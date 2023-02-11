The 24 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, From $30 Levi’s Jeans to $39 Adidas Sneakers

And they’re all under $100.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 11, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon fashion weekend deals
Photo:

Getty Images

After a long week at work, my favorite way to spend a Saturday morning is curled up on the couch in my pajamas drinking coffee and online shopping. Not only do I get the satisfaction of purchasing a little something new, but I get to relive that excitement when my treat arrives in the mail a few days later. To help you have that same euphoric experience this weekend, I dug through Amazon’s fashion sale section and found the 24 best deals you won’t want to miss. 

The list includes clothes, shoes, and accessories, all on sale for less than $100. You’ll find $45 Ugg sweatpants, a pair of Reebok sneakers for $38, and a $6 Gap beanie — just to name a few. Browse through all 24 deals below, to fill up your cart with budget-friendly goodies from your favorite fashion brands. 

Amazon Aware Women's Relaxed-Fit Recycled Polyester Sherpa Long Coat

Amazon

Shop now: $64 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Best Clothing Deals:

In the clothing section, save on both winter essentials and transitional pieces you can wear into the spring. Starting off strong with a denim deal, these Levi’s bootcut jeans that a shopper called “very flattering” are on sale for $30. Style them with this $24 Gap crewneck sweater during these cold months, and swap out the knit top for this 100 percent cotton Theory T-shirt once it gets warmer out. This olive green utility skirt from The Drop is another great buy, since you can wear it with tights and boots now and bare-legged with sandals or sneakers later. Finish off your clothing haul with this stylish faux shearling coat from Amazon Aware. Thanks to its long hemline and belted silhouette, it’ll elevate the most casual of outfits — including sweatpants. 

Below, check out all eight of the best clothing deals on Amazon this weekend.   

Calvin Klein Women's Amina Ankle Boot

Amazon

Shop now: $72 (Originally $179); amazon.com

Best Shoe Deals:

You could spend hours browsing through deals in Amazon’s shoe department, so I narrowed it down to eight pairs of boots, slip-ons, and sneakers worth checking out. These classic white Reebok sneakers and the iconic Adidas Grand Court Sneakers are both on sale for under $40, so I’d add those to your cart, if I were you. You’ll also find incredible prices on boots, like these Kenneth Cole sock boots for $59 and this Franco Sarto knee-high style for an impressive 61 percent off. If you’re looking for a pair of shoes you can transition from winter to spring, these chunky Sam Edelman loafers, which you can wear both with and without socks, are the answer. And, of course, I had to throw in this popular pair of Ugg slippers that are going for half-off.   

Keep scrolling to browse through all of the best under-$100 Amazon shoe deals this weekend. 

Vogue Eyewear X Hailey Bieber Collection Vo5438s Square Sunglasses

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $99); amazon.com

Best Accessory Deals: 

No outfit — or fashion sale haul — is complete without a few stylish accessories. If you’re still in the winter mindset, grab this Gap Fairisle beanie for just $6, which is a whopping 75 percent off its original price. There are also spring-ready accessories on sale, including this Vera Bradley floral head scarf and these Vogue Eyewear cat-eye sunglasses from the brand’s collaboration with Hailey Bieber. Plus, you can save on wallets and handbags. This Anne Klein faux leather crossbody with shearling trim is on sale for $37, and a Fossil leather wallet is available for 60 percent off. And if you have any formal events soon, or just simply like to dress up your looks with a statement bag, this Betsey Johnson rhinestone-embellished shoulder bag is on sale for $50. 

Don’t miss out on all the incredible Amazon accessory deals on our list, below. 

Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Classic Fit Sweater

Amazon

Shop now: $41 with coupon (Originally $48); amazon.com

adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $39 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Sam Edelman Women's Thatcher Ankle Boot

Amazon

Shop now: $85 (Originally $170); amazon.com

GAP Women's Fairisle Hat

Amazon

Shop now: $6 (Originally $25); amazon.com 

Anne Klein Dome Crossbody W/Shearling

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $68); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Boots Review
I Walked Around NYC in These Heeled, Western-Style Boots From Amazon for 7 Hours With No Issues
Amazon Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give The Same Smoothing Results As a Facial â And Theyâre Just $2 Apiece
Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give the Same Smoothing Results As a Facial — and They’re $2 Apiece
Vitruvi-Sale
Sarah Jessica Parker Used This Diffuser on the Set of “And Just Like That...” — and It's on Rare Sale
Related Articles
Amazon Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give The Same Smoothing Results As a Facial â And Theyâre Just $2 Apiece
Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give the Same Smoothing Results As a Facial — and They’re $2 Apiece
This Supermodel-Approved Winter Trend Is Still Going Strong, and You Can Shop It for Just $12 at Amazon
Earmuffs Are the Supermodel-Approved Trend Taking Over This Winter, and You Can Get a Cozy Pair for Only $12
Selena Gomez TikTok Skincare Routine
Selena Gomez Spilled Her Skincare Routine on TikTok, and This Moisturizer Is the Key to Her Glowing Complexion
LOTD 2/9: Julia Fox
Julia Fox Wore a Teeny-Tiny Distressed Tee With a Dangerously Sharp Accessory We’re Still Not Over
Amazon Shoppers Call These Reebok Sneakers Their 'All-Time Favorite,' and They're 40% Off
These Comfy Sneakers From a Brand Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid Wear Are Now 31% Off at Amazon
Amazon Best-Selling Zip-Up Hoodie
Amazon's Best-Selling Half-Zip Hoodie Is Made From the "Softest Material Ever," Shoppers Say
This $8 Amazon Boxed Hair Dye Is the / Secret to Pamela Anderson's Signature Blonde Locks
This $8 Boxed Hair Dye From Amazon Is the Secret to Pamela Anderson's Signature Blonde Locks
Best-Selling Device Keeps Skin Soft and Hydrated During Winter
This Best-Selling Device Helped Plump My Fine Lines and Even Out My Skin Tone — and It's on Sale for $40
10 Top-Rated Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop at Amazon This Month And All Year Round
Amazon’s New Black-Owned Beauty Storefront Features Top-Rated Brands Starting at $9
The Scalp Serum That Makes Amazon Shoppers' Hair "Grow Thicker and Fuller" Is on Sale
Amazon Shoppers Noticed a “Dramatic Difference” in Their Hair’s Thickness Thanks to This On-Sale Scalp Serum
Amazon Pretty Garden Plaid Jacket
The Best-Selling Plaid Jacket That’s “Lightweight but Still Warm” Is on Sale for Up to 58% Off at Amazon
Maybelline and The Drop V-Day Storefront
Amazon’s Trendiest Fashion Brand Teamed Up With Maybelline to Curate the Perfect Valentine’s Day Looks
Olaplex Alternative Is Trending on TikTok Again
TikTokers Compare This $8 Damage-Repairing Hair Mask to $30 Formulas
Jessica Alba Comfy Slippers
Jessica Alba Wore the Comfy Slippers Sophia Bush Hasn’t Taken Off Since Receiving
Best-Selling Amazon Flared Leggings
The “Sculpting and Flattering” Flare Leggings Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying Are on Sale for $23
I'm Falling Back in Love With This Polarizing Early 2000s Trend That Celebrities Keep Wearing
I’m Falling Back in Love With This Polarizing Early 2000s Trend That Celebrities Keep Wearing