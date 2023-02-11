The 24 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, From $30 Levi’s Jeans to $39 Adidas Sneakers

After a long week at work, my favorite way to spend a Saturday morning is curled up on the couch in my pajamas drinking coffee and online shopping. Not only do I get the satisfaction of purchasing a little something new, but I get to relive that excitement when my treat arrives in the mail a few days later. To help you have that same euphoric experience this weekend, I dug through Amazon’s fashion sale section and found the 24 best deals you won’t want to miss.

The list includes clothes, shoes, and accessories, all on sale for less than $100. You’ll find $45 Ugg sweatpants, a pair of Reebok sneakers for $38, and a $6 Gap beanie — just to name a few. Browse through all 24 deals below, to fill up your cart with budget-friendly goodies from your favorite fashion brands.

Amazon

Shop now: $64 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Best Clothing Deals:

In the clothing section, save on both winter essentials and transitional pieces you can wear into the spring. Starting off strong with a denim deal, these Levi’s bootcut jeans that a shopper called “very flattering” are on sale for $30. Style them with this $24 Gap crewneck sweater during these cold months, and swap out the knit top for this 100 percent cotton Theory T-shirt once it gets warmer out. This olive green utility skirt from The Drop is another great buy, since you can wear it with tights and boots now and bare-legged with sandals or sneakers later. Finish off your clothing haul with this stylish faux shearling coat from Amazon Aware. Thanks to its long hemline and belted silhouette, it’ll elevate the most casual of outfits — including sweatpants.

Below, check out all eight of the best clothing deals on Amazon this weekend.

Amazon

Shop now: $72 (Originally $179); amazon.com

Best Shoe Deals:

You could spend hours browsing through deals in Amazon’s shoe department, so I narrowed it down to eight pairs of boots, slip-ons, and sneakers worth checking out. These classic white Reebok sneakers and the iconic Adidas Grand Court Sneakers are both on sale for under $40, so I’d add those to your cart, if I were you. You’ll also find incredible prices on boots, like these Kenneth Cole sock boots for $59 and this Franco Sarto knee-high style for an impressive 61 percent off. If you’re looking for a pair of shoes you can transition from winter to spring, these chunky Sam Edelman loafers, which you can wear both with and without socks, are the answer. And, of course, I had to throw in this popular pair of Ugg slippers that are going for half-off.

Keep scrolling to browse through all of the best under-$100 Amazon shoe deals this weekend.

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $99); amazon.com

Best Accessory Deals:

No outfit — or fashion sale haul — is complete without a few stylish accessories. If you’re still in the winter mindset, grab this Gap Fairisle beanie for just $6, which is a whopping 75 percent off its original price. There are also spring-ready accessories on sale, including this Vera Bradley floral head scarf and these Vogue Eyewear cat-eye sunglasses from the brand’s collaboration with Hailey Bieber. Plus, you can save on wallets and handbags. This Anne Klein faux leather crossbody with shearling trim is on sale for $37, and a Fossil leather wallet is available for 60 percent off. And if you have any formal events soon, or just simply like to dress up your looks with a statement bag, this Betsey Johnson rhinestone-embellished shoulder bag is on sale for $50.

Don’t miss out on all the incredible Amazon accessory deals on our list, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $41 with coupon (Originally $48); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $39 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $85 (Originally $170); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $6 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $68); amazon.com

