to promote a healthy mane. Suitable for all hair textures, this top-rated product is customer-loved. One shopper said it “leaves your hair silky-soft,” without a “sticky residue” like some alternatives. Take the extra step to protect your locks with this Chi spray, on sale for just $11.

Amazon

Shop now: $11 (Originally $17); amazon.com



These makeup, skincare, and hair care products are trending for a reason, so don’t wait to shop your favorite picks before they sell out. Check out the entire Internet Famous curation at Amazon for more deals on viral beauty, fashion, and home items.

Amazon

Shop now: $6 with coupon (Originally $8); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $19); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $6 (Originally $8); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $7 (Originally $10); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $7 (Originally $15); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $5 (Originally $8); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $8 (Originally $10); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $7 with coupon (Originally $10); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $15); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $30); amazon.com

