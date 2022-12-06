Holiday Pajamas Are Trending on Amazon — Here Are Shoppers’ Top 5 Pairs for Under $40

Including matching styles for the whole family.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon holiday pajamas
Photo:

Getty Images

If you’ve always wanted a pair of festive pajamas, but haven’t pulled the trigger just yet, this is the year to finally treat yourself. Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, which gets updated every hour with the retailer’s latest best-selling products, is overflowing with holiday pajamas, and we rounded up shoppers’ top five options. 

Our list of trending holiday pajamas includes both individual pairs and matching styles for the whole family. Whether you’re looking for classic, buffalo-plaid PJs or more whimsical, Christmas-inspired ones, you’ll find a pair with thousands of five-star ratings for less than $40. Below, check out Amazon shoppers’ favorite holiday pajamas, all available for quick shipping with a Prime membership. 

Shop Trending Holiday Pajamas: 

Starting off with sleepwear sets for the whole family, including the dog, these matching pajamas come with a black, long-sleeve top, black and red plaid fleece pants, and plaid fuzzy socks. They’re an easy way to get the whole family or friend group looking festive, yet they’re subtle enough to wear beyond just the holiday season. These PJs are an all-winter-long investment. 

Matching Family Pajamas Buffalo Plaid

Amazon

Shop now: $20–$35; amazon.com

Another family-wide fashion moment, these pajama sets come in 11 seasonal prints and patterns. You’ll find options with cheeky Christmas sayings, holiday-themed graphics, and more universal animal prints. Each set comes with a long-sleeve tee and a pair of matching bottoms. Plus, you can get a corresponding bandana for your furry friend.

IFFEI Matching Family Pajamas Sets

Amazon

Shop now: $12–$40; amazon.com

If you’re looking for jammies just for yourself, allow us to suggest this three-piece ensemble, AKA, the best-selling pajama set on Amazon. For $24, you’ll get a long-sleeve tee, a pair of fuzzy pajama pants, and matching high socks. Choose from 14 color and pattern combinations, including both Christmas-themed options and everyday prints. 

Just Love Ultra-Soft Womenâs Pajama Pant Set

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

For a more understated way to get into the holiday spirit, try out a pair of simple plaid pajama bottoms. You can wear this blue and white pair with a simple tee already in your closet, and finish off the cozy look with a neutral sweatshirt. The pants are made from 100 percent cotton, and they have an adjustable drawstring around the waist with convenient side pockets. Not to mention, they’re the number one best-selling pair of pajama pants on Amazon.

Just Love Women Buffalo Plaid Pajama Pants Sleepwear

Amazon

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

If you’re more of a winter wonderland kind of person, go with these plush, snowflake-printed pants. They’re from a super soft fleece fabric that’ll keep you extra warm, and they have an adjustable drawstring to keep them comfortably in place. If you’re planning to spend more time at home over the next few weeks, these pants are an ideal cozy option for lounging. 

Just Love Women's Plush Pajama Pants

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com 

We’re only a few weeks away from the winter holidays, so now is the perfect time to stock up on top-rated festive pajamas before they sell out. 

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

Related Articles
The Yoga Pants Customers Call the âMost Flatteringâ and âVersatileâ Are on Sale for 52% Off
The Yoga Pants With Over 18,500 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon Are Now Up to 52% Off
Cynthia Rowley x The Drop
Cynthia Rowley Launched a Holiday-Ready Fashion Collection With Amazon’s The Drop — but Only for 30 Hours
Amazon Quietly Added 7,000 New Winter Fashion Deals to Its Outlet, and We Found the 10 Best Starting at $13
Amazon Quietly Added 7,000 New Winter Fashion Deals to Its Outlet, and We Found the 10 Best Starting at $13
this Cozy Celeb-Approved Accessory Is Spiking in Sales This Month, and I'm Gifting It to Everyone on My List
This Cozy, Celeb-Approved Accessory Is Spiking in Sales This Month, and I'm Gifting It to Everyone on My List
Best Plus-Size PJs
The 8 Best Plus-Size Pajamas For Cozy Nights
Lindsay Lohan Santa Costume 2022 Pepsi Holiday Ad
Lindsay Lohan Channeled Her 'Mean Girls' Character in a Festive Santa Outfit
Ugg Slippers Gifting Angle
My Mom Was So Jealous of My Fluffy Ugg Slides That I’m Surprising Her With a Pair for the Holidays
Shoppers Say Amazonâs Best-Selling Fleece Is âSo Soft, Comfy, and Warm,â and Itâs on Sale for Just $16
Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Fleece Is “So Soft, Comfy, and Warm,” and It’s Just $16 Right Now
Zoey Deutch Sparkly Dress "Something From Tiffany's" Premiere After Party
Zoey Deutch Wore Sparkles, Cutouts, and Diamonds to the "Something From Tiffany's" Premiere
What IS Readers Bought on BFCM
The 12 Amazon Products InStyle Readers Loved the Most During Black Friday Weekend — Starting at $7
InStyle Breast Cancer Survivor Gina Boyer Styling
How One Breast Cancer Survivor Found Her Style Again — And the Perfect New Year's Outfit
Hilary Duff Holiday Campaign
Hilary Duff Won't Let Her Family Listen to Her 2002 Holiday Album
Katie Holmesâ Chic Oversized Scarf Costs $220, but We Found Similar Amazon Styles for $TK
Katie Holmes Just Wore Winter’s Most Popular Oversized Accessory, and We Found Similar Styles Under $20
The Drop Last-Minute Fashion Sale
Act Fast: You Can Still Save Up to 65% on Amazon’s Influencer-Approved Fashion Brand
Voluspa Candle Review
No Matter How Many Candles I Try, I Keep Coming Back to This Gorgeous-Looking (and Smelling) One
Glycolic Body Pads
Shoppers in Their Late 50s Credit These 60%-Off Exfoliating Pads With "Diminishing" Wrinkles