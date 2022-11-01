Amazon Just Launched Its Early Black Friday Fashion Sale With Incredible Deals for Up to 74% Off

Now that Halloween is behind us, Black Friday sales are beginning in full force. Of course, Amazon has already slashed prices on thousands of fashion items, including everything from sweaters and boots to scarves and handbags. And we found the 30 best deals worth checking out to kick off the holiday season.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself, getting a head start on your holiday gift list, or mixing in a bit of both, you’re sure to find a few fashion deals you can’t resist. The sale features discounts of up to 74 percent off from popular brands, like Levi’s, Alo Yoga, Reebok, Ugg, Marc Jacobs, and more. Below, check out 30 can’t-miss clothing, shoe, and accessory deals from Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, starting at $13.

Best Clothing Deals:

With fall in full swing and winter right around the corner, now is the time to stock up on cozy pieces to lounge in during the cold weather months. Amazon’s clothing section is stocked with customer-loved pieces for less, like a $13 Daily Ritual knit pullover and a pair of Yummie cotton leggings for half-off. Check out our top 10 clothing sale picks, below.

Going for the biggest discount on our list, this Core 10 by Reebok faux-shearling sweatshirt is on sale for $20, which is 74 percent off its original price. It features a quarter-length zipper, a ski-lodge-inspired print along the arms, chest, and collar, and two mesh-lined pockets. The pullover comes in four colorways and in sizes XXS through 5X. Wear it with jeans, leggings, and sweats to stay warm and comfy all season long.

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Another excellent deal, the Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans are on sale for $42. Available in 14 washes, the denim pants feature a button fly, an ultra-high waistband, and functional pockets on both the front and the back. They’re the perfect everyday jeans to style casually with tees and sweaters or to dress up with blazers and blouses.

Amazon

Shop now: $42 (Originally $80); amazon.com

For more laid-back days of lounging around the house and running errands, grab the Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Leggings for 47 percent off. These machine-washable leggings are made from a blend of polyester and spandex, and they come in four camouflage prints. Throw them on with an oversized sweatshirt and a pair of sneakers for a ridiculously comfortable weekend outfit.

Amazon

Shop now: $68 (Originally $128); amazon.com

Best Shoe Deals:

In the shoe department, you can save on winter-proof sneakers, trendy boots, and cozy slippers. The sale also includes some classic customer faves, like these platform Superga sneakers and chunky Dr. Martens boots. Keep scrolling through to browse all 10 shoe deals we can’t resist adding to our Amazon cart.

Swap out your summery canvas sneakers for this wool lace-up pair from Tretorn. They have cushioned insoles with extra heel padding for stability, slip-resistant rubber outsoles, and the brand’s signature exposed stitching and leather details on either side of the laces. One shopper called the shoes “super cozy for fall,” and recommended ordering a half-size down from your usual size.

Amazon

Shop now: $42 (Originally $75); amazon.com

For those chilly days when you just don’t want to leave your home, these Ugg slippers have your name written all over them. The closed-toe slippers are made from dyed sheep fur with rubber platforms and Ugg-branded elastic straps on the back to keep your feet from sliding out. According to a reviewer, these “slippers are the best,” since they’re “warm and oh-so-comfortable.”

Amazon

Shop now: $60 (Originally $120); amazon.com

If you’re in the market for a pair of everyday Chelsea boots, this Sam Edelman pair is for you. The slip-on boots are made from waterproof leather with elastic on the sides, a pull tab on the back for easy on-and-off, and a 1.5-inch lug-sole platform. They’re available in 12 neutral colors, including various shades of black, brown, and white.

Amazon

Shop now: $134 (Originally $170); amazon.com

Best Accessory Deals:



No outfit is complete without a few stylish accessories, and Amazon’s early Black Friday fashion sale is full of handbags and cold-weather gear for less. We’re talking about JW Pei handbags for 20 percent off, a pack of Barefoot Dreams fuzzy sock for $30, and even a Frye leather crossbody for 34 percent off. Below, check out the 10 best accessory deals to complete your shopping spree.

This Timberland winter accessories set includes a scarf, hat, and gloves for just $27. All three of the pieces are made from 100 percent acrylic and feature the brand’s tree logo. The scarf is reversible, so you can change the color depending on your outfit, and the gloves have touch-screen tips. Since you get three pieces for a low price, this set would make a great gift.

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Another incredible accessory deal, this leather tote bag from The Sak is on sale for $76, which is 68 percent off its original price. The purse has a zipper closure to keep your belongings secure and zippered pockets both on the inside and outside for easy access to smaller items. You can choose from nine leather colors with contrasting shoulder straps.

Amazon

Shop now: $76 (Originally $239); amazon.com

If you prefer more understated handbags, it doesn’t get more classic than this leather and suede Ugg purse. The bag has both a top handle and a removable crossbody strap, offering you versatility when styling the purse. It also has a zippered closure, so you don’t have to worry about your things falling out. Whether you buy the bag for yourself or give it to a lucky recipient, it certainly won’t disappoint.

Amazon

Shop now: $110 with coupon (Originally $195); amazon.com