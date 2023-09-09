Be the Best-Dressed Wedding Guest With These Under-$75 Fall Dresses From Amazon

While you may think of spring and summer as the peak wedding season, October was actually the most popular month to get married in 2022, according to The Knot’s 2022 Real Weddings Study. So if you have more weddings coming up this fall than you expected, you’ll need a rotation of dresses that make you look and feel your best. Luckily, Amazon is a treasure trove of budget-friendly styles, and we found 10 beautiful fall wedding guest dresses for less than $75.

Our picks include mini, midi, and maxi options that are suitable for a range of venues and dress codes. Whether you’re looking for a simple black gown or a sparkly cocktail dress, you’ll find it below, with prices starting at just $20.

Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $75:

ASTR the Label Tillie Metallic Long-Sleeve Mini Dress

Amazon

If the event’s dress code allows for shorter dresses, consider this ASTR the Label metallic number that’s on sale for just $25. It has a mock neckline and long sleeves to protect you from the fall chill, while still showing off your legs. Plus, it’s made from a stretchy knit fabric that’ll allow for dancing all night long. Let the dress be the star of the show and pair it with simple strappy heels and a matching clutch.

Anrabess Batwing-Sleeve Tie-Waist Long Dress

Amazon

For a black tie wedding, this long Anrabess dress is as classic as it gets. It’s designed with a wide boat-neck, flowy batwing sleeves, a fabric tie around the waist to give the top a billowing look, and a sexy slit on one side. The dress comes in 10 colors, including neutral black, gray, and navy that you can style with metallic jewels and accessories. If you’re wondering which size to order, tons of reviewers confirmed it fits true to size, and the proportions can be adjusted thanks to the fabric tie belt.

Prettygarden Sleeveless Mock-Neck Satin Maxi Dress

Amazon

Somewhere in between a cocktail dress and a full-blown gown falls this Prettygarden mock-neck satin maxi that comes in a whopping 32 colors. It has asymmetrical sleeves and an elastic waistband, creating a chic and flattering silhouette. One shopper wore the “stunning” dress to a wedding and “received a million compliments and questions about where it was purchased.” Plus, another person “could not believe how beautiful and flattering this dress was” given its price tag, and that’s exactly what we’re going for in an Amazon wedding guest dress.

Check out more under-$75 fall wedding guest dresses, below.

Prettygarden Long Puff-Sleeve Satin Midi Dress

Amazon

Prettygarden Short-Sleeve Floral Lace Maxi Dress

Amazon

Grace Karin Sleeveless Sequin Lace Midi Dress

Amazon

Floerns Spaghetti-Strap Cowl-Neck Satin Midi Slip Dress

Amazon

The Drop Jacob Long-Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress

Amazon

The Drop Zayne Holiday Shine Slip Dress

Amazon

Likely Tayla One-Shoulder Mini Dress