Out of 5,000+ New Amazon Fashion Arrivals This Month, These Are the 10 Pieces Worth Shopping

This weekend in Los Angeles, temperatures hit almost 80 degrees, and to say my closet wasn’t ready would be an understatement; the thought of putting on the long-sleeve dresses, chunky knits, and wide-leg jeans in front of me made me sweat. Instead, I resorted to wearing the baggy shorts I sleep in and a way-too-small tank top — it was definitely a look. As it turns out, this was exactly the wake up call that I (and my wardrobe) needed. With summer just around the corner, a closet refresh is in order.

As if answering my lacking wardrobe’s prayers, Amazon just quietly added more than 5,000 new fashion arrivals. The latest drop is overflowing with this season’s must-haves, including floral dresses, summer-ready swimwear, and fashion-forward shorts. To help you narrow in on this month’s must-have new releases, I rounded up the 10 items your closet needs, including a few flowy dresses and sandals so iconically comfy you might not wear anything else.

Your warm-weather wardrobe isn’t complete without a dress you can throw on for nearly every occasion, and R.Vivimos’s new midi-dress is just that. The new arrival features a stretchy smocked top and a flowing tiered bottom, pairing breathable comfort with a classic summery look. It’s available in four solid colors — black, green, red, and yellow — and works for nearly everything. You can pair it with your favorite sandals or sneakers for everyday wear or your go-to denim jacket for cold offices and late-night dinners.

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

Have yourself a Nancy Meyers-inspired summer in this coastal-ready set from Anrabess. It includes a pair of tapered knit pants — a style trick Tan France recommends to elongate shorter frames — and a cap-sleeved top. The set is available in 17 color combinations and is currently a number one new release on Amazon, with shoppers describing the set as comfy, “well-made” and “extremely versatile.”

Amazon

Shop now: $51; amazon.com

Kate Midddleton and Florence Pugh made the case for bringing back one of 2010s most polarizing trends, and thanks to Verdusa’s updated approach, I’m ready to reintroduce it to my wardrobe. Forget the over-exaggerated waists and stiff materials of last decade’s peplum tops, Verdusa’s features a casual, flowy bottom half that more subtly flatters the figure and a bow closure in the back (the darling detail that’s dominated this spring). Pairing floral prints with ruffle details, this top is destined to get you compliments this season.

Amazon

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

Before this weekend’s taste of summer, swimwear had hardly crossed my mind, but now — after a deep into Amazon’s swimsuit options — I keep coming back to this one-piece from Zaful that includes a waist-cinching belt. While I know some love a swimsuit with unique straps and artful designs, I just don’t (sorry, but I would prefer to not have zig-zag tan lines across my chest). I like how this option keeps it simple, with a scoop neck, removable pads, and four classic color options.

Amazon

Shop now: $31; amazon.com

Dr. Scholl’s sandals are far from new — they were first introduced in 1959 — but they are having a moment. The iconic shoe maker has collaborated with Gen Z-approved brands like Ganni and Re/Done, and its newest addition to Amazon, which features a pearl-encrusted buckle, are sure to sell out. The sandals maintain the comfort that’s made Dr. Scholl’s a household name while adding modern touches, replacing the standard hardware with pearls — it’s glamour meets function. I’m personally grabbing these ASAP and am ready to pair them with everything from wide-leg jeans to flowing maxi-dresses.

Amazon

Shop now: $130; amazon.com

Need something more for your spring refresh? Explore the thousands of new arrivals that just touched down on Amazon, here.