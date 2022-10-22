This past weekend, I took a serious look through my sweater collection with the hopes of creating a pile of to keep and to donate. While the reason behind doing this wasn’t necessarily to make room for more, the act of slimming down my closet did make me think, “I deserve a treat in the form of a new sweater.” While I plan to invest in some more long-term knitwear this season (I’ve been eyeing Gigi Hadid’s cashmere collection since it dropped) I’m also interested in adding a few cheaper options to the mix and, luckily, Amazon has a number of its best-sellers on sale.

While it may no longer be Prime Day, some of the retailer’s best-selling brands are currently offering unbeatable deals on fall-ready sweaters — prices start at just $30, and you can score a discount for over 30 percent off. If you’re also looking for a few more knits to round out your fall wardrobe, I found eight customer favorites that you can get on sale today (and probably start wearing this weekend) on Amazon.

This casually chic half-zip sweater from Btfbm (the brand behind this popular quilted pullover) is one of our favorite markdowns. Available in 21 colors, the slouchy, ribbed staple can be thrown on with sweats, jeans, and even your favorite pair of slacks a la Jessica Alba. One customer wrote that “this sweater is a 10/10 on every level,” describing the material as “thick” and “buttery soft.” Another shopper, who owns it in both olive and black, called it their “favorite sweater at the moment” adding that they will “get at least one more color.”

One of Zesica’s best-selling sweaters is also included in the sale The oversized and slightly-cropped knit sweater is available in 34 colors, including a fall-ready brick orange and deep coffee brown. It has over 12,000 five-star ratings from customers who say it’s “exactly as pictured” and “surprisingly soft.” You can also grab this chunkier turtleneck from Anrabess for 32 percent off. This style features a cozy cowl turtleneck that adds a stylish flair. One shopper noted that the material of the Anrabess sweater is “so soft,” with the sweater “drap[ing] lovely over the body… and hang[ing] at just the right length.”

For something a little more exciting, Prettygarden’s leopard-print pullover makes for a fun statement piece. The sweater, currently on sale for just $33, is highly rated, with over 2,700 five-star ratings from shoppers. One customer wrote that the sweater will be their, “go-to…when going out and wanting to be comfortable.” Another, who describes the oversized fit as “super flattering” added that they, “always get asked…where [they] got it.”

If you’re looking to revamp your fall wardrobe without breaking the bank, shop these eight on-sale sweaters from customer-loved brands on Amazon today.