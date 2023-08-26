30 Best Amazon Fashion and Beauty Weekend Deals, Including 59%-Off Paige Jeans

After a long work week, my favorite way to spend a Saturday morning is with a hot cup of coffee and a little online shopping. And as we approach the beginning of fall, I’m especially motivated to get my closet — and beauty cabinet — ready for the new season. But as an Amazon editor, I can’t justify filling up my cart with any old full-priced items; rather, I used my expert shopping skills to scour the retailer’s sale section for the best fashion and beauty deals, and I found discounts up to 70 percent off.

To make your browsing experience a bit easier, I broke down Amazon’s 30 most incredible deals into three categories: clothing, shoes and accessories, and beauty products. Whether you’re looking for a lightweight blazer for in-between weather or a pair of season-transcending sneakers, you’ll find it in the fashion sale section. Plus, there are plenty of beauty deals hiding in Amazon’s Mass Beauty section, which features popular brands like Neutrogena and Covergirl. You can also save on luxe skincare, makeup, and haircare in Amazon’s Premium Beauty section, including discounted products from Jane Iredale, Laneige, and R+Co.

Check out all 30 of the best Amazon fashion and beauty deals this weekend, below.

Best Clothing Deals:

Champion Zip-Up Sweatshirt

Amazon

Starting off on a comfortable note, the Champion zip-up sweatshirt that’s “warm enough for early fall weather,” per a reviewer, is on sale for $45. It’s made from a machine-washable blend of cotton and polyester and comes in eight solid colors. The zip-up has kangaroo pockets on the front, ribbed bands around the hemline and cuffs, and a hood with an adjustable drawstring. Wear it around the house with your favorite comfy sweatpants or throw it on with a pair of jeans to run errands.

Paige High-Rise Cropped Straight-Leg Jeans

Amazon

Speaking of jeans, this cropped straight-leg pair from Paige is marked down to $90, which is 59 percent off its original price. They’re mostly made from cotton with a hint of spandex to give them a bit of stretch, and they’re designed with a vintage, lived-in-looking wash. Plus, according to a reviewer, the pants “move with you and never feel tight around the waist,” meaning you can comfortably wear them all day. Grab the jeans now while they’re so heavily discounted — your future self will thank you.

Tommy Hilfiger Sleeveless Knee-Length Fit-and-Flare Dress

Amazon

Of course, there are days when jeans and a sweatshirt won’t do, so that’s why I also found this Tommy Hilfiger dress, which is on sale for up to 65 percent off. The 100 percent cotton dress has a color-blocked, fit-and-flare silhouette that almost makes it look like a skirt and a top. It’s especially perfect for working in an office; throw a cardigan or blazer over it and you have an entire ‘fit within seconds.

Best Shoe and Accessory Deals:

Ugg Alameda Chukka Sneaker

Amazon

Once you’ve filled up your cart with budget-friendly clothes, it’s time to focus on shoes and accessories. These Ugg high-top sneakers are made from suede and leather with rubber outsoles that are perfect for unpredictable fall weather. Available in black and white, the shoes are “well made all around,” according to a shopper, and will go with practically anything in your closet both now and into the colder months ahead.

Ugg Janey Ii Clear Bag

Amazon

Also from Ugg, this clear bag is going for more than half-off its typical price, coming out to just $60. It’s essentially two bags in one, since you can wear it as a crossbody or shorten the strap and put it around your waist as a belt bag. It has a faux fur lining that comes in both black and beige, along with the brand’s logo on the front and along the strap. And as one shopper pointed out, it’s the “perfect size for carrying a cell phone, credit cards, cash, keys, and a few other necessities, eliminating the need for [carrying] a large purse.”

Lele Sadoughi Silk Leopard Knotted Headband

Amazon

Now that you have neutral shoes and an understated bag, add some color to your haul with this Lele Sadoughi pink leopard print silk headband. On sale for $29, aka its lowest price in 30 days, the headband has a knot detail on top to give it extra dimension. Plus, a shopper confirmed it’s the “most comfortable headband ever,” so you won’t have to worry about getting a headache after wearing it for multiple hours. Style the hair accessory with a simple outfit and let it be the star of the show.

Best Beauty Deals:

Covergirl Clean Fresh Skincare Priming Glow Facial Mist

Amazon

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Amazon shopping spree without a few beauty finds, and the skincare, makeup, and haircare deals are especially good this weekend. Discounted to just $8, this Covergirl priming mist is made with rose water to hydrate your skin and vitamin C to brighten your complexion and leave you with a natural-looking glow. Use the mist to prime your skin before putting on makeup to prolong its longevity, and take it on the go with you to refresh your glam all day long.

Jane Iredale Dazzle and Shine Eyeshadow Kit

Amazon

If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your eyeshadow collection, this is your sign to grab the Jane Iredale Dazzle and Shine palette while it’s on sale for 30 percent off. The kit includes eight earthy shades in shiny, shimmery, and matte finishes. Plus, the powders are infused with jojoba seed oil, pine bark extract, and shea butter to moisturize and smooth out skin while you’re wearing makeup — it’s a win-win.

Luseta Biotin B-Complex Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Amazon

Your locks deserve some TLC, too, and this now-$24 biotin shampoo and conditioner set may just be your next haircare obsession. Both products are packed with nourishing ingredients, including biotin to promote growth and enhance shine, caffeine to strengthen existing follicles, and argan oil to soften and moisturize your strands. The set is loved by more than 2,000 shoppers who have purchased the shampoo and conditioner in the past month alone. One person even said their “hair seems thicker and has a lot of bounce to it” after just three days of using these products.

For even more must-have fashion and beauty deals, check out Amazon’s entire sale section, here.