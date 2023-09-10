Amazon Is Chock-Full of Cozy Fall Loungewear, and the Comfiest Styles Start at $11

While it may still feel like summer where you live, cooler days are (hopefully) right around the corner. And if you ask me, nothing says “fall is here” quite like putting on a cozy loungewear set and curling up on the couch with a hot beverage and a nostalgic movie queued up on the TV. Luckily, Amazon’s loungewear section is already stocked with cozy autumn picks, and we found 10 under-$40 sweatshirts, joggers, pajamas, and sets worth checking out.

The list includes styles from some of our favorite comfy brands, like Hanes, Calvin Klein, and Amazon Essentials. Whether you’re looking for an elevated set you can get away with wearing out of the house, or a pair of pajamas for nights in, you’ll find it below, starting at just $11.

Shop Amazon Loungewear Under $40:

Hanes Tri-Blend French Terry Joggers

On sale for just $11, buying these Hanes joggers is a no-brainer. The sweatpants come in five heathered colors and have a high waistband with an adjustable drawstring, deep side pockets, and elastic cuffs around the ankles. One reviewer confirmed the joggers “fit well and are very comfy,” adding that they can “work out in them, work around the house, or do errands.” Choose from sizes S through XXL.

Anrabess Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt

To wear with your new joggers, grab this now-$24 oversized crewneck sweatshirt that a shopper called “so soft, inside and out.” It comes in 26 colors, each with ribbing around the neckline, cuffs, and hemline, along with slouchy, drop shoulders for a lived-in look and feel. Wear the pullover casually with sweats or leggings, or zhuzh it up with jeans and sneakers to grab lunch or run around the city.

Anrabess Long-Sleeve Pullover and Wide-Leg Pants Set

If you’re looking for an easy, one-and-done lounge set, consider this two-piece Anrabess outfit that comes with a cropped crewneck sweatshirt and matching wide-leg pants. Both items are made from machine-washable rayon that’s “surprisingly great quality” for the price, per a reviewer. Choose from 13 colors and throw on the set with your favorite comfy sneakers and faux shearling jacket for an ultra-cozy fall look.

Amazon Essentials Pajama Set

Of course, we had to include a couple of top-rated pajama sets, like this long-sleeve shirt and pants duo from Amazon Essentials. Available in nine colors and sizes XS through 6XL, both pieces are made from a soft and stretchy blend of mid-weight cotton, modal, and elastane. Thousands of shoppers are fans of the set, including a reviewer who said the pajamas make them “feel like [they’re being] cradled to sleep.” Plus, another person even named the pajamas the “best Amazon brand product” they’ve ever bought.

For more where that came from, check out the rest of our under-$40 Amazon loungewear picks, below.

Amazon Essentials Active Sweat Joggers

Automet Cropped Half-Zip Hoodie

Pink Queen Knit Hoodie and Wide-Leg Pants Set

Calvin Klein Premium Performance Thermal Wide-Leg Pants

Anrabess Half-Zip Sweatshirt and Joggers Lounge Set

Vanity Fair Beyond Comfort Modal Pajama Set