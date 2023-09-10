Amazon Is Chock-Full of Cozy Fall Loungewear, and the Comfiest Styles Start at $11

Stock up on under-$40 lounge sets, joggers, and pajamas.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 @ 11:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon loungewear
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

While it may still feel like summer where you live, cooler days are (hopefully) right around the corner. And if you ask me, nothing says “fall is here” quite like putting on a cozy loungewear set and curling up on the couch with a hot beverage and a nostalgic movie queued up on the TV. Luckily, Amazon’s loungewear section is already stocked with cozy autumn picks, and we found 10 under-$40 sweatshirts, joggers, pajamas, and sets worth checking out. 

The list includes styles from some of our favorite comfy brands, like Hanes, Calvin Klein, and Amazon Essentials. Whether you’re looking for an elevated set you can get away with wearing out of the house, or a pair of pajamas for nights in, you’ll find it below, starting at just $11. 

Shop Amazon Loungewear Under $40: 

Hanes Tri-Blend French Terry Joggers

Hanes Women's Tri-blend French Terry Jogger with Pockets

Amazon

On sale for just $11, buying these Hanes joggers is a no-brainer. The sweatpants come in five heathered colors and have a high waistband with an adjustable drawstring, deep side pockets, and elastic cuffs around the ankles. One reviewer confirmed the joggers “fit well and are very comfy,” adding that they can “work out in them, work around the house, or do errands.” Choose from sizes S through XXL.

Anrabess Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt

Amazon ANRABESS Oversized Sweatshirt

Amazon

To wear with your new joggers, grab this now-$24 oversized crewneck sweatshirt that a shopper called “so soft, inside and out.” It comes in 26 colors, each with  ribbing around the neckline, cuffs, and hemline, along with slouchy, drop shoulders for a lived-in look and feel. Wear the pullover casually with sweats or leggings, or zhuzh it up with jeans and sneakers to grab lunch or run around the city. 

Anrabess Long-Sleeve Pullover and Wide-Leg Pants Set

Amazon ANRABESS Womenâs Two Piece Outfits Long Sleeve Crop Top Wide Leg Pants Knit Sweatsuit Loungewear Sweatsuit Set

Amazon

If you’re looking for an easy, one-and-done lounge set, consider this two-piece Anrabess outfit that comes with a cropped crewneck sweatshirt and matching wide-leg pants. Both items are made from machine-washable rayon that’s “surprisingly great quality” for the price, per a reviewer. Choose from 13 colors and throw on the set with your favorite comfy sneakers and faux shearling jacket for an ultra-cozy fall look.

Amazon Essentials Pajama Set

Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Modal

Amazon

Of course, we had to include a couple of top-rated pajama sets, like this long-sleeve shirt and pants duo from Amazon Essentials. Available in nine colors and sizes XS through 6XL, both pieces are made from a soft and stretchy blend of mid-weight cotton, modal, and elastane. Thousands of shoppers are fans of the set, including a reviewer who said the pajamas make them “feel like [they’re being] cradled to sleep.” Plus, another person even named the pajamas the “best Amazon brand product” they’ve ever bought.

For more where that came from, check out the rest of our under-$40 Amazon loungewear picks, below.  

Amazon Essentials Active Sweat Joggers

Amazon Essentials Women's Active Sweat Jogger

Amazon

Automet Cropped Half-Zip Hoodie 

Amazon AUTOMET Half Zip Sweatshirts Cropped Hoodies Fleece Womens Quarter Zip Up Pullover Sweaters Fall Outfits 2023 Winter Clothes

Amazon

Pink Queen Knit Hoodie and Wide-Leg Pants Set

Amazon Pink Queen Women's 2 Piece Sweater Outfits Set Oversized Pullover Hoodie Wide Leg Pants Loose Knitted Sweatsuit

Amazon

Calvin Klein Premium Performance Thermal Wide-Leg Pants

Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant

Amazon

Anrabess Half-Zip Sweatshirt and Joggers Lounge Set

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Outfits Long Sleeve 2023 Fall Half Zip Sweatshirt with Jogger Pants Lounge Sets with Pockets

Amazon

Vanity Fair Beyond Comfort Modal Pajama Set

Amazon Vanity Fair Women's Beyond Comfort Modal Pajama Set

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers Say This On-Sale Shampoo Reverses Thinning Hair and Regrows Bald Spots
Shoppers Say This $22 Growth Shampoo Gives Them the "Hair of a 20-Year-Old"
Madewell Flats
I Found the Perfect Fall Shoe That Combines 3 of 2023's Hottest Trends
Gray Root Touch-Up Stick Bobbi Brown âCanât Live Withoutâ Is on Sale
The Gray Root Touch-Up Stick Bobbi Brown “Can’t Live Without” Is on Sale for $22
Related Articles
PALINDA Women's Striped Dress
8,100+ Amazon Shoppers Love the Fall Version of This Popular T-Shirt Dress
Kris Jenner Just Wore the Maxi Skirt Trend I'm Seeing Everywhere
Kris Jenner Wore the Summer Skirt Trend That's Going to Be Everywhere for Fall, Too
Amazon leggings sale
3,000+ Shoppers Bought These Now-$15 Amazon Leggings in the Past Month
Amazon Sweatpants
These $6 Amazon Sweatpants Are the Best Deal I’ve Seen All Week
Madewell Flats
I Found the Perfect Fall Shoe That Combines 3 of 2023's Hottest Trends
Wedding Guest Amazon Dresses
Be the Best-Dressed Wedding Guest With These Under-$75 Fall Dresses From Amazon
Former Fashion Designer and Iâm Buying These Trending Accessories for Fall
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and I’m Buying These 10 Trending Accessories for Fall
Models in sweaters in the jcrew catalog
An Ode to J.Crew's Iconic Sweaters
Nordstrom New Fashion Deals Hiding in Its Sale Section
Nordstrom Has 9,000+ New Fashion Deals Hiding in Its Sale Section for Up to 62% Off
Amazon Fall Items
8 Cozy Fashion Picks Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Ahead of Fall
Gigi Hadid in Yellow Dress and Black Heels at Victoria Secret Event
Gigi Hadid Named Neon Yellow the Unofficial Color of Fall 2023
Hanes Bra Sale
Amazon Shoppers "Could Practically Sleep in" This $13 Wireless Bra Thanks to Its "Perfect" Fit
J.Crew
Lauren Hutton Just Convinced Us We Need These Classic J.Crew Styles for Fall ASAP
I'm Buying These Viral Fashion and Beauty Finds Before Fall
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Shopping These 10 Viral Finds for Up to 73% Off
Martha Stewart Just Wore a Sheer Button-Down Dress With Fallâs Most Versatile Shoe
Martha Stewart Just Proved That This Ageless Shoe Is Fall’s Most Versatile Style
Amazon Wrap Dress
Shoppers Deemed This “Elegant and Sexy” $39 Dress Perfect for “All Seasons” Seasons”