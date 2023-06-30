Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Fashion and Beauty Deals for Up to 60% Off This Fourth of July Weekend

Good news: Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. Even better news: you don’t have to wait until then to score major discounts on the products you’ve been eyeing this summer. The retailer just released thousands of Fourth of July deals across its departments — and trust me, they’re worth checking out. While there’s a dizzying number of sales in every category, the fashion and beauty selections are especially impressive. To make your shopping experience a bit easier, I found the 30 best discounts, and prices start at just $7.

Below, you’ll find markdowns on summer fashion staples, celebrity-worn shoes, anti-aging skincare, and customer-loved makeup from brands like Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Brooks, Maybelline, CeraVe, and many more. The best part? Discounts are up to 60 percent off — but not for long.

Best Fourth of July Deals:

I know you’re supposed to save the best for last, but in this case, I couldn’t resist sharing these markdowns first. While the below sections highlight worthwhile deals across departments, the picks, above, are the best options from Amazon’s entire selection. For warm weather style essentials you’ll turn to all season, check out the Levi’s 501 Original Shorts for half-off, and this breezy Tommy Hilfiger dress that’s discounted by 53 percent. And, since no summer wardrobe is complete without a flattering and comfortable swimsuit, don’t miss out on Amazon’s number one best-selling bikini for an entire 60 percent off.

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $60); amazon.com

If you’re looking to upgrade your beauty regimen, now is the perfect time. The viral, best-selling Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence is now just $11, and more than 80,000 shoppers purchased it in the past week alone; plus, it’s 56 percent off. And, another skincare favorite, this CeraVe eye cream is less than $20 right now, and reviewers call it “a miracle” for dark circles and fine lines.

Keep scrolling through to check out 25 more incredible Amazon deals you won’t want to miss this holiday weekend.

Best Clothing Deals:

Whether you’re in the market for new everyday jeans, an easy-to-wear dress, or a supportive bra, Amazon has you covered. Since dresses are practically my summer uniform, I’m adding this 45-percent-off tiered maxi dress to my cart ASAP. You can also catch me in these Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans, which are now 55 percent off, along with these popular seamless tank tops that are on sale for less than $10 apiece. And, don’t forget to check out Amazon’s best-selling T-shirt bra that one shopper called “the best bra [they] have ever owned.”

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $48); amazon.com

Best Shoe Deals:

Comfortable shoes are essential for every kind of summer adventure, and you can’t go wrong with the number one best-selling Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes that are a full 53 percent off. Not only are more than 15,300 shoppers fans of the sneakers, but Khloé Kardashian has been spotted in the pair, too. Speaking of celebrity-worn styles, these shoes from Jennifer Garner’s go-to sneaker brand are also on sale at Amazon right now. If poolside shoes are more your speed, opt for these sporty sandals from the brand Gigi Hadid is wearing on repeat or these pillowy slides that are half-off.

Amazon

Shop now: $35 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Best Accessory Deals:

Every great outfit needs an even better accessory. Luckily, Amazon did not skimp on sales when it comes to beach-ready hats, everyday bags, and statement jewelry. For my upcoming getaway, I’m buying this Furtalk straw hat that’s less than $30 and these best-selling aviator sunglasses for 44 percent off. If you’re in search of an everyday bag, you’ll love this Baggallini crossbody that’s currently at its lowest price in the past 30 days, according to Amazon. And, since everyone needs a little sparkle, be sure to check out these now-$57 Swarovski crystal earrings.

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $36); amazon.com

Best Skincare Deals

It’s always a good time to care for your complexion (especially when the product deals are this impressive). Since sunscreen is a non-negotiable this season, and every season, I’m picking up this CeraVe moisturizer with SPF 30 for just $12. I’ll also be using this Remedial Pax eye cream that’s 60 percent off to fade my dark circles, and smooth out wrinkles and crow’s feet. Another great eye treatment, the best-selling Plexaderm Rapid Reduction serum is both half-off and Judith Light’s secret to a youthful complexion. Speaking of youthful skin, the viral Peter Thomas Roth Temporary Face Tightener that shoppers say “works like magic” is on sale, too.

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $49); amazon.com

Best Makeup Deals:

Not only is the beauty department overflowing with skincare options, but the makeup selection is great, too. With products like the L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara starting at just $7, it’s easy to score budget-friendly, high-quality options. For more under-$10 deals, check out Maybelline’s popular brightening concealers, including the best-selling Instant Age Rewind Dark Circle Eraser and the Super Stay Liquid Concealer. Another Maybelline favorite, the Fit Me foundation that gives your skin a “natural, airbrushed finish,” according to one customer, is going for just $7. And, for a summer-ready bronze, check out the discounted Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer.

Amazon

Shop now: $7 (Originally $13); amazon.com

Be sure to snag the Fourth of July deals that catch your eye at Amazon while they still last this weekend.

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $35 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $16); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $42 (Originally $70); amazon.com

