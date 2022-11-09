Amazon’s Fashion Gift Guide Is Full of Holiday-Ready Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories — Starting at $14

The holiday season is right around the corner. Before you know it, Thanksgiving will be here, and the rest of the winter holidays won’t be far behind. All of this to say, now is the perfect time to get a head start on your shopping list — and Amazon’s Fashion Holiday Gift Guide just made it super easy to cross off the fashion lovers in your life.

The holiday gift guide has something for everyone, whether they’re a homebody, an adventure seeker, or a social butterfly. It’s easy to find what you’re looking for, since the curation is split up into four categories: cozy loungewear, outdoorsy fashion, everyday essentials, and statement-making pieces. We rounded up our top five picks from each category, giving you 20 overall gift ideas that start at just $14.

RELATED: Amazon Just Launched Its Early Black Friday Fashion Sale With Incredible Deals for Up to 74% Off



Shop Cozy Loungewear:

Amazon

Shop now: $51; amazon.com

For many, the ideal way to spend the holidays is curled up on the couch in cozy sweats and slippers with a warm beverage. If that sounds like someone you know, look no further than the loungewear gift section. You’ll find fan-favorite items, like Ugg slippers and a Barefoot Dreams robe, as well as top-rated loungewear sets, like this knit henley and wide-leg pants combo. You can also get this $14 pack of five wool-blend socks for $14, which would make a great stocking stuffer.

Shop Outdoorsy Fashion:

Amazon



Shop now: $60; amazon.com

If any of your loved ones are planning on hitting the slopes or trails this winter, the outdoorsy fashion section on Amazon is the best place to find them a gift. You could go with a pair of quick-dry joggers for $32, or check out Amazon’s wide selection of outerwear, like this printed Levi’s puffer that’s on sale for 52 percent off or this customer-loved Amazon Essentials puffer jacket. There’s also a pair of Columbia hiking boots on sale for $75, which is a steal for shoes with nearly 18,000 five-star ratings.



Shop Everyday Essentials:

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $35); amazon.com

You can never go wrong with gifting cold-weather fashion staples like sweaters and jeans. Amazon’s in-house brands make top-quality knits, and we’ve got our eye on a few styles, including this Amazon Essentials cable-knit sweater and this V-neck number from The Drop. Plus, you can get a pair of Levi’s Wedgie jeans on sale for $48 — 40 percent off the original price. Anyone on your gift list (including yourself) would be lucky to receive a few essential pieces that they can mix and match with their existing wardrobe this season.



Shop Statement-Making Pieces:

Amazon

Shop now: $130; amazon.com

For the fashionistas in your life, now is your chance to treat them to a few accent pieces they may not necessarily buy for themselves. This celeb-loved JW Pei shoulder bag makes an excellent gift, especially since it’s on sale for $64. You could also go for this bright-colored statement blazer from The Drop or grab these pearl raindrop earrings from an Oprah-loved brand. These Sam Edelman heeled sandals are another standout option that would be the perfect finishing touch on any holiday outfit, especially come New Year’s Eve.

Regardless of what your friends and family have planned for the holiday season and beyond, you’ll be able to find gifts from hundreds of brands with Amazon’s Fashion Holiday Gift Guide that’ll fit into anyone’s lifestyle.