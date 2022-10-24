With the holiday season right around the corner, it’s a great time to start getting your gifts in order. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, top-rated beauty products are always a good idea. And thanks to Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, it just got a lot easier to find high-quality makeup, skincare, and haircare products for less.

The beauty sale began today and will run through November 6, with new deals launching each day. You’ll find discounts on popular products from brands like Elemis, Maybelline, Olaplex, and Drybar — just to name a few. Below, we rounded up the 45 best deals to grab from the weeks-long sale event, starting with our five top picks.

Best Overall Deals:

If you only buy a few products from Amazon’s annual beauty sale, make it these ones. The Maybelline Super Stay Matte Liquid Lipstick has nearly 60,000 five-star ratings, while this OPI neutral nail polish set gets you two of the brand’s most popular colors — Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny — for $19. In the skincare department, the Elemis Hydra-Boost Serum that’ll leave your skin “soft and glowing” is going for 20 percent off, and this StriVectin eye cream that targets fine lines and under-eye bags is on sale for $44. For the grand finale, the R+Co Full Picture Must-Haves Kit with mini versions of seven of the brand’s most-loved products is discounted.

Best Skincare Deals:

Whether you’re in the market for a new cleanser, serum, or moisturizer, you’ll find it on sale at Amazon. You can completely revamp your skincare routine with this three-piece Korres set for $27, or grab individual products, like the Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturizer and the Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Daily Serum. Keep scrolling to browse through all 10 of our must-have skincare products from the Amazon sale.

Best Makeup Deals:

If you have holiday parties or events coming up in the next few months, you might as well stock up on a few new makeup items. Tons of Maybelline products, including the Lifter Gloss and Lash Sensational Washable Mascara, are on sale. You can also save on premium makeup, like this Jane Iredale brow kit for $25 and the Perricone MD No Makeup Blush for $28. Check out all 10 of our holiday makeup picks, below.

Best Hair Deals:

The hair care deals certainly do not disappoint, with everything from Keranique’s hair-growth shampoo and conditioner set to Drybar’s blow dryer brush going for epic discounts. We’d also recommend checking out the Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit, which includes mini versions of five of the brand’s most popular products and treatments. Continue on to shop our entire list of incredible hair care deals.

Best Nail Deals:

Whether you like to paint your nails at home or simply hydrate your cuticles in between manicure appointments, now is the perfect time to stock up on your favorite products. Tons of OPI products are on sale, including both the standard polish and the Infinite Shine line. You can also save on an entire set of Deborah Lippmann gel-like polish, which would make an excellent holiday gift. Below, browse through more nail care deals from fan-favorite brands.