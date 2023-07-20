The 15 Best Under-$50 Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop This Month for Up to 61% Off

Including Vogue sunnies, Dr. Scholl's wedges, and a Hanes tee starting at $10.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 @ 05:00AM

Amazon Deals
Photo:

Amazon

While it may feel like summer is flying by, we still have two months left of the warm weather season. That means there’s plenty of time to try out all the outfits you’ve been thinking about but haven’t had a chance to wear just yet. And if those ideas include a piece of clothing or an accessory that you don’t actually own, you’re in luck: Amazon’s fashion section has tons of clothes, shoes, and accessories on sale for less than $50 this month, and we found the 15 best deals to add to your cart. 

Best Under-$50 Clothing Deals:

In the fashion section, you’ll find athleisure, everyday denim, and elevated dresses from brands like Sweaty Betty, Gloria Vanderbilt, and Tommy Hilfiger, starting at just $10. 

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Basic Jean Short

Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Amanda Basic Jean Short

Amazon

If you haven’t found your go-to jean shorts yet, this mid-thigh pair from Gloria Vanderbilt might be the winner. Made from a soft and stretchy cotton blend, the high-rise shorts come in 15 colors and sizes 4 through 18. Plus, they have a 6-inch inseam with cuff details at the leg openings. Wear them with your favorite tee and sneakers for an easy summer outfit. Clip a coupon on the product page to snag them for just $21 now.

Tommy Hilfiger Short-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Women's Tiered Stripe Midi Dress

Amazon

A complete summer wardrobe also requires a breathable dress, and this Tommy Hilfiger short-sleeve midi is on sale for 61 percent off its original price. Available in three patterns and sizes XS through XXL, the casual dress has a scoop neckline and a tiered silhouette. It’s perfect for a weekend brunch with sandals and a tote bag, or you can dress it up for a day in the office with pumps and a blazer. 

Best Under-$50 Shoe Deals:

The shoe department has practically every style imaginable on sale this week, including casual sandals, dressy heels, and comfortable sneakers. 

Lugz Clipper Slip-On Sneaker

Amazon Lugz Women's Clipper Sneaker

Amazon

Canvas sneakers are a no-brainer for hot days, and this Lugz slip-on pair is going for just $30 — that’s an entire 40 percent off its original price tag. The shoes have more than 9,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them “comfortable to the max” and “great for summer outfits.” They come in 19 color combinations, including classic black and white, as well as statement shades. Throw them on with everything from denim cutoffs and a tee to a floral midi dress. 

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal

Amazon Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Once Twice Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal

Amazon

When you need something a bit nicer than sneakers, go with these Dr. Scholl's espadrille wedge sandals. On sale for 49 percent off, the platform shoes have two faux leather straps across the top, along with an adjustable ankle strap with a contrasting buckle. Plus, they’re made with the brand’s signature insole cushioning for a comfortable and supportive fit. A shopper even said the sandals “feel like gym shoes, yet they’re stylish.” 

Best Under-$50 Accessory Deals: 

No outfit — or Amazon haul — is complete without a few accessories, and we found the cutest handbags, sunglasses, and sun hats on sale starting at just $23. 

Aldo Andressera Crossbody Bag

Amazon ALDO Women's Andressera Crossbody Bag

Amazon

You can’t go wrong with a simple crossbody bag like this Aldo faux leather style, since you can wear it for both everyday errands and special occasions. It has a main zippered compartment and an exterior zippered pocket, making it easy to keep all your essentials organized. Plus, you can adjust the strap length, so the bag hits at just the right spot. A reviewer confirmed it’s “good quality and definitely expensive looking,” which is all you can ask for from a $31 purse. 

Vogue Eyewear x Hailey Bieber Collection Square Sunglasses

Amazon Vogue Eyewear Women's X Hailey Bieber Collection Vo5440s Square Sunglasses

Amazon

If “It” girl Hailey Bieber approves of these Vogue Eyewear square sunglasses, then they must be right on trend. The acetate frames are on sale in a tortoise shell colorway with brown gradient lenses that are coated in UV protection. Plus, they come with a carrying case and a cleaning cloth, so you can throw them in your bag and keep them scratch-free all summer long. 

Keep scrolling for more of the best under-$50 Amazon fashion deals available to shop this week. 

Hanes Originals Tri-Blend Tank Top

Amazon Hanes Originals Womens Tri-Blend Tank Top

Amazon

Teva Original Universal Sandal

Amazon Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal

Amazon

Anne Klein Mini Bamboo Top Handle Crossbody 

Amazon Anne Klein Mini Bamboo Top Handle Crossbody

Amazon

