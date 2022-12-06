Holiday Pajamas Are Trending on Amazon — Here Are Shoppers’ Top 5 Pairs for Under $40

If you’ve always wanted a pair of festive pajamas, but haven’t pulled the trigger just yet, this is the year to finally treat yourself. Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, which gets updated every hour with the retailer’s latest best-selling products, is overflowing with holiday pajamas, and we rounded up shoppers’ top five options.

Our list of trending holiday pajamas includes both individual pairs and matching styles for the whole family. Whether you’re looking for classic, buffalo-plaid PJs or more whimsical, Christmas-inspired ones, you’ll find a pair with thousands of five-star ratings for less than $40. Below, check out Amazon shoppers’ favorite holiday pajamas, all available for quick shipping with a Prime membership.

Shop Trending Holiday Pajamas:

Starting off with sleepwear sets for the whole family, including the dog, these matching pajamas come with a black, long-sleeve top, black and red plaid fleece pants, and plaid fuzzy socks. They’re an easy way to get the whole family or friend group looking festive, yet they’re subtle enough to wear beyond just the holiday season. These PJs are an all-winter-long investment.

Another family-wide fashion moment, these pajama sets come in 11 seasonal prints and patterns. You’ll find options with cheeky Christmas sayings, holiday-themed graphics, and more universal animal prints. Each set comes with a long-sleeve tee and a pair of matching bottoms. Plus, you can get a corresponding bandana for your furry friend.

If you’re looking for jammies just for yourself, allow us to suggest this three-piece ensemble, AKA, the best-selling pajama set on Amazon. For $24, you’ll get a long-sleeve tee, a pair of fuzzy pajama pants, and matching high socks. Choose from 14 color and pattern combinations, including both Christmas-themed options and everyday prints.

For a more understated way to get into the holiday spirit, try out a pair of simple plaid pajama bottoms. You can wear this blue and white pair with a simple tee already in your closet, and finish off the cozy look with a neutral sweatshirt. The pants are made from 100 percent cotton, and they have an adjustable drawstring around the waist with convenient side pockets. Not to mention, they’re the number one best-selling pair of pajama pants on Amazon.

If you’re more of a winter wonderland kind of person, go with these plush, snowflake-printed pants. They’re from a super soft fleece fabric that’ll keep you extra warm, and they have an adjustable drawstring to keep them comfortably in place. If you’re planning to spend more time at home over the next few weeks, these pants are an ideal cozy option for lounging.

We’re only a few weeks away from the winter holidays, so now is the perfect time to stock up on top-rated festive pajamas before they sell out.